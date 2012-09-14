PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Country Pavilions from China, Czech Rep., EU, Germany, Italy, Nordics and UK at Agritech Expo Zambia The upcoming Agritech Expo Zambia will feature specialised farming products, services and technology with country pavilions and stands from the European Union, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, the Nordic countries and from China and Thailand. - April 03, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Agritech Expo Zambia Welcomes iDE Zambia in Chisamba in April iDE Zambia has just come on board as a silver sponsor for the upcoming Agritech Expo Zambia, taking place in Chisamba from 11-13 April 2019. - March 23, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Agritech Expo Zambia Launches Its Free AgriTEACH Workshop Programme Line-Up The full workshop programme has been launched for the free AgriTEACH training sessions at Agritech Expo Zambia that is taking place in Chisamba from 11-13 April 2019. AgriTEACH workshops are focused on skills development, aimed at addressing current farming challenges and offer practical, smart and... - March 16, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Country Pavilions to Bring Latest Farming Technology to Agritech Expo Zambia in Chisamba in April Agritech Expo Zambia will this year international exhibitors, including country pavilions so far from Germany, China, Czech Republic, the European Union, Italy and the UK, - February 24, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Lyco Scoops Two International Finance Awards Zambian specialized business advisory and capital raising firm has scooped two International Finance’s Financial awards. - February 11, 2019 - Lyco Business Solutions

Agritech Expo Zambia Celebrates 6th Birthday in Chisamba in April Agritech Expo Zambia 2019 in May in Chisamba is expected to gather more than 20,000 visitors and over 220 local and international exhibitors, including international pavilions from Germany, Italy, UK and Zimbabwe. - February 01, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Zambian President Lungu Officially Opens Agritech Expo Zambia Next Week as ZNFU Celebrates 5th Edition of Iconic Event The Zambian President, H.E. Edgar Lungu, will attend the official opening of the Agritech Expo Zambia outdoor farming exhibition that returns for the fifth time to Chisamba from 12-14 April. The event is expected to attract more than 22-thousand visitors this year and will feature some 270 local and... - April 07, 2018 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Agritech Expo Zambia Partners with Well-Known Online Agri Community: Small Scale Farmers Facebook Group The active online agri community called the Small Scale Farmers – Farming as a Business - on Facebook will have a strong presence as official partners of the upcoming Agritech Expo Zambia in Chisamba this year. The outdoor farming exhibition returns for the fifth time to Chisamba from 12-14 April... - April 01, 2018 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Latest Livestock Services, Farming Innovations and Skills Training at Agritech Expo Zambia in Chisamba in April A strong focus on livestock, live equipment demonstrations, nethouse and aquaculture showcases and free AgriTEACH interactive training workshops are just some of the exciting, new features that will be available to experience to the more than 22 000 visitors that are expected at the fifth Agritech Expo Zambia exhibition at Chisamba from 12-14 April 2018. - March 22, 2018 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Agritech Expo Zambia Partner Musika Says E-FISP Initiative is a Prime Example of Zambian Government and Agri Working Together “There are very positive steps being taken by the Zambian government to promote the agricultural market, with lower barriers to export and minimal intervention in the grain markets in 2017 and intentions to use market mechanisms to manage grain stocks in the future, are all welcome and must be... - March 03, 2018 - Agritech Expo Zambia

International Pavilions at Agritech Expo Zambia Confirm Zambia’s Agri Potential for Global Suppliers The Finland and Germany country pavilions are amongst several international pavilions at the upcoming, multi-award winning Agritech Expo Zambia, returning to Chisamba from 12-14 April for the fifth time. - February 24, 2018 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Agritech Expo Zambia Wins Third Prestigious AAXO ROAR Trade & Consumer Exhibition Award The iconic farming expo in Chisamba, Agritech Expo Zambia, won its third AAXO ROAR* Award in Johannesburg earlier this month. The ROAR* Awards honoured excellence in the exhibition and events industry on the continent during 2017. The awards are organised by the Association of African Exhibition Organisers... - February 10, 2018 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Calling All Farmers for the Fifth Agritech Expo Zambia in Chisamba in April “Agritech Expo Zambia has been embraced by the farming community and every year we look forward to bringing new features, new technologies, more country pavilions and more free training and knowledge sharing to add value to each and every farmer’s operation,” says Emmanuelle Nicholls,... - February 04, 2018 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Arsteven Blazes Up Music Industry with New Album & Tees Teddy Boy Arsteven, an artist under Click Sounds Entertainment, releases a new EDM/dancehall album and launches a promotion giveaway on CBC TV & Unza Radio. - December 20, 2017 - Click Sounds Entertainment (CSE)

Kudu Computing Celebrates the Release of IvyBackup Kudu Computing Ltd., a productivity software development company specializing in high performance backup solutions today announced the release of IvyBackup, a backup solution aimed at consumers and small businesses seeking a robust, powerful yet easy to use backup solution for their ever demanding data... - December 18, 2017 - Kudu Computing Ltd

Zambian Farming Community Embraces Agritech Expo Zambia as Fourth Edition is Another Resounding Success “Agritech Expo Zambia lived up to its hype and scored another resounding success, thanks to the event organisers, Spintelligent, our cooperating partners, sponsors and, above all, government for the massive support.” This is according to Jervis Zimba, President of the Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU), the owners of the award-winning, professional outdoor farming expo Agritech Expo Zambia which returned to Chisamba for its fourth edition last month. - May 26, 2017 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Agritech Expo's ZNFU: “Zero Rate Agriculture Needed to Make Zambia Breadbasket” "The only way we can achieve the status of being a breadbasket is to zero rate agriculture,” says Mr Jervis Zimba, President of the Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU), the owners of the upcoming Agritech Expo Zambia, in Chisamba from 27-29 April. In the run-up to the fourth edition... - April 21, 2017 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Armyworm, Aquaculture and Other Exciting and Interactive Workshops and Demos at Agritech Expo Zambia in Chisamba The upcoming Agritech Expo at GART in Chisamba will once again offer free workshops offering practical advice as well as live demonstrations to help farmers combat challenges such as the armyworm, explore new technologies such as aquaculture as well as learn from experts on improving efficiency of operations... - April 09, 2017 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Big Increase in International Pavilions at Agritech Expo Zambia Shows Global Excitement About Zambian Farming Sector The upcoming Agritech Expo Zambia in Chisamba from 27-29 April will feature a record number of six international pavilions from strong farming countries Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, France, the Czech Republic and Zimbabwe, each showcasing their own specialised products and services to the agri community. “For... - March 24, 2017 - Agritech Expo Zambia

AFGRI Platinum Sponsor at Agritech Expo Zambia in Chisamba in April As in previous years, Agritech Expo Zambia enjoys extensive support from the agri industry with the well-known supplier AFGRI Corporation Ltd., the sole John Deere distributor in Zambia, returning as platinum sponsors again. “The annual Agritech Expo is very important for all agricultural suppliers... - March 18, 2017 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Large South African Presence at Agritech Expo in April Indicates Strong Interest in Zambia’s Agri Sector “Zambia is an exciting market to explore, not just for South African suppliers to the agriculture sector, but also for South African farmers,” says Liam Beckett, commercial director for the upcoming Agritech Expo Zambia. The award-winning event is owned by the Zambia National Farmers Union... - March 05, 2017 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Award-Winning Agritech Expo Zambia Returns to Chisamba in April as Agri Sector Continues to Move with the Times The award-winning Agritech Expo Zambia returns to Chisamba for the fourth time this year from 27-29 April. - February 19, 2017 - Agritech Expo Zambia

GIZ/ German Energy Solutions Initiative/ THEnergy-Analysis: Momentum for Solar-Diesel Hybrid Microgrids in the Zambian Mining Industry Load shedding, increased electricity rates for mining companies and a solar tender at 6.02US¢/kWh redefine the rules of power generation in Zambia. - June 22, 2016 - THEnergy

Record-Breaking, Third Agritech Expo in Chisamba Hailed as "Tremendously Successful" by ZNFU With a record-breaking attendance of 17,605 visitors, the third edition of Agritech Expo Zambia has firmly established itself as the leading outdoor agri event in the region. This year’s attendance is a 50% increase in visitors compared to last year’s figure of 11,740. - May 01, 2016 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Agritech Expo Outreach Programme Has Brought About Big, Positive Changes for School in Chisamba Some 610 learners and 17 teachers at the Golden Valley Basic School in Chisamba, Zambia are reaping the benefits of the Agritech Expo Outreach Programme. - April 07, 2016 - Agritech Expo Zambia

JSE to Speak About Its Cooperation with Zambian Commodity Exchange (ZAMACE) on Guaranteed Derivatives Trading at Agritech Expo The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is sponsoring the Commercial Farmers Focus Day workshop at the upcoming Agritech Expo, which will be held in the Zambian agri-hub of Chisamba from 14-16 April. - April 03, 2016 - Agritech Expo Zambia

ZNFU: "At Agritech Expo It is Important for Us to Showcase the Zambian Agricultural Industry in Totality" "As farmers we have the destiny of our country and nation in our hands,” says Dr Evelyn Nguleka, Zambia National Farmers Union President. The ZNFU is the owner of the upcoming third edition of Agritech Expo, which is expected to welcome some 15,000 farming professionals in Chisamba from 14-16 April. - March 17, 2016 - Agritech Expo Zambia

"The Real President" by Noah Kaindama A recently published book that examines issues of political power and governance. Set in the fictional African country of Lubanda, the book explores familiar questions many real African countries and citizens continue to grapple with as they either fight to create a true nation state or face life as pawns in a tyrant’s playground. - March 15, 2016 - Noah Kaindama, Author

Large German Pavilion at Agritech Expo Shows Growing German Interest in Zambian Agri Sector “Made in Germany” will make a big impression at the annual Agritech Expo in Chisamba in April when 14 German providers of agri machinery and livestock equipment will be part of the German pavilion – this is almost double compared to last year. Martin Botzian, Head of Communication... - February 28, 2016 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Agritech Expo Partner Musika Says "Zambia in a Good Position to Take Full Advantage of Its Agricultural Assets in the Future" “It is an over-worn cliché to say that Zambia will one day become the ‘bread basket’ of the region but there is no doubt that, despite of current challenges, the future of Zambia’s farmers, both small and large scale, as suppliers of food products to the region and as drivers... - February 14, 2016 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Agritech Expo to Gather Zambia’s Farming Community in Chisamba Again to Focus on Agri Successes and Challenges “It is so important for the farming community to get together to discuss the current challenges and share success stories in the sector,” says Liam Beckett, Event Director of the Agritech Expo, which is Zambia’s leading outdoor agriculture exhibition. “This year we look forward... - January 09, 2016 - Agritech Expo Zambia

CBM-TEC Here to Stay – Says Zambian Mining Expo Director "Sponsoring the Zambian Mining Woman of the Year and Mining Personality of the Year at the Chamber of Mines of Zambia’s inaugural awards we are showing that CBM-TEC is here to stay and part of this country’s mining growth and future,” so says Nicole Smith, event director of the... - July 09, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Agritech Outreach Programme Has Already Started to Transform School in Chisamba, Zambia Some 546 students and 17 teachers at the Golden Valley Basic School in Chisamba, Zambia are already reaping the benefits of the recently launched Agritech Expo Outreach Programme. The school is situated on the GART research farm where the annual Agritech Expo takes place, and the event organisers decided... - May 22, 2015 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Zambian President Lungu’s Visit to Agritech Expo Provided “Much-Needed Political Buy-in” - ZNFU The second Agritech Expo in the heart of Zambia’s agri community in Chisamba in April drew more than 11 700 visitors, including the country’s President Edgar Lungu, the Vice President, Mrs Inonge Wina, the Zambian and German agri ministers and many other dignitaries and agri experts. - May 07, 2015 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Zambian Association of Manufacturers to Showcase Huge Opportunities for Local Manufacturers in Mining Sector at CBM-TEC “With Zambian mining companies buying up to 1.7-billion dollars’ worth of manufactured imports annually there is clearly a huge opportunity for the local industry,” says Maybin Nsupila, CEO of the Zambian Association of Manufacturers. Mr Nsupila is hosting a workshop for Zambian suppliers... - May 01, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

New Royalty Tax Rate "Sends Out Good Signal" - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo “We remain convinced that Zambia is an attractive mining destination due to a healthy spirit of engagement between government and the operators,” says Nicole Smith, event director of the upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference (CBM-TEC) in Kitwe from 5-6 May. She was responding... - April 23, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference to Welcome Zambian Mining and Trade Ministers in Kitwe in May The Zambian minister of Mines, Energy and Water Development, the Hon. Christopher Yaluma, and the country’s minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, the Hon. Margaret Mwanakatwe, will head up a high-level government delegation at the upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference (CBM-TEC), taking place in Kitwe from 5-6 May. - April 19, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Agritech Outreach Programme to Assist School in Chisamba with Upgrades, Supplies and Farming The Golden Valley Basic School in Chisamba will be the first institution to benefit from the recently launched Agritech Expo Outreach Programme. “Working with the ZNFU we are organising an international exhibition of the latest agriculture machinery and technologies to drive growth in the Zambian... - April 11, 2015 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Agritech Expo to Address Finance Challenges of the Zambian Farming Community Many Zambian farmers struggle to get access to finance in order to grow and expand their businesses. At the upcoming Agritech Expo at GART in Chisamba from 16-18 April, local agri experts will be on hand with free financial advice that is specifically geared towards to the agricultural sector and meeting... - March 29, 2015 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Free, Practical Workshops for Mining Community at Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference in Kitwe in May The free, practical workshops at the Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo and Conference or CBM-TEC in Zambia’s mining hub Kitwe were so well attended last year that the organisers have doubled the size of the workshop space for this year’s event from 5-6 May. The event will once again gather thousands... - March 20, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Practical, Free Workshops Again for Farmers at Agritech Expo in Chisamba in April The upcoming Agritech Expo, taking place from 16-18 April at GART in Chisamba, offers a range of free, practical workshops to assist farmers in the use of the latest technologies to improve their productive capacity and to become more competitive. More than 10 000 people are expected to descend on the... - March 19, 2015 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Zambia Chamber of Mines Says Copperbelt Trade Expo in May Will Truly Add Value to the Zambian Investment Climate The Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference (CBM-TEC) will once again gather thousands of mining experts and services providers to the industry from 5-6 May in Kitwe, which is the heart of the Zambian Copperbelt. - February 15, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Agritech Expo Returns to Chisamba in April as ZNFU Continues the Legacy of Agri-Business Event “This year, our aim is to make Agritech bigger, stronger and real. We have increased the exhibition space. We have also dedicated one of the three days as a focus day for commercial and emerging commercial farmers.” This is how Dr Evelyn Nguleka, President of the Zambia National Farmers Union,... - February 07, 2015 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Successful Launch of CBM-TEC Expo in Kitwe in April Put Zambia’s Copperbelt on the Map The hugely successful launch of the Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference (CBM-TEC) in Kitwe from 28-29 April attracted 92 exhibitors, 1600 visitors, 140 conference delegates, including Zambian Vice President Dr Guy Scott and Mining, Energy and Water Development Minister, Hon. Christopher Yaluma. “We... - May 21, 2014 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Global Mining Giant Sandvik is Platinum Sponsor for Upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo and Conference in Kitwe Next Week Global mining giant Sandvik, platinum sponsors for the upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo and Conference (CBM-TEC), is currently building a high-tech, multimillion dollar facility in Kitwe, where the event takes place from 28-29 April. The company’s Accounts and Applications Manager - Central... - April 25, 2014 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Agritech Expo in Zambia This Month Was "a Realised Dream for ZNFU and All the Farmers" Agritech Expo “was a realised dream for ZNFU and all the farmers,” says Dr Evelyn Nguleka, President of the Zambia National Farmers’ Union, following the overwhelming success of Zambia’s first full-scale, live agriculture event, in Chisamba in early April. - April 21, 2014 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Agri Invasion Expected in Chisamba in Zambia When Thousands Attend the Agritech Expo from Friday The launch of the Agritech Expo is expected to attract some 8000 agri-professionals at GART in Chisamba, Zambia from 4-5 April. It is the country’s first full-scale, live agriculture event, offering everything from a conference, technical workshops, live crop trials to first-hand demonstrations of the latest in large scale agricultural machinery. - April 05, 2014 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Stanbic Bank Ready to Show Its Commitment at Agritech Expo to "Build a Sustainable Agri Sector in Zambia" Agriculture is one of Stanbic Bank’s key focus sectors and its business model has been structured to support the full Agriculture Value Chain ranging from input suppliers, farmers/out growers, off-takers, processing/production units, distributors, wholesalers and retailers. Stanbic is a platinum sponsor at the upcoming Agritech Expo. - March 28, 2014 - Agritech Expo Zambia

CBM-TEC Offers Free Exploration, Production and Processing Sessions in Kitwe in April The upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo and Conference or CBM-TEC in Zambia’s mining hub Kitwe from 28-29 April is offering free-to-attend sessions on the exhibition floor for all visitors. - March 27, 2014 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference