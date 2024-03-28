The 7th Mobile Money + E-Commerce Summit 2016 will convene on the 28th and 29th of January 2016 in Yangon, Myanmar, bringing together government authorities, industry experts and key private sector partners from in and around Myanmar and the Greater Mekong Subregion to dissect the critical issues, share valuable insights and perspectives, and develop new and practicable solutions to the challenges currently facing these rapidly emerging Asian markets. - January 11, 2016 - Magenta Global Pte Ltd