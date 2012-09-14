PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Updated Version of Twigle with Bird Image Recognition Now Available on the App Store Avelgood Apps has updated Twigle on the App Store with a new version that includes a bird image recognition feature which allows birders to simply take a photo of a bird and have Twigle identify the bird. - October 28, 2015 - Avelgood Apps

Twigle Has Just Gotten Smarter as It Now Includes Image Recognition for Birds A major update to Twigle, a birding app with birdsong identification, has today been published by indie app studio Avelgood Apps in the Windows Store with a new feature that helps birdwatchers identify birds through bird image recognition. The user simply selects a photo of a bird and Twigle will identify the bird in the photo. - September 14, 2015 - Avelgood Apps

Avelgood Apps Announces Its 10 Millionth Download, as It Transforms the Mobile Development Scene in Zimbabwe On 25 November, 2014 Avelgood Apps reached the 10 million downloads milestone from all its apps. The company’s most downloaded app Lumina Flashlight Torch had earlier in the month surpassed the 9 million download mark. - November 28, 2014 - Avelgood Apps

Twigle, a Unique App That Identifies Birds by Their Songs is Going Live on 16 April 2014 Twigle is a revolutionary birding app that performs automatic bird song identification, and is going to be released on 16 April 2014. Twigle records the singing of a bird, and identifies the bird in seconds. - April 12, 2014 - Avelgood Apps

A New App That Performs Bird Song Identification is Going to be Released by Avelgood Apps in March 2014 Twigle – Bird Identification App is a revolutionary birding app that identifies birds by their songs, and is going to be released in March 2014. Twigle records the singing of a bird and identifies the bird in seconds. - March 06, 2014 - Avelgood Apps

Avelgood Apps Adds New Features to IntelliTools, the All-In-One Measurement App for Nokia Asha Phones Users IntelliTools' has been updated with added functionality for the Flashlight and Rangefinder. The Rangefinder now has an adjustable height setting and the color emitted by the Flashlight can now be changed. This suite of smart measurement tools comprises of a Flashlight, Spirit Level, Rangefinder, Ruler, Plumb bob, Seismograph and Protractor. - December 16, 2013 - Avelgood Apps

20 Training Sessions Across Africa The twentieth training session held in Harare for solar professionals. - April 21, 2011 - African Energy