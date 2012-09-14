PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Uzbekistan News

Press Releases

 Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

  RSS Feeds:

PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

International Law Firm Merritz Hosts the First of a Series of Round Table Discussions on Arbitration in Uzbekistan
Merritz International Law Firm hosted the first of a series of round table discussions with the presence of the representatives from the ministries, government organizations, leading law firms and legal practitioners. The discussions included the matters related to the future of arbitration in Uzbekistan, the draft arbitration law “On international commercial arbitration” and the establishment of the Tashkent international arbitration center in Uzbekistan, amongst many other topics. - July 25, 2018 - Merritz Law Firm in Uzbekistan
International Law Firm Merritz Expands Its Operations to Uzbekistan
As the Country is Going Through Rapid Transformation to Become a Leading Investment Destination, It’s Seeing an Evolution of Legal Services to Match Such Growth - June 28, 2018 - Merritz Law Firm in Uzbekistan
Power Plant ENEX 65 Has Been Shipped to Uzbekistan
ENEX 65 power plant has been shipped to Turtsari oilfield in Qashqadaryo province under the World Bank-led Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership. - May 25, 2017 - BPC Engineering
BPC Engineering Will Implement a Project Under Global Initiative for Flaring Reduction
Under the World Bank-led Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership (GGFR), BPC Engineering will manufacture and supply ENEX power plants for the national holding company Uzbekneftegaz, Uzbekistan. - December 09, 2016 - BPC Engineering
Press Releases 1 - 4 of 4 Page: 1
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help