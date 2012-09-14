PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Balkan Natural Adventure Supporting Film Production Balkan Natural Adventure has supported international film maker Katja Verheul, during her filming in Kosovo, where she is filming a short docu-fiction, which includes exciting scenes from the Accursed Mountains. The company has supported the international film crew with selection of the best location... - March 18, 2018 - Balkan Natural Adventure

Balkan Natural Adventure Launching Promotional Tour with Woman Mountaineering Guide After being part of the first Kosovo team to climb Mount Everest, Arineta Mula has joined local tour operator to become one of the first women mountain guides from Kosovo to cross three countries in the epic hike of about 100 miles called Peaks of the Balkans. - March 03, 2018 - Balkan Natural Adventure

Albania Property Group Launching a New Website Albania Property Group announced the launching a its new website, and cooperation with a new cooperation with the property portal EE24 - June 08, 2015 - Albania Property Group

Albania Property Group in Helsinki Property Fair on 29 and 30 March 2014 The best Albania real estate company promoting properties in the coast of Albania and tourism in this beautiful Mediterranean country participated in the Helsinki Property exhibition organized by Fair Media International. - April 21, 2014 - Albania Property Group

iVote Winner of Balkan Venture Forum iVote is the winner of the regional Balkan Venture Forum that was held on 14-15 November in Tirana. Balkan Venture Forum is organized by Europe Unlimited. iVote, as one of the most innovative companies with sound references in electoral processes around the world was declared winner from the Balkan... - November 20, 2013 - iVote

Albania Property Group Expanding Its Portfolio in South East of Albania As part of its mission to become number one provider of holiday rentals in Albania, Albania Property Group continues to expand its portfolio with holiday homes in South East part of Albania. - October 21, 2013 - Albania Property Group

Colliers International Sweeps the Central and Eastern Europe Quality Awards with Three Wins Colliers International took home the awards in three categories at the 2012 CEE Quality Awards gala. The jury awarded Colliers International: Industrial Agency of the Year, Office Agency of the Year and Property Management Company of the Year. The winners were announced during the 9th annual CEEQA ceremony... - May 19, 2012 - Colliers International Albania

Retail and Office Markets Signal a Slight Decrease in Vacancy Rates During the Second Half of 2011 While the Demand Stays Strong Colliers International Albania has recently released its biannual research report: Research and Forecast for the second half of 2011. According to Colliers research, both office and retail markets experienced a slight decrease in vacancy rates during the second half of 2011 while the demand continued... - April 27, 2012 - Colliers International Albania

Colliers Teaches the First LEED Class in Albania In March, Colliers International taught the first Green Building and Leadership on Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) training class in Tirana. The activity was initiated and supported by the EBRD Business Advisory Services (BAS) program for Albania. The training was attended by 20 participants... - April 29, 2011 - Colliers International Albania

Retail and Office Markets Signal Recovery During the Second Half of 2010 by Lower Vacancy Rates and Picked Up Demand Colliers International Albania has recently released its biannual research of the Real Estate Review for the second half of 2010. According to Colliers’ research, both office and retail markets picked up during the second half of 2010 marking lower vacancy rates while maintaining stable rents. “2010... - April 02, 2011 - Colliers International Albania

Albania Property Group Launching of Macedonia Lalzit Bay Resort Project Albania Property Group and CSS Property Partners LP, a subsidiary of CSS LLP had a successful launching of the Lalzit Bay Resort in Macedonia, specifically in the cities of Gostivar and Skopje. The General Manager of the developer’s team Mr. Ravin Maharajah was present together with the Managing Director of Albania Property Group Mr. Ilir Konomi. - March 26, 2011 - Albania Property Group

Albania Estate is Now a Part of Albania Property Group Albania Property Group has purchased this week Albania Estate, a real estate company that dominated the Albanian property market since 2006. Through years of experience Albania Estate was able to find a selection of Albanian Property for sale on the market. Albania Property Group strongly believes that Albania offers the best chance of high capital growth in an emerging overseas property investment market. - February 22, 2011 - Albania Property Group

Albania Property Group is Now a Member of AIPP (Association of International Property Professionals) By promoting the highest standards of professionalism in the international property industry, AIPP has been set up to provide the consumer with confidence, and the industry professionals with a united voice. AIPP does not sell property. AIPP is a not-for-profit organization whose aim is to improve the standards of professionalism in the international property market, helping both the industry and the public. - January 31, 2011 - Albania Property Group

Colliers International Integrates Services Under a Single Brand World’s Third Largest Commercial Real Estate Services Firm Aligns Global Enterprise to Provide Clients with Seamless Services - October 23, 2010 - Colliers International Albania

Office and Retail Markets in Tirana Remain Sedate During 2010 Anticipating Further Growth in 2011 Colliers International Albania is happy to announce the results of its Real Estate Review for the first half of 2010. According to Colliers, the total office stock of Class A, B+ and B in Tirana amounts to 63,400 m2 and no new supply has been added to this inventory since the entrance of ABA Business... - October 06, 2010 - Colliers International Albania

Albania Property Launch: Vlora Village Resort First Phase Land Plots from EUR7,500 Albania property experts, Fresh Property Albania are excited to launch the first phase of land plots in a new beachfront village resort community 19km north of Vlora in Albania. - July 27, 2009 - Fresh Property Albania

Fresh Property Albania Launch New Real Estate Website Albania property experts, Fresh Property Albania have launched their brand new website – http://www.freshpropertyalbania.com. The new website aims to become the largest Albanian real estate portal containing property for sale and rent including apartments, villas, shops, offices, warehouses and... - July 05, 2009 - Fresh Property Albania

Citypark Experiences Success as Leasing Advances Colliers sees continued retailer interest. Colliers International has recently secured a number of retailers who will be entering the Citypark shopping center. Several important brand names will be leasing retail space at Citypark including major anchors Euronics, Mercator, and Intersport. Citypark, which is being developed by AM Group, will be the largest shopping center in Albania totaling approximately 60,000 square meters of built-up area and 35,000 square meters of leasable retail space. - March 11, 2009 - Colliers International Albania

Launch of Saranda Sunset View Seaside Resort Town Apartments in Albania from EUR37,200 Fresh Property Albania are excited to offer property investors the chance to invest in a new off plan development located on the side of the hill in Saranda with sea views to Corfu. Saranda Sunset View will be constructed with the highest standards and quality at amazing offplan prices from EUR37,200. Comparable apartments in a comparable location in Corfu would be at least 3 times higher in price. - February 21, 2009 - Fresh Property Albania

Albania Property and Albania Real Estate Market Albania Property Group is located in Tirana, the capital city of this beautiful country. Albania Property Group is made of a group of professionals whose main goal is to provide the clients with clear insight into the meaning of investment and purchasing property in Albania. Albania Property Group is... - February 16, 2009 - Albania Property Group

Colliers Albania the Exclusive Leasing Agent for Leading Office Project in Albania Millennium Business Center will be an eight storey Class A office building in Tirana. - August 21, 2008 - Colliers International Southeast Europe

Colliers International Officially Launches Its Albania Office Today Colliers International, the biggest international property consultancy in Southeast Europe, is holding the official launch party for its Albania office today. Leading figures from public life are expected to attend. The event is taking place at the Millennium Cinema in Tirana at 1900 and all media are... - May 24, 2008 - Colliers International Southeast Europe

Colliers International Sponsors Special Holocaust Conference in Albania A special Holocaust Conference marking Albania’s extraordinary record in the Second World War as a haven for persecuted Jews is set to take place in the Albanian capital Tirana, on May 19th-21st. - May 15, 2008 - Colliers International Southeast Europe

Colliers Supports First International Real Estate Conference in Albania Conference to take place May 13th-14th in Tirana. - May 09, 2008 - Colliers International Southeast Europe

Colliers International the Exclusive Leasing Agent for CityPark Tirana – Biggest Shopping Center in Albania AM Group’s CityPark Tirana to be 40,000 m² GLA shopping center. - January 25, 2008 - Colliers International Southeast Europe