International Law Firm Merritz Hosts the First of a Series of Round Table Discussions on Arbitration in Uzbekistan Merritz International Law Firm hosted the first of a series of round table discussions with the presence of the representatives from the ministries, government organizations, leading law firms and legal practitioners. The discussions included the matters related to the future of arbitration in Uzbekistan, the draft arbitration law "On international commercial arbitration" and the establishment of the Tashkent international arbitration center in Uzbekistan, amongst many other topics. - July 25, 2018 - Merritz Law Firm in Uzbekistan International Law Firm Merritz Expands Its Operations to Uzbekistan As the Country is Going Through Rapid Transformation to Become a Leading Investment Destination, It's Seeing an Evolution of Legal Services to Match Such Growth - June 28, 2018 - Merritz Law Firm in Uzbekistan Power Plant ENEX 65 Has Been Shipped to Uzbekistan ENEX 65 power plant has been shipped to Turtsari oilfield in Qashqadaryo province under the World Bank-led Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership. - May 25, 2017 - BPC Engineering BPC Engineering Will Implement a Project Under Global Initiative for Flaring Reduction Under the World Bank-led Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership (GGFR), BPC Engineering will manufacture and supply ENEX power plants for the national holding company Uzbekneftegaz, Uzbekistan. - December 09, 2016 - BPC Engineering