Burma News
Budu.com Launches Innovative Crowdfunding Platform
Budu.com, a pioneering force in the digital philanthropy space, is thrilled to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art microfunding and crowdfunding platform. This revolutionary portal is set to redefine the fundraising landscape by utilizing the power of KIN Cryptocurrency and the Solana blockchain to facilitate ultrafast, direct donations without any intermediary fees. - March 28, 2024 - Budu.com
YCP Solidiance's New Report on the Transformation of Myanmar's Retail Sector
Their latest white paper, “The Transformation of Myanmar’s Retail Industry,” highlights that Myanmar’s retail landscape will maintain a momentum of steady and robust growth, with ample opportunities for foreign investments. - October 16, 2020 - YCP Solidiance
Easy Microfinance Announces Flexible Payment Solutions and Supports Institutions on the Front Lines
Easy Microfinance, a leading Myanmar microfinance institution backed by Meridian Capital Limited and Delta Capital, has announced donations to support COVID-19 relief efforts in Myanmar and a roll out of a digital repayment channel through Ongo, the leading digital payment service provider in... - October 08, 2020 - Easy Microfinance
Easy Microfinance Offers Grace Period to Clients During the COVID-19 Crisis
A leading Myanmar microfinance institution with private equity investment backing has announced repayment grace periods, easing burdens on customers during the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout. As a part of its Business Continuity Plan, Easy Microfinance is working with those affected by... - April 23, 2020 - Easy Microfinance
Industry Gathers to Discuss Scaling-Up Financial Inclusion
The Greater Sub-Mekong Region is in the midst of a coordinated push towards financial inclusion. In Myanmar, adults with access to at least one formal financial product increased from 30% in 2014 to 48% in 2018, surpassing the initial 2020 targets of 40%. Current figures on formal financial... - January 15, 2020 - Magenta Global Pte Ltd
Summit to Deliver Insights on Myanmar Insurance Market Opportunities
INTO MYANMAR Insurance Summit 2019 to convene in Yangon this June. - March 25, 2019 - Magenta Global Pte Ltd
Sanctum Inle Resort Gives Travelers Green Light to Experience Green Season
Experience Inle Lake at its best in lush green season - May 11, 2018 - Sanctum Inle Resort
Myanmar's Sanctum Inle Resort Rings in the New Year with a Big Splash
Thingyan Festival Offer Travellers Chance to Soak Up Inle Lake at its Best - March 30, 2018 - Sanctum Inle Resort
Scholarships, Careers and Sports Footwear Industry 4.0 Headline Topics at Myanmar Pou Chen and Hinrich Foundation Session Yangon Apr. 7, 2018
Program helps ambitious people accelerate their career in the fast-growth sports footwear manufacturing sector through fully sponsored master’s degree in Global Production Engineering & Management at Vietnamese-German University. - March 29, 2018 - Hinrich Foundation
Sanctum Inle Resort Scores High in Booking.com Guest Review Awards 2017
Inle Lake's most luxurious resort with a design referencing the great monasteries of Europe has been recognised as among the top resort. - January 20, 2018 - Sanctum Inle Resort
Southeast Asian Mobile Money Market Heating Up in 2018
Southeast Asia's mobile money and agent banking scene continues to race forward as regional authorities, international experts and industry stakeholders gather once again for the 9th Mobile Money & Agent Banking Summit 2018 to be held on February 7-8 at the ParkRoyal Hotel in Yangon,... - January 13, 2018 - Magenta Global Pte Ltd
Luxurious Inle Lake Resort Rolls Out Wedding Photography Package
Sanctum Inle Resort and its spectacular surrounds make for captivating wedding photo backdrops. - December 17, 2017 - Sanctum Inle Resort
Sanctum Inle Resort Unveils Off-The-Beaten-Path Adventure to Ruined Royal Capital
Luxury resort on Inle Lake introduces a new full-day adventure to the ruined royal capital Sagar in Myanmar. - November 30, 2017 - Sanctum Inle Resort
Sanctum Inle Resort Myanmar Recognised as Among World's Best Resorts
The only resort in Myanmar included in the "Top Resorts in Asia" category of Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards 2017. - October 21, 2017 - Sanctum Inle Resort
Sanctum Inle Resort Myanmar Lauded as One of the World's Most Outstanding Hotel Debuts
Luxury resort on the banks of the storied Inle Lake being recognised by Conde Nast Traveller India as one of the most remarkable hotel openings worldwide. - August 18, 2017 - Sanctum Inle Resort
Myanmar's Sanctum Inle Resort Pays Tribute to the Phaung Daw Oo Pagoda Festival
The luxury resort in Inle Lake launches a package introducing travelers to 800-year-old Buddha images on the storied Inle Lake. - July 14, 2017 - Sanctum Inle Resort
Burmese Cuisine Takes Centre Stage at Sanctum Inle Resort
Sanctum Inle Resort's Executive Chef Saw Tin Lin Oo has outdone a new menu underscoring Myanmar's culinary appeal in a whole new way. - June 24, 2017 - Sanctum Inle Resort
Sanctum Inle Treats Newlyweds to "Honeymoon Bliss" on Inle Lake
Storied lake emerges as off-the-beaten-track honeymoon destination. - June 01, 2017 - Sanctum Inle Resort
Myanmar’s Sanctum Inle Resort Rolls out Wellness Package
A wellbeing-focused holiday in Inle Lake region that boosts energy and vitality - April 14, 2017 - Sanctum Inle Resort
Myanmar’s Sanctum Inle Resort Celebrates New Year with Water Experience
Thingyan Promotion offers travelers chance to soak up Inle Lake at its best. - March 16, 2017 - Sanctum Inle Resort
Myanmar's New Sanctum Inle Resort Unveils "Wheel and Wine" Tour by Inle Lake
Sanctum Inle Lake is giving travellers a taste of Myanmar's budding wine industry. - February 22, 2017 - Sanctum Inle Resort
Latest Mobile Money and Agent Banking Technologies on Show at This Month's Summit in Myanmar
The latest cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions for the mobile telecommunications and banking sectors will be showcased this month at the 8th Mobile Money & Agent Banking Summit 2017 to be held on February 21-22 at the Park Royal Hotel in Yangon, Myanmar. The Exhibition is being... - February 10, 2017 - Magenta Global Pte Ltd
Sanctum Inle Resort Myanmar Extends "Stay 3, Pay 2" Promotion Throughout January 2017
Special deal for travelers on the lookout for prolonging a sojourn on Inle Lake - January 13, 2017 - Sanctum Inle Resort
Asian Movie "Burma Booksellers," a Followup to the Award Winning Film, "BookWars," Gears Up to Shoot in Yangon, Myanmar
The Asian documentary film and photography project "Burma Booksellers," a followup to filmmaker Jason Rosette's award winning New York movie, "BookWars," gears up to shoot in Yangon (Rangoon), Myanmar. - September 22, 2016 - Camerado
Sanctum Inle Resort Myanmar Celebrates Pagoda Festival
Luxurious resort unveils new package to mark Phaung Daw Oo Pagoda Festival on Inle Lake - September 13, 2016 - Sanctum Inle Resort
Myanmar's Sanctum Inle Resort to Celebrate October Grand Opening
Sanctum Inle Resort, the first upscale hotel to come online at Inle Lake, one of Myanmar's most compelling destinations. - August 03, 2016 - Sanctum Inle Resort
Sanctum Inle Resort Announces Its First TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence
Luxury resort by Inle Lake claims 2016 TripAdvisor's Certificate of Excellence. - May 31, 2016 - Sanctum Inle Resort
Inaugural FinTech and Agent Banking Summit Heats Up the Mobile Money Revolution in Myanmar
The Emerging Asia FinTech & Agent Banking Summit 2016 on May 17-18 in Yangon, Myanmar - April 22, 2016 - Magenta Global Pte Ltd
Sanctum Inle Resort Greets Myanmar New Year 2016 with Special Deals
Traveling in Myanmar during the Thingyan and Myanmar New Year means a lot of fun, plus great offers from Sanctum Inle Resort. - March 31, 2016 - Sanctum Inle Resort
High Growth Expected in Mobile Payments & E-Commerce
The 7th Mobile Money + E-Commerce Summit 2016 will convene on the 28th and 29th of January 2016 in Yangon, Myanmar, bringing together government authorities, industry experts and key private sector partners from in and around Myanmar and the Greater Mekong Subregion to dissect the critical issues, share valuable insights and perspectives, and develop new and practicable solutions to the challenges currently facing these rapidly emerging Asian markets. - January 11, 2016 - Magenta Global Pte Ltd
Sanctum Inle Resort Greets 2016 with 3-Day Getaway to the Famed Inle Lake
3-Day Luxury Holiday in Myanmar’s Most Compelling Lake - January 07, 2016 - Sanctum Inle Resort
Sanctum Inle Resort Brings in Its First Romance Package
The newly launched Honeymoon Romance Package of Sanctum Inle Resort has everything for an off-the-grid romantic honeymoon getaway. - December 24, 2015 - Sanctum Inle Resort
Emerging Opportunities in Myanmar’s Diagnostic Imaging and In-Vitro Diagnostics by Solidiance
Economic growth and demographic changes in Myanmar are driving healthcare spending, creating emerging opportunities for private healthcare companies, especially in the Diagnostic Imaging (DI) and In-Vitro Diagnostics market. However, demand is increasing faster than supply, requiring global healthcare players to have a long strategic view of the market. The white paper analyses these trends and provides strategic insights to capitalize on these opportunities. - December 12, 2015 - YCP Solidiance
Tremendous Support from Government Sector and Commercial Buyers for Inaugural Myanmar Security Expo 2015
Myanmar Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Maung Maung Thein officiated the opening of the inaugural Myanmar Security Expo. Over the 3 day event, some 2,107 government officials, commercial buyers and media convened and connected with 75 exhibitors from 17 countries and regions. Close to 16% of the... - October 18, 2015 - MPI
Sanctum Inle Resort Rolls Out Phaung Daw Oo Pagoda Festival
Get ready to take in the local festivities and spirit of Phaung Daw Oo Pagoda Festival with Sanctum Inle Resort. - October 10, 2015 - Sanctum Inle Resort
New Executive Chef Appointed at Emerald Palace Hotel, Nay Pyi Taw and Residence@26, Yankon
Chef Cattarinich brings 15 years experience in the hospitality and restaurant industries together with a true passion for the culinary arts and new culinary ideas to elevate the guest’s dining experience to the next level. - June 07, 2015 - The Unique Collection of Hotels and Resorts
GS Group Announced Plans for Implementing Satellite-Broadcasting Project in Myanmar
On August 29, 2014, the GS Group international holding company unveiled its plans for the implementation of the satellite-broadcasting project in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. The holding company representatives made a declaration at the first session of the Inter-governmental Russian-Myanmar Commission for trade and economic cooperation. - October 08, 2014 - GS Group
Phoenix Elite Security Services™ Assists in the Turn in of Air-Soft Guns to Myanmar Police
On August 9, 2014 the Myanmar Police announced that air guns were illegal under the Arms Act 19 (F) 1978 and Section 8 of the Export and Import Law 2012. Also, on that date the Myanmar Police announced in local newspapers one arrest in Tamway Township of Yangon and the seizing of 104 air guns and... - September 02, 2014 - Phoenix Elite Security Services
Phoenix Elite Security Services™ Issues 2014 Corruption Management Policy Statement
Phoenix Elite Security Services™ (PESS) today issued its annual Corruption Management Policy Statement, which details the company's policies and procedures to combat bribery and corruption in the workplace. The annual Corruption Management Policy Statement underscores PESS’ approach and... - August 27, 2014 - Phoenix Elite Security Services
With Phoenix Elite Security Services™, Corporate Travelers to Myanmar Never Leave Safety at Home
As western companies continue to enter Myanmar, corporate risk assessment programs are increasingly popular. With the help of Phoenix Elite Security Services™, companies are better able to prepare their employees for trips to the “Golden Land.. The security team from Phoenix Elite... - August 20, 2014 - Phoenix Elite Security Services
Phoenix Elite Security Services Issues 2014 Corporate Social Responsibility Statement
Phoenix Elite Security Services (PESS) today issued its first annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, which details the company's efforts to apply its technology and expertise to address environmental, social, and governance issues. The fiscal year 2014 (FY14) CSR Statement underscores... - August 15, 2014 - Phoenix Elite Security Services
MyanmarBurma.com Launches First Comprehensive Website for Travel to Myanmar Burma
In partnering with Priceline Partner Network and Agoda.com, travelers can securely book flights, reserve hotel rooms and plan a trip to the emerging destination - October 11, 2013 - MyanmarBurma.com
The Comprehensive Myanmar Travel Resource
Go-Myanmar.com is the first comprehensive and continually updated Myanmar (Burma) travel resource. It has been created to simplify travel for visitors to this fast-changing country, providing detailed information on domestic travel and accommodation, as well as online booking facilities and general travel advice. - August 24, 2013 - Go-Myanmar.com
Myanmar Polestar Travels & Tours, First to Join The Code and Protect Children from Sexual Exploitation in Myanmar
Myanmar Polestar is the first travel and tour company in Myanmar to join The Code of Conduct for the Protection of Children from Sexual Exploitation in Travel and Tourism [The Code]. - May 13, 2013 - The Code
Nation First International Development Asia (NFIDAsia) Signs MoU with Hisham Koh & Associates (HKA) to Facilitate Algal Based Farming Products for Rural Myanmar
Nation First International Development Asia (NFIDAsia) has announced today they have signed an MoU with Hisham Koh & Associates (HKA) to facilitate algal based farming products throughout rural Myanmar. While algae is an exciting profitable source of biofuel or commercial animal feeds for... - April 06, 2013 - Nation First International Development Asia (NFIDAsia)
Luxury Travel Ltd Selects the Best Hotels in Former Capital Yangon to Feature in the Company Brochure for Professionals for 12-13
Luxury Travel Ltd (www.luxurytravelvietnam.com) Recommends The Traders Hotel Yangon as a must stay resort in Myanmar and features in resort in the newest brochure 2012-2013 in English, German and French. The brochures will be issued both online and offline in May 2012. - March 19, 2012 - Lux Travel DMC
Luxury Travel Ltd to Recommend the Oldest Hotel in Bagan for High-End Travelers to Bagan in Myanmar
Luxury Travel Ltd (www.luxurymyanmartravel.com) Recommends The Hotel @ Tharabar Gate in Bagan as a must stay resort in Myanmar and features the resort in the newest 2012-2013 brochure in English, German and French. - March 15, 2012 - Lux Travel DMC
Luxury Travel Ltd Launch Tours to the New Destination in South Myanmar
Luxury Travel Ltd (www.luxurytravelvietnam.com) recommends Mrauk-U destination for intrepid travelers to discover a destination in Myanmar. - March 12, 2012 - Lux Travel DMC
Luxury Travel Ltd Picks Travel Hotspots in Myanmar for 2012 - 2013
Vietnam –based Luxury Travel Ltd (www.luxurytravelvietnam.com) is a long established Asian specialist in luxury privately guided and fully bespoke holidays in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar and Thailand. Luxury Travel Ltd, Asia ultra-luxe private tour operator, picks travel hotspots in... - March 07, 2012 - Lux Travel DMC
Luxury Travel Ltd to Announce the Best Selling Luxury Myanmar Tour in March
Luxury Travel (www.luxurytravelvietnam.com) Announces the best selling tour package of the month "Discover the charm of Myanmar." - April 08, 2011 - Lux Travel DMC