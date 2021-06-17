Press Releases Lord Yobe Press Release

Zimbabwean social media personality Lord Yobe has released a book titled, "Known 4 Memez" which he wrote for upcoming meme creators and all content creators in general.

The 19-year-old social media personality from Zimbabwe, known as Lord Yobe on social media, with over 10,000 followers on Instagram began posting online as a hobby. Born in Bulawayo, he has built a reputation to make people laugh over anything he posts.



He started his page after being inspired by "Lord Sky," a popular Nigerian music producer. Lord Sky being his source of inspiration, he also adopted the prefix "Lord" and reversed the word "boy" and added the letter "e" hence "Lord Yobe." Although he had been inspired by Lord Sky, he never really went into music producing. Thabo, the second child in a family of two, eventually became a well known meme creator instead.



In an interview, Thabo expanded on his book which he just released on the 4th of June this year on amazon and all major retailers online.



“To be honest I never thought I would be an author in just over a year since I started being 'Lord Yobe.' The thought of writing this book came when I noticed how quick I blew up in the meme scene without any promotion from big name celebrities. That's why I decided I would try and help upcoming content creators build their pages and brands just like I did myself."



Contact Information Lord Yobe

Thabo Mrimirwa

+263782540640

https://books2read.com/ap/8Vy3gV/Lord-Yobe

Thabo Mrimirwa

+263782540640



https://books2read.com/ap/8Vy3gV/Lord-Yobe



