Uzbekistan News
Opinion Store Launches Online Panels for Consumer Research in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan
Opinion Store, a leading provider of online market research services, today announced the expansion of its operations to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan. After over two years of successfully delivering high-quality online market research services in Uzbekistan,... - January 31, 2026 - Opinion Store
Skyward Introduces Traffic Typifier for Type-Based SMS Routing
Skyward announces the upcoming launch of its new product, the Skyward Traffic Typifier (STT), an API service that applies real-time machine learning to classify every SMS message. - December 02, 2025 - Skyward
Skyward SMS Antifraud v1.5: Exceptional Accuracy, P2P Traffic Detection, and Real-Time Speed
Skyward is proud to announce a significant leap forward in SMS traffic security with the release of Skyward SMS Antifraud (SSA) v1.5. - November 18, 2025 - Skyward
Skyward Introduces Artificial Traffic Detector to Combat SMS AIT
Skyward is proud to present the Artificial Traffic Detector, a cutting-edge solution designed to combat the growing threat of Artificially Inflated Traffic (AIT) for SMS providers. This innovative service enables the swift detection and blocking of AIT campaigns at their onset, safeguarding against further damage. By implementing this solution, SMS providers can maintain high levels of traffic quality and shield their enterprise customers from potential financial losses. - November 19, 2024 - Skyward
United Cement Group Improves the Energy Efficiency of Its Production
QuvasoyCement JSC, part of United Cement Group, has replaced compressors at its production facility to save up to $25,109 annually on electricity costs. - June 24, 2022 - UCG
United Cement Group Raises the Bar in Customer Services
In the fall of 2022, BekabadCement JSC, part of United Cement Group, is going to launch its own customer support service. - June 19, 2022 - UCG
United Cement Group Continues to Improve the Energy Efficiency of Its Production
Kant Cement Plant, JSC, part of United Cement Group, upgrades its equipment to increase thermal efficiency. - June 14, 2022 - UCG
International Law Firm Merritz Hosts the First of a Series of Round Table Discussions on Arbitration in Uzbekistan
Merritz International Law Firm hosted the first of a series of round table discussions with the presence of the representatives from the ministries, government organizations, leading law firms and legal practitioners. The discussions included the matters related to the future of arbitration in Uzbekistan, the draft arbitration law “On international commercial arbitration” and the establishment of the Tashkent international arbitration center in Uzbekistan, amongst many other topics. - July 25, 2018 - Merritz Law Firm in Uzbekistan
International Law Firm Merritz Expands Its Operations to Uzbekistan
As the Country is Going Through Rapid Transformation to Become a Leading Investment Destination, It’s Seeing an Evolution of Legal Services to Match Such Growth - June 28, 2018 - Merritz Law Firm in Uzbekistan
Power Plant ENEX 65 Has Been Shipped to Uzbekistan
ENEX 65 power plant has been shipped to Turtsari oilfield in Qashqadaryo province under the World Bank-led Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership. - May 25, 2017 - BPC Engineering
BPC Engineering Will Implement a Project Under Global Initiative for Flaring Reduction
Under the World Bank-led Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership (GGFR), BPC Engineering will manufacture and supply ENEX power plants for the national holding company Uzbekneftegaz, Uzbekistan. - December 09, 2016 - BPC Engineering