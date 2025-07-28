Uganda News
Ugandan Student Launches Hope.co.ug to Help People Ask Health Questions Online
Hope Emmanuel, a pharmacy student and tech enthusiast, has launched Hope.co.ug — a platform where Ugandans can ask health questions and receive clear, reliable answers in everyday language. - July 28, 2025 - Hope.co.ug
Top Things to do in Uganda with Devine African Safaris Ltd.
Devine African Safaris Ltd. is a leader in organizing gorilla trekking tours, Uganda tours and Rwanda safaris. They have more than 15 years of experience and over 1,000 happy guests, rated excellent on TripAdvisor plus locally-based offices in Rwanda and Uganda. While on your visit to Uganda, they can organize a wonderful adventure experience for you with the following top things to do in Uganda. - October 27, 2021 - Devine African Safaris Ltd.
Uganda Secures a Loan of $80M to Promote Tourism in the Region
Gorilla Permits have always made Gorilla Trips very expensive for Tourists. This month while Inspire African Safaris is launching its Gorilla Safari Product, they are offering the permits at only half the price till March. - February 08, 2021 - Inspire African Safaris
eWandzDigital as Digital Media Partner for NGO Empowerment to Promote Peace Through Art
eWandzDigital Services, as part of its CSR activities, became the Digital Media partner for Delhi-based NGO Empowerment, that has, since 2002, been leveraging art to achieve important social objectives. It is working closely with other likeminded organizations world over and hosting art programs to... - October 26, 2019 - eWandzDigital Services Private Limited
Exciting Agri Invasion Expected When Agribusiness Congress East Africa Comes to Uganda Next Week
Some 2000 agri professionals are expected to descend on the National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI) in Namulonge from 29-30 November for the Agribusiness Congress East Africa conference and outdoor exhibition. Uganda’s Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry & Fisheries, the... - November 26, 2017 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa
COMESA-ACTESA Partner with Agribusiness Congress East Africa, Agritech Expo Zambia and Farm-Tech Expo Kenya
COMESA-ACTESA have entered into a five-year partnership with the Agribusiness Congress East Africa, taking place from 29-30 November at the National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI) in Namulonge, Uganda. - November 18, 2017 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa
East Africa’s Agri Potential: The New Frontier for Food and Grain Production
Mr Chris Kaijuka, chairman of The Grain Council of Uganda (TGCU) is a featured speaker at the upcoming Agribusiness Congress East Africa in Namulonge in November. - October 22, 2017 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa
Agribusiness Congress East Africa Returns to Kampala in November as a Full Expo, Reflecting the Burgeoning Agri Industry
Leading regional farming event Agribusiness Congress East Africa returns to Kampala from 29-30 November as a fully-fledged conference and outdoor exhibition with its move to the National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI) in Namulonge. Apart from the high-level conference with high-level... - September 27, 2017 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa
Ugandan Energy Minister Irene Muloni Leads a Strong Line-Up of Women in Power at Opening Session of Future Energy Uganda in Kampala
Women in power is a strong theme for the upcoming Future Energy Uganda’s opening session on 13 September which features a high-level line-up including the Minister of Energy and Minerals Development, Irene Muloni, and three leading ladies in the region’s energy sector from Power Africa,... - September 03, 2017 - Future Energy Uganda
Siemens Supports Uganda’s Power Goals with Diamond Sponsorship for Future Energy Uganda in Kampala
“In Uganda, Siemens’ primary goal is to assist the government to increase national power generating capacities and to connect the local population to the power grids. A reliable and extensive power supply system is the fundamental prerequisite for sustainable development, economic growth and job creation,” says Sabine Dall'Omo, CEO, Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa, who is a featured panellist at the upcoming Future Energy Uganda from 13-14 September in Kampala. - August 24, 2017 - Future Energy Uganda
Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited Aims to be the Leading Power Producer in the Great Lakes Region - CEO and Featured Speaker at Future Energy Uganda
Uganda’s immense power potential and enormous energy investment opportunities will be in focus when stakeholders and decision makers meet for a strategic two-day conference and showcase during the inaugural Future Energy Uganda in Kampala from 13-14 September 2017. Dr Mutikanga is a featured panelist during a session titled: “What are Uganda’s generation expansion plans.” - August 02, 2017 - Future Energy Uganda
Sky Track Solutions Launch New Telematics and Vehicle Security Focused Website
Sky Track Solutions has launched its new web site with vastly improved telematics, vehicle security and remote assets monitoring. - August 01, 2017 - Sky Track Solutions
Why Uganda is the Next Energy Investment Destination
Uganda’s immense power potential and enormous energy investment opportunities will be in focus when stakeholders and decision makers meet for a strategic two-day conference and showcase during the inaugural Future Energy Uganda in Kampala from 13-14 September 2017. “The numbers in... - June 29, 2017 - Future Energy Uganda
Wild Africa Explorers Supports Work to Eradicate Female Genital Mutilation
Wild Africa Explorers will be working with ICOD Action Network for one year, to help Female Genital Mutilation victims get reconstructive surgery and support grass-roots organizations of women working to end the Female Genital Mutilation. The company hopes that this will kick-start a global movement to advance health equity. Clients can also take part in this movement and win an all expense paid exclusive Gorilla Trekking Safari to Uganda. - December 14, 2016 - Wild Africa Explorers
Uganda’s Agri Minister Bamulangaki Confirmed for Agribusiness Congress East Africa in Kampala Next Week
“Agriculture shining bright for Uganda” will be the theme of the keynote address by the Hon. Ssempijja Vincent Bamulangaki, Uganda’s Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, during the opening session of the upcoming Agribusiness Congress East Africa in Kampala on... - November 23, 2016 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa
How Young Women Are Proving Themselves on Ugandan Farms and Other Inspiring Agri Tales at Agribusiness Congress East Africa in November
“Young women can have a positive influence on ensuring commercial farms don’t waste money or resources and ensure our environment is cared for in a responsible manner,” so says Rebecca Kate Spencer, Executive Director of the Youth Empowerment Training Center (YET) in Uganda. She... - October 27, 2016 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa
Focus on Agri for Economic Growth as Agribusiness Congress East Africa Comes to Kampala in November
There is great excitement in the agricultural sector in Uganda as preparations are underway for the fourth Agribusiness Congress East Africa conference that is taking place in Kampala from 29-30 November. It is the first time that the event is taking place in Uganda. Agribusiness Congress East... - September 17, 2016 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa
Announcing the Launch of a Fully-Featured Africa Safari Website
Wild Africa Explorers is pleased to announce the launch of its fully-featured website, www.wildafricaexplorers.com. The new site has extensive content including discounted and Eco-tourism tour packages that benefit you, communities, wildlife and environments. Wild Africa Explorers website is... - September 12, 2016 - Wild Africa Explorers
Zoom Wireless Launches High-Speed, Reliable and Affordable Internet Access Service in Northern Uganda
Zoom Wireless (www.zoom.co.ug), a commercial wing of SINFA Uganda LTD, is now officially delivering the most affordable, unlimited high-speed Internet access to businesses and residences in and around Gulu, Uganda. With EveryLayer, Zoom deployed fiber-backed, carrier grade WiFi network and was able to deliver an affordable, high-speed service within 12 weeks with 10 times less capital and operating expense than traditional LTE networks. - March 05, 2015 - EveryLayer
Volo’s First Customer Launches High-Speed Internet Access Service in Northern Uganda in Less Than 12 Weeks
New ISP Zoom Wireless uses Volo’s software integration and expert network design to deliver affordable high-speed services to business and residences in Gulu. - August 18, 2014 - EveryLayer
Volo Helps ISPs Solve Barriers to Delivering High-Speed Internet Access for the Next Billion
Volo enables ISPs in emerging markets to provide high-bandwidth at an affordable price, giving businesses access to critical management tools such as Google Apps, Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce, Quickbooks Online and YouTube. - June 05, 2014 - EveryLayer
SfL+a Architects Named Area’s Top Green Architect
SfL+a Architects (www.sfla.biz) has been recognized as the Triangle area’s Best Green Architect as part of Independent Weekly’s 2010 Best of the Triangle Awards. The Best of the Triangle Awards are the Independent Weekly’s annual salute to local Triangle businesses who... - July 04, 2010 - SFL + A Architects
R&B Artist, Lovely Hoffman, Takes Students to Uganda, Africa
American R&B artist Lovely Hoffman recently set out on an overseas journey, April 16th 2009, in which she took three students from Smith Leadership Academy, a charter school in Boston, MA., on a 11 day trip to Uganda, East Africa; the region where the first human remains were discovered. More... - April 23, 2009 - Lovely Hoffman
Outskirts Press Announces Winning in the 21st Century, the Latest Highly-Anticipated Christianity - General Book from Kampala Author Richard Charles Wanyama
Outskirts Press, Inc. has published Winning in the 21st Century: How to Prosper in a Challenging Age by Richard Charles Wanyama, which is the author’s most recent book to date. The 5.5 x 8.5 Paperback in the Christianity - General category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such... - March 06, 2008 - Outskirts Press, Inc.