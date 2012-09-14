|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
eWandzDigital Services, as part of its CSR activities, became the Digital Media partner for Delhi-based NGO Empowerment, that has, since 2002, been leveraging art to achieve important social objectives. It is working closely with other likeminded organizations world over and hosting art programs to bring... - October 26, 2019 - eWandzDigital Services Private Limited
Some 2000 agri professionals are expected to descend on the National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI) in Namulonge from 29-30 November for the Agribusiness Congress East Africa conference and outdoor exhibition. Uganda’s Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry & Fisheries, the Hon. - November 26, 2017 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa
COMESA-ACTESA have entered into a five-year partnership with the Agribusiness Congress East Africa, taking place from 29-30 November at the National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI) in Namulonge, Uganda. - November 18, 2017 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa
Mr Chris Kaijuka, chairman of The Grain Council of Uganda (TGCU) is a featured speaker at the upcoming Agribusiness Congress East Africa in Namulonge in November. - October 22, 2017 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa
Leading regional farming event Agribusiness Congress East Africa returns to Kampala from 29-30 November as a fully-fledged conference and outdoor exhibition with its move to the National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI) in Namulonge. Apart from the high-level conference with high-level expert... - September 27, 2017 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa
Women in power is a strong theme for the upcoming Future Energy Uganda’s opening session on 13 September which features a high-level line-up including the Minister of Energy and Minerals Development, Irene Muloni, and three leading ladies in the region’s energy sector from Power Africa, Siemens... - September 03, 2017 - Future Energy Uganda
“In Uganda, Siemens’ primary goal is to assist the government to increase national power generating capacities and to connect the local population to the power grids. A reliable and extensive power supply system is the fundamental prerequisite for sustainable development, economic growth and job creation,” says Sabine Dall'Omo, CEO, Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa, who is a featured panellist at the upcoming Future Energy Uganda from 13-14 September in Kampala. - August 24, 2017 - Future Energy Uganda
Uganda’s immense power potential and enormous energy investment opportunities will be in focus when stakeholders and decision makers meet for a strategic two-day conference and showcase during the inaugural Future Energy Uganda in Kampala from 13-14 September 2017. Dr Mutikanga is a featured panelist during a session titled: “What are Uganda’s generation expansion plans.” - August 02, 2017 - Future Energy Uganda
Sky Track Solutions has launched its new web site with vastly improved telematics, vehicle security and remote assets monitoring. - August 01, 2017 - Sky Track Solutions
Embien Technologies and MAS Elettronica Announce a strategic partnership leveraging each other’s strengths to deliver integrated product development services and solutions to their customers. - July 27, 2017 - Embien Technologies India Private Limited
Uganda’s immense power potential and enormous energy investment opportunities will be in focus when stakeholders and decision makers meet for a strategic two-day conference and showcase during the inaugural Future Energy Uganda in Kampala from 13-14 September 2017.
“The numbers in Uganda’s... - June 29, 2017 - Future Energy Uganda
Wild Africa Explorers will be working with ICOD Action Network for one year, to help Female Genital Mutilation victims get reconstructive surgery and support grass-roots organizations of women working to end the Female Genital Mutilation. The company hopes that this will kick-start a global movement to advance health equity. Clients can also take part in this movement and win an all expense paid exclusive Gorilla Trekking Safari to Uganda. - December 14, 2016 - Wild Africa Explorers
“Agriculture shining bright for Uganda” will be the theme of the keynote address by the Hon. Ssempijja Vincent Bamulangaki, Uganda’s Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, during the opening session of the upcoming Agribusiness Congress East Africa in Kampala on 29... - November 23, 2016 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa
“Young women can have a positive influence on ensuring commercial farms don’t waste money or resources and ensure our environment is cared for in a responsible manner,” so says Rebecca Kate Spencer, Executive Director of the Youth Empowerment Training Center (YET) in Uganda.
She adds,... - October 27, 2016 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa
There is great excitement in the agricultural sector in Uganda as preparations are underway for the fourth Agribusiness Congress East Africa conference that is taking place in Kampala from 29-30 November. It is the first time that the event is taking place in Uganda.
Agribusiness Congress East Africa... - September 17, 2016 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa
Wild Africa Explorers is pleased to announce the launch of its fully-featured website, www.wildafricaexplorers.com. The new site has extensive content including discounted and Eco-tourism tour packages that benefit you, communities, wildlife and environments. Wild Africa Explorers website is designed... - September 12, 2016 - Wild Africa Explorers
Zoom Wireless (www.zoom.co.ug), a commercial wing of SINFA Uganda LTD, is now officially delivering the most affordable, unlimited high-speed Internet access to businesses and residences in and around Gulu, Uganda. With EveryLayer, Zoom deployed fiber-backed, carrier grade WiFi network and was able to deliver an affordable, high-speed service within 12 weeks with 10 times less capital and operating expense than traditional LTE networks. - March 05, 2015 - EveryLayer
New ISP Zoom Wireless uses Volo’s software integration and expert network design to deliver affordable high-speed services to business and residences in Gulu. - August 18, 2014 - EveryLayer
Volo enables ISPs in emerging markets to provide high-bandwidth at an affordable price, giving businesses access to critical management tools such as
Google Apps, Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce, Quickbooks Online and YouTube. - June 05, 2014 - EveryLayer
SfL+a Architects (www.sfla.biz) has been recognized as the Triangle area’s Best Green Architect as part of Independent Weekly’s 2010 Best of the Triangle Awards. The Best of the Triangle Awards are the Independent Weekly’s annual salute to local Triangle businesses who consistently... - July 04, 2010 - SFL + A Architects
American R&B artist Lovely Hoffman recently set out on an overseas journey, April 16th 2009, in which she took three students from Smith Leadership Academy, a charter school in Boston, MA., on a 11 day trip to Uganda, East Africa; the region where the first human remains were discovered. More than... - April 23, 2009 - Lovely Hoffman
Outskirts Press, Inc. has published Winning in the 21st Century: How to Prosper in a Challenging Age by Richard Charles Wanyama, which is the author’s most recent book to date. The 5.5 x 8.5 Paperback in the Christianity - General category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as... - March 06, 2008 - Outskirts Press, Inc.