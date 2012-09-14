PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

eWandzDigital as Digital Media Partner for NGO Empowerment to Promote Peace Through Art eWandzDigital Services, as part of its CSR activities, became the Digital Media partner for Delhi-based NGO Empowerment, that has, since 2002, been leveraging art to achieve important social objectives. It is working closely with other likeminded organizations world over and hosting art programs to bring... - October 26, 2019 - eWandzDigital Services Private Limited

Exciting Agri Invasion Expected When Agribusiness Congress East Africa Comes to Uganda Next Week Some 2000 agri professionals are expected to descend on the National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI) in Namulonge from 29-30 November for the Agribusiness Congress East Africa conference and outdoor exhibition. Uganda’s Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry & Fisheries, the Hon. - November 26, 2017 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa

COMESA-ACTESA Partner with Agribusiness Congress East Africa, Agritech Expo Zambia and Farm-Tech Expo Kenya COMESA-ACTESA have entered into a five-year partnership with the Agribusiness Congress East Africa, taking place from 29-30 November at the National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI) in Namulonge, Uganda. - November 18, 2017 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa

East Africa’s Agri Potential: The New Frontier for Food and Grain Production Mr Chris Kaijuka, chairman of The Grain Council of Uganda (TGCU) is a featured speaker at the upcoming Agribusiness Congress East Africa in Namulonge in November. - October 22, 2017 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa

Agribusiness Congress East Africa Returns to Kampala in November as a Full Expo, Reflecting the Burgeoning Agri Industry Leading regional farming event Agribusiness Congress East Africa returns to Kampala from 29-30 November as a fully-fledged conference and outdoor exhibition with its move to the National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI) in Namulonge. Apart from the high-level conference with high-level expert... - September 27, 2017 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa

Ugandan Energy Minister Irene Muloni Leads a Strong Line-Up of Women in Power at Opening Session of Future Energy Uganda in Kampala Women in power is a strong theme for the upcoming Future Energy Uganda’s opening session on 13 September which features a high-level line-up including the Minister of Energy and Minerals Development, Irene Muloni, and three leading ladies in the region’s energy sector from Power Africa, Siemens... - September 03, 2017 - Future Energy Uganda

Siemens Supports Uganda’s Power Goals with Diamond Sponsorship for Future Energy Uganda in Kampala “In Uganda, Siemens’ primary goal is to assist the government to increase national power generating capacities and to connect the local population to the power grids. A reliable and extensive power supply system is the fundamental prerequisite for sustainable development, economic growth and job creation,” says Sabine Dall'Omo, CEO, Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa, who is a featured panellist at the upcoming Future Energy Uganda from 13-14 September in Kampala. - August 24, 2017 - Future Energy Uganda

Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited Aims to be the Leading Power Producer in the Great Lakes Region - CEO and Featured Speaker at Future Energy Uganda Uganda’s immense power potential and enormous energy investment opportunities will be in focus when stakeholders and decision makers meet for a strategic two-day conference and showcase during the inaugural Future Energy Uganda in Kampala from 13-14 September 2017. Dr Mutikanga is a featured panelist during a session titled: “What are Uganda’s generation expansion plans.” - August 02, 2017 - Future Energy Uganda

Sky Track Solutions Launch New Telematics and Vehicle Security Focused Website Sky Track Solutions has launched its new web site with vastly improved telematics, vehicle security and remote assets monitoring. - August 01, 2017 - Sky Track Solutions

Embien and MAS Elettronica Announces a Strategic Partnership Embien Technologies and MAS Elettronica Announce a strategic partnership leveraging each other’s strengths to deliver integrated product development services and solutions to their customers. - July 27, 2017 - Embien Technologies India Private Limited

Why Uganda is the Next Energy Investment Destination Uganda’s immense power potential and enormous energy investment opportunities will be in focus when stakeholders and decision makers meet for a strategic two-day conference and showcase during the inaugural Future Energy Uganda in Kampala from 13-14 September 2017. “The numbers in Uganda’s... - June 29, 2017 - Future Energy Uganda

Wild Africa Explorers Supports Work to Eradicate Female Genital Mutilation Wild Africa Explorers will be working with ICOD Action Network for one year, to help Female Genital Mutilation victims get reconstructive surgery and support grass-roots organizations of women working to end the Female Genital Mutilation. The company hopes that this will kick-start a global movement to advance health equity. Clients can also take part in this movement and win an all expense paid exclusive Gorilla Trekking Safari to Uganda. - December 14, 2016 - Wild Africa Explorers

Uganda’s Agri Minister Bamulangaki Confirmed for Agribusiness Congress East Africa in Kampala Next Week “Agriculture shining bright for Uganda” will be the theme of the keynote address by the Hon. Ssempijja Vincent Bamulangaki, Uganda’s Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, during the opening session of the upcoming Agribusiness Congress East Africa in Kampala on 29... - November 23, 2016 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa

How Young Women Are Proving Themselves on Ugandan Farms and Other Inspiring Agri Tales at Agribusiness Congress East Africa in November “Young women can have a positive influence on ensuring commercial farms don’t waste money or resources and ensure our environment is cared for in a responsible manner,” so says Rebecca Kate Spencer, Executive Director of the Youth Empowerment Training Center (YET) in Uganda. She adds,... - October 27, 2016 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa

Focus on Agri for Economic Growth as Agribusiness Congress East Africa Comes to Kampala in November There is great excitement in the agricultural sector in Uganda as preparations are underway for the fourth Agribusiness Congress East Africa conference that is taking place in Kampala from 29-30 November. It is the first time that the event is taking place in Uganda. Agribusiness Congress East Africa... - September 17, 2016 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa

Announcing the Launch of a Fully-Featured Africa Safari Website Wild Africa Explorers is pleased to announce the launch of its fully-featured website, www.wildafricaexplorers.com. The new site has extensive content including discounted and Eco-tourism tour packages that benefit you, communities, wildlife and environments. Wild Africa Explorers website is designed... - September 12, 2016 - Wild Africa Explorers

Zoom Wireless Launches High-Speed, Reliable and Affordable Internet Access Service in Northern Uganda Zoom Wireless (www.zoom.co.ug), a commercial wing of SINFA Uganda LTD, is now officially delivering the most affordable, unlimited high-speed Internet access to businesses and residences in and around Gulu, Uganda. With EveryLayer, Zoom deployed fiber-backed, carrier grade WiFi network and was able to deliver an affordable, high-speed service within 12 weeks with 10 times less capital and operating expense than traditional LTE networks. - March 05, 2015 - EveryLayer

Volo’s First Customer Launches High-Speed Internet Access Service in Northern Uganda in Less Than 12 Weeks New ISP Zoom Wireless uses Volo’s software integration and expert network design to deliver affordable high-speed services to business and residences in Gulu. - August 18, 2014 - EveryLayer

Volo Helps ISPs Solve Barriers to Delivering High-Speed Internet Access for the Next Billion Volo enables ISPs in emerging markets to provide high-bandwidth at an affordable price, giving businesses access to critical management tools such as Google Apps, Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce, Quickbooks Online and YouTube. - June 05, 2014 - EveryLayer

SfL+a Architects Named Area’s Top Green Architect SfL+a Architects (www.sfla.biz) has been recognized as the Triangle area’s Best Green Architect as part of Independent Weekly’s 2010 Best of the Triangle Awards. The Best of the Triangle Awards are the Independent Weekly’s annual salute to local Triangle businesses who consistently... - July 04, 2010 - SFL + A Architects

R&B Artist, Lovely Hoffman, Takes Students to Uganda, Africa American R&B artist Lovely Hoffman recently set out on an overseas journey, April 16th 2009, in which she took three students from Smith Leadership Academy, a charter school in Boston, MA., on a 11 day trip to Uganda, East Africa; the region where the first human remains were discovered. More than... - April 23, 2009 - Lovely Hoffman