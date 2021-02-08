Uganda Secures a Loan of $80M to Promote Tourism in the Region

Gorilla Permits have always made Gorilla Trips very expensive for Tourists. This month while Inspire African Safaris is launching its Gorilla Safari Product, they are offering the permits at only half the price till March.

Today, Uganda still offers the most affordable price for a gorilla permit with a very good chance to see mountain gorillas in the jungle. Since Rwanda increased the price of gorilla permits from $750 to $1500, Uganda as been receiving increased tourists inflow looking to visit gorillas as it's much affordable and a sure deal. The Uganda Wildlife authority has for the past 2 years tried to maintain the price of the gorilla permit at $600 but with an increased need to help the communities living near the park, as they are key to successful gorilla conservation and preservation in Uganda, the permit is now $800.