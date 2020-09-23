Luxury Tanzanian Hotel Improves Online Business Performance with eRevMax

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases eRevMax Inc. Press Release

White Sands Resort & Conference Centre leverages RateTiger suite for distribution management.

Located on the famous Mbezi Beach, the 146-room property is a popular resort catering to MICE, leisure and corporate travelers. The revenue management team has been aiming to expand their distribution portfolio and improve online connectivity when they decided to switch to RateTiger earlier this year. They have been leveraging eRevMax’s channel ecosystem which offers almost 400 global and regional OTAs, metasearch and GDS channel options to choose from. The seamless connectivity assists the property to expand to new markets through regional channels and increase brand exposure.



RateTiger integrated with the hotel’s native PMS Aryaclick, to ensure the hotel can distribute live rates and inventory to all their demand partners, directly from the PMS. The 2-way integration also allows reservations generated on any channel to flow directly into the Aryaclick PMS, in real-time. This mechanism ensures there are no overbookings and the inventory status is always in sync across all distribution channels.



“With RateTiger product suite, we have been able manage multiple aspects of our online business. The integration to our PMS has made channel management easy and effective, while the analytics help us monitor and manage room rates depending on demand. With Google Hotel Ads, we are aiming to improve direct booking conversion ratio. Having a strong connectivity technology partner is critical for a hotel’s success and with RateTiger, we feel secure. The platform is user-friendly and makes operations easy to manage. The customer support is outstanding, the experienced support team has very good response time and are extremely flexible when it comes to resolving issues,” said Ms. Joelle Mackary, Director of Sales & Marketing, White Sands Resort & Conference Center.



“As a technology provider, we are committed to empowering our hotel partners with solutions that can help them attract more business. The 2-way XML connection consolidates reservation reporting while ensuring more frequent and strategic updates. The single sign-on dashboard simplifies the operations, improves efficiencies and gives hoteliers time to focus on strategy,” commented Debadyuti Ghosh, Country Sales Manager, eRevMax.



