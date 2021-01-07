“Agritech Expo Zambia lived up to its hype and scored another resounding success, thanks to the event organisers, Spintelligent, our cooperating partners, sponsors and, above all, government for the massive support.” This is according to Jervis Zimba, President of the Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU), the owners of the award-winning, professional outdoor farming expo Agritech Expo Zambia which returned to Chisamba for its fourth edition last month. - May 26, 2017 - Agritech Expo Zambia