Merritz International Law Firm hosted the first of a series of round table discussions with the presence of the representatives from the ministries, government organizations, leading law firms and legal practitioners. The discussions included the matters related to the future of arbitration in Uzbekistan, the draft arbitration law “On international commercial arbitration” and the establishment of the Tashkent international arbitration center in Uzbekistan, amongst many other topics. - July 25, 2018 - Merritz Law Firm in Uzbekistan