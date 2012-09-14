PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Summit to Deliver Insights on Myanmar Insurance Market Opportunities INTO MYANMAR Insurance Summit 2019 to convene in Yangon this June. - March 25, 2019 - Magenta Global Pte Ltd

Sanctum Inle Resort Gives Travelers Green Light to Experience Green Season Experience Inle Lake at its best in lush green season - May 11, 2018 - Sanctum Inle Resort

Myanmar's Sanctum Inle Resort Rings in the New Year with a Big Splash Thingyan Festival Offer Travellers Chance to Soak Up Inle Lake at its Best - March 30, 2018 - Sanctum Inle Resort

Scholarships, Careers and Sports Footwear Industry 4.0 Headline Topics at Myanmar Pou Chen and Hinrich Foundation Session Yangon Apr. 7, 2018 Program helps ambitious people accelerate their career in the fast-growth sports footwear manufacturing sector through fully sponsored master’s degree in Global Production Engineering & Management at Vietnamese-German University. - March 29, 2018 - Hinrich Foundation

Sanctum Inle Resort Scores High in Booking.com Guest Review Awards 2017 Inle Lake's most luxurious resort with a design referencing the great monasteries of Europe has been recognised as among the top resort. - January 20, 2018 - Sanctum Inle Resort

Southeast Asian Mobile Money Market Heating Up in 2018 Southeast Asia's mobile money and agent banking scene continues to race forward as regional authorities, international experts and industry stakeholders gather once again for the 9th Mobile Money & Agent Banking Summit 2018 to be held on February 7-8 at the ParkRoyal Hotel in Yangon, Myanmar. This... - January 13, 2018 - Magenta Global Pte Ltd

Luxurious Inle Lake Resort Rolls Out Wedding Photography Package Sanctum Inle Resort and its spectacular surrounds make for captivating wedding photo backdrops. - December 17, 2017 - Sanctum Inle Resort

Sanctum Inle Resort Unveils Off-The-Beaten-Path Adventure to Ruined Royal Capital Luxury resort on Inle Lake introduces a new full-day adventure to the ruined royal capital Sagar in Myanmar. - November 30, 2017 - Sanctum Inle Resort

Sanctum Inle Resort Myanmar Recognised as Among World's Best Resorts The only resort in Myanmar included in the "Top Resorts in Asia" category of Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards 2017. - October 21, 2017 - Sanctum Inle Resort

Sanctum Inle Resort Myanmar Lauded as One of the World's Most Outstanding Hotel Debuts Luxury resort on the banks of the storied Inle Lake being recognised by Conde Nast Traveller India as one of the most remarkable hotel openings worldwide. - August 18, 2017 - Sanctum Inle Resort

Myanmar's Sanctum Inle Resort Pays Tribute to the Phaung Daw Oo Pagoda Festival The luxury resort in Inle Lake launches a package introducing travelers to 800-year-old Buddha images on the storied Inle Lake. - July 14, 2017 - Sanctum Inle Resort

Burmese Cuisine Takes Centre Stage at Sanctum Inle Resort Sanctum Inle Resort's Executive Chef Saw Tin Lin Oo has outdone a new menu underscoring Myanmar's culinary appeal in a whole new way. - June 24, 2017 - Sanctum Inle Resort

Sanctum Inle Treats Newlyweds to "Honeymoon Bliss" on Inle Lake Storied lake emerges as off-the-beaten-track honeymoon destination. - June 01, 2017 - Sanctum Inle Resort

Myanmar’s Sanctum Inle Resort Rolls out Wellness Package A wellbeing-focused holiday in Inle Lake region that boosts energy and vitality - April 14, 2017 - Sanctum Inle Resort

Myanmar’s Sanctum Inle Resort Celebrates New Year with Water Experience Thingyan Promotion offers travelers chance to soak up Inle Lake at its best. - March 16, 2017 - Sanctum Inle Resort

Myanmar's New Sanctum Inle Resort Unveils "Wheel and Wine" Tour by Inle Lake Sanctum Inle Lake is giving travellers a taste of Myanmar's budding wine industry. - February 22, 2017 - Sanctum Inle Resort

Latest Mobile Money and Agent Banking Technologies on Show at This Month's Summit in Myanmar The latest cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions for the mobile telecommunications and banking sectors will be showcased this month at the 8th Mobile Money & Agent Banking Summit 2017 to be held on February 21-22 at the Park Royal Hotel in Yangon, Myanmar. The Exhibition is being organized... - February 10, 2017 - Magenta Global Pte Ltd

Sanctum Inle Resort Myanmar Extends "Stay 3, Pay 2" Promotion Throughout January 2017 Special deal for travelers on the lookout for prolonging a sojourn on Inle Lake - January 13, 2017 - Sanctum Inle Resort

Asian Movie "Burma Booksellers," a Followup to the Award Winning Film, "BookWars," Gears Up to Shoot in Yangon, Myanmar The Asian documentary film and photography project "Burma Booksellers," a followup to filmmaker Jason Rosette's award winning New York movie, "BookWars," gears up to shoot in Yangon (Rangoon), Myanmar. - September 22, 2016 - Camerado

Sanctum Inle Resort Myanmar Celebrates Pagoda Festival Luxurious resort unveils new package to mark Phaung Daw Oo Pagoda Festival on Inle Lake - September 13, 2016 - Sanctum Inle Resort

Myanmar's Sanctum Inle Resort to Celebrate October Grand Opening Sanctum Inle Resort, the first upscale hotel to come online at Inle Lake, one of Myanmar's most compelling destinations. - August 03, 2016 - Sanctum Inle Resort

Sanctum Inle Resort Announces Its First TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Luxury resort by Inle Lake claims 2016 TripAdvisor's Certificate of Excellence. - May 31, 2016 - Sanctum Inle Resort

Inaugural FinTech and Agent Banking Summit Heats Up the Mobile Money Revolution in Myanmar The Emerging Asia FinTech & Agent Banking Summit 2016 on May 17-18 in Yangon, Myanmar - April 22, 2016 - Magenta Global Pte Ltd

Sanctum Inle Resort Greets Myanmar New Year 2016 with Special Deals Traveling in Myanmar during the Thingyan and Myanmar New Year means a lot of fun, plus great offers from Sanctum Inle Resort. - March 31, 2016 - Sanctum Inle Resort

High Growth Expected in Mobile Payments & E-Commerce The 7th Mobile Money + E-Commerce Summit 2016 will convene on the 28th and 29th of January 2016 in Yangon, Myanmar, bringing together government authorities, industry experts and key private sector partners from in and around Myanmar and the Greater Mekong Subregion to dissect the critical issues, share valuable insights and perspectives, and develop new and practicable solutions to the challenges currently facing these rapidly emerging Asian markets. - January 11, 2016 - Magenta Global Pte Ltd

Sanctum Inle Resort Greets 2016 with 3-Day Getaway to the Famed Inle Lake 3-Day Luxury Holiday in Myanmar’s Most Compelling Lake - January 07, 2016 - Sanctum Inle Resort

Sanctum Inle Resort Brings in Its First Romance Package The newly launched Honeymoon Romance Package of Sanctum Inle Resort has everything for an off-the-grid romantic honeymoon getaway. - December 24, 2015 - Sanctum Inle Resort

Emerging Opportunities in Myanmar’s Diagnostic Imaging and In-Vitro Diagnostics by Solidiance Economic growth and demographic changes in Myanmar are driving healthcare spending, creating emerging opportunities for private healthcare companies, especially in the Diagnostic Imaging (DI) and In-Vitro Diagnostics market. However, demand is increasing faster than supply, requiring global healthcare players to have a long strategic view of the market. The white paper analyses these trends and provides strategic insights to capitalize on these opportunities. - December 12, 2015 - YCP Solidiance

Tremendous Support from Government Sector and Commercial Buyers for Inaugural Myanmar Security Expo 2015 Myanmar Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Maung Maung Thein officiated the opening of the inaugural Myanmar Security Expo. Over the 3 day event, some 2,107 government officials, commercial buyers and media convened and connected with 75 exhibitors from 17 countries and regions. Close to 16% of the visitors... - October 18, 2015 - MPI

Sanctum Inle Resort Rolls Out Phaung Daw Oo Pagoda Festival Get ready to take in the local festivities and spirit of Phaung Daw Oo Pagoda Festival with Sanctum Inle Resort. - October 10, 2015 - Sanctum Inle Resort

New Executive Chef Appointed at Emerald Palace Hotel, Nay Pyi Taw and Residence@26, Yankon Chef Cattarinich brings 15 years experience in the hospitality and restaurant industries together with a true passion for the culinary arts and new culinary ideas to elevate the guest’s dining experience to the next level. - June 07, 2015 - The Unique Collection of Hotels and Resorts

Pathway Moving Announces Trip to America Contest (Lucky Draw) Pathway Moving Services, Yangon’s only American owned moving, removals and storage company, today announced their first ever contest, the prize being a 10-day trip to the United States of America. The contest begins today and is expected to create a lot of excitement in Yangon. - April 20, 2015 - Pathway Moving Services

GS Group Announced Plans for Implementing Satellite-Broadcasting Project in Myanmar On August 29, 2014, the GS Group international holding company unveiled its plans for the implementation of the satellite-broadcasting project in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. The holding company representatives made a declaration at the first session of the Inter-governmental Russian-Myanmar Commission for trade and economic cooperation. - October 08, 2014 - GS Group

Phoenix Elite Security Services™ Assists in the Turn in of Air-Soft Guns to Myanmar Police On August 9, 2014 the Myanmar Police announced that air guns were illegal under the Arms Act 19 (F) 1978 and Section 8 of the Export and Import Law 2012. Also, on that date the Myanmar Police announced in local newspapers one arrest in Tamway Township of Yangon and the seizing of 104 air guns and related... - September 02, 2014 - Phoenix Elite Security Services

Phoenix Elite Security Services™ Issues 2014 Corruption Management Policy Statement Phoenix Elite Security Services™ (PESS) today issued its annual Corruption Management Policy Statement, which details the company's policies and procedures to combat bribery and corruption in the workplace. The annual Corruption Management Policy Statement underscores PESS’ approach and commitment... - August 27, 2014 - Phoenix Elite Security Services

With Phoenix Elite Security Services™, Corporate Travelers to Myanmar Never Leave Safety at Home As western companies continue to enter Myanmar, corporate risk assessment programs are increasingly popular. With the help of Phoenix Elite Security Services™, companies are better able to prepare their employees for trips to the “Golden Land.. The security team from Phoenix Elite Security... - August 20, 2014 - Phoenix Elite Security Services

Phoenix Elite Security Services Issues 2014 Corporate Social Responsibility Statement Phoenix Elite Security Services (PESS) today issued its first annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, which details the company's efforts to apply its technology and expertise to address environmental, social, and governance issues. The fiscal year 2014 (FY14) CSR Statement underscores PESS’... - August 15, 2014 - Phoenix Elite Security Services

MyanmarBurma.com Launches First Comprehensive Website for Travel to Myanmar Burma In partnering with Priceline Partner Network and Agoda.com, travelers can securely book flights, reserve hotel rooms and plan a trip to the emerging destination - October 11, 2013 - MyanmarBurma.com

The Comprehensive Myanmar Travel Resource Go-Myanmar.com is the first comprehensive and continually updated Myanmar (Burma) travel resource. It has been created to simplify travel for visitors to this fast-changing country, providing detailed information on domestic travel and accommodation, as well as online booking facilities and general travel advice. - August 24, 2013 - Go-Myanmar.com

Myanmar Polestar Travels & Tours, First to Join The Code and Protect Children from Sexual Exploitation in Myanmar Myanmar Polestar is the first travel and tour company in Myanmar to join The Code of Conduct for the Protection of Children from Sexual Exploitation in Travel and Tourism [The Code]. - May 13, 2013 - The Code

Nation First International Development Asia (NFIDAsia) Signs MoU with Hisham Koh & Associates (HKA) to Facilitate Algal Based Farming Products for Rural Myanmar Nation First International Development Asia (NFIDAsia) has announced today they have signed an MoU with Hisham Koh & Associates (HKA) to facilitate algal based farming products throughout rural Myanmar. While algae is an exciting profitable source of biofuel or commercial animal feeds for aquaculture... - April 06, 2013 - Nation First International Development Asia (NFIDAsia)

Luxury Travel Ltd Selects the Best Hotels in Former Capital Yangon to Feature in the Company Brochure for Professionals for 12-13 Luxury Travel Ltd (www.luxurytravelvietnam.com) Recommends The Traders Hotel Yangon as a must stay resort in Myanmar and features in resort in the newest brochure 2012-2013 in English, German and French. The brochures will be issued both online and offline in May 2012. - March 19, 2012 - Luxury Travel Co., Ltd

Luxury Travel Ltd to Recommend the Oldest Hotel in Bagan for High-End Travelers to Bagan in Myanmar Luxury Travel Ltd (www.luxurymyanmartravel.com) Recommends The Hotel @ Tharabar Gate in Bagan as a must stay resort in Myanmar and features the resort in the newest 2012-2013 brochure in English, German and French. - March 15, 2012 - Luxury Travel Co., Ltd

Luxury Travel Ltd Launch Tours to the New Destination in South Myanmar Luxury Travel Ltd (www.luxurytravelvietnam.com) recommends Mrauk-U destination for intrepid travelers to discover a destination in Myanmar. - March 12, 2012 - Luxury Travel Co., Ltd

Luxury Travel Ltd Picks Travel Hotspots in Myanmar for 2012 - 2013 Vietnam –based Luxury Travel Ltd (www.luxurytravelvietnam.com) is a long established Asian specialist in luxury privately guided and fully bespoke holidays in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar and Thailand. Luxury Travel Ltd, Asia ultra-luxe private tour operator, picks travel hotspots in Myanmar... - March 07, 2012 - Luxury Travel Co., Ltd

Luxury Travel Ltd to Announce the Best Selling Luxury Myanmar Tour in March Luxury Travel (www.luxurytravelvietnam.com) Announces the best selling tour package of the month "Discover the charm of Myanmar." - April 08, 2011 - Luxury Travel Co., Ltd

DirectRooms.com – Union Day Public Holiday Celebrations in Yangon DirectRooms.com announces that the Myanmar city of Yangon is a welcoming place for tourists seeking some real beauty and experience during their time in South East Asia. The national public holiday on Union Day in February is a wonderful opportunity to really explore the city. - January 21, 2011 - DirectRooms.com

Luxury Travel, the Vietnam’s First Luxury Travel and Tour Operator Introduces Tours to Myanmar (Former Burma) Luxury Travel (www.luxurytravelvietnam.com/index ) has announced that it is to introduce private small group tours and tailor-made travel to Burma (Myanmar) with new flights of Vietnam Airlines from Hanoi and Saigon. Vietnam Airlines announces an additional direct daily flights Saigon – Yangon... - June 26, 2010 - Luxury Travel Co., Ltd

Luxury Travel Vietnam Offers Promotion Tour to Myanmar From Hanoi Hanoi-based agency Luxury travel has begun a promotion; six days and five nights touring in Myanmar. - May 16, 2010 - Luxury Travel Co., Ltd