Albania News
Balkan Natural Adventure Supporting Film Production
Balkan Natural Adventure has supported international film maker Katja Verheul, during her filming in Kosovo, where she is filming a short docu-fiction, which includes exciting scenes from the Accursed Mountains. The company has supported the international film crew with selection of the best... - March 18, 2018 - Balkan Natural Adventure
Balkan Natural Adventure Launching Promotional Tour with Woman Mountaineering Guide
After being part of the first Kosovo team to climb Mount Everest, Arineta Mula has joined local tour operator to become one of the first women mountain guides from Kosovo to cross three countries in the epic hike of about 100 miles called Peaks of the Balkans. - March 03, 2018 - Balkan Natural Adventure
Albania Property Group Launching a New Website
Albania Property Group announced the launching a its new website, and cooperation with a new cooperation with the property portal EE24 - June 08, 2015 - Albania Property Group
Albania Property Group in Helsinki Property Fair on 29 and 30 March 2014
The best Albania real estate company promoting properties in the coast of Albania and tourism in this beautiful Mediterranean country participated in the Helsinki Property exhibition organized by Fair Media International. - April 21, 2014 - Albania Property Group
iVote Winner of Balkan Venture Forum
iVote is the winner of the regional Balkan Venture Forum that was held on 14-15 November in Tirana. Balkan Venture Forum is organized by Europe Unlimited. iVote, as one of the most innovative companies with sound references in electoral processes around the world was declared winner from the... - November 20, 2013 - iVote
Albania Property Group Expanding Its Portfolio in South East of Albania
As part of its mission to become number one provider of holiday rentals in Albania, Albania Property Group continues to expand its portfolio with holiday homes in South East part of Albania. - October 21, 2013 - Albania Property Group
Colliers International Sweeps the Central and Eastern Europe Quality Awards with Three Wins
Colliers International took home the awards in three categories at the 2012 CEE Quality Awards gala. The jury awarded Colliers International: Industrial Agency of the Year, Office Agency of the Year and Property Management Company of the Year. The winners were announced during the 9th annual CEEQA... - May 19, 2012 - Colliers International Albania
Retail and Office Markets Signal a Slight Decrease in Vacancy Rates During the Second Half of 2011 While the Demand Stays Strong
Colliers International Albania has recently released its biannual research report: Research and Forecast for the second half of 2011. According to Colliers research, both office and retail markets experienced a slight decrease in vacancy rates during the second half of 2011 while the demand... - April 27, 2012 - Colliers International Albania
Colliers Teaches the First LEED Class in Albania
In March, Colliers International taught the first Green Building and Leadership on Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) training class in Tirana. The activity was initiated and supported by the EBRD Business Advisory Services (BAS) program for Albania. The training was attended by 20... - April 29, 2011 - Colliers International Albania
Retail and Office Markets Signal Recovery During the Second Half of 2010 by Lower Vacancy Rates and Picked Up Demand
Colliers International Albania has recently released its biannual research of the Real Estate Review for the second half of 2010. According to Colliers’ research, both office and retail markets picked up during the second half of 2010 marking lower vacancy rates while maintaining stable rents. - April 02, 2011 - Colliers International Albania
Albania Property Group Launching of Macedonia Lalzit Bay Resort Project
Albania Property Group and CSS Property Partners LP, a subsidiary of CSS LLP had a successful launching of the Lalzit Bay Resort in Macedonia, specifically in the cities of Gostivar and Skopje. The General Manager of the developer’s team Mr. Ravin Maharajah was present together with the Managing Director of Albania Property Group Mr. Ilir Konomi. - March 26, 2011 - Albania Property Group
Albania Estate is Now a Part of Albania Property Group
Albania Property Group has purchased this week Albania Estate, a real estate company that dominated the Albanian property market since 2006. Through years of experience Albania Estate was able to find a selection of Albanian Property for sale on the market. Albania Property Group strongly believes that Albania offers the best chance of high capital growth in an emerging overseas property investment market. - February 22, 2011 - Albania Property Group
Albania Property Group is Now a Member of AIPP (Association of International Property Professionals)
By promoting the highest standards of professionalism in the international property industry, AIPP has been set up to provide the consumer with confidence, and the industry professionals with a united voice. AIPP does not sell property. AIPP is a not-for-profit organization whose aim is to improve the standards of professionalism in the international property market, helping both the industry and the public. - January 31, 2011 - Albania Property Group
Colliers International Integrates Services Under a Single Brand
World’s Third Largest Commercial Real Estate Services Firm Aligns Global Enterprise to Provide Clients with Seamless Services - October 23, 2010 - Colliers International Albania
Office and Retail Markets in Tirana Remain Sedate During 2010 Anticipating Further Growth in 2011
Colliers International Albania is happy to announce the results of its Real Estate Review for the first half of 2010. According to Colliers, the total office stock of Class A, B+ and B in Tirana amounts to 63,400 m2 and no new supply has been added to this inventory since the entrance of ABA... - October 06, 2010 - Colliers International Albania
Albania Property Launch: Vlora Village Resort First Phase Land Plots from EUR7,500
Albania property experts, Fresh Property Albania are excited to launch the first phase of land plots in a new beachfront village resort community 19km north of Vlora in Albania. - July 27, 2009 - Fresh Property Albania
Fresh Property Albania Launch New Real Estate Website
Albania property experts, Fresh Property Albania have launched their brand new website – http://www.freshpropertyalbania.com. The new website aims to become the largest Albanian real estate portal containing property for sale and rent including apartments, villas, shops, offices, warehouses... - July 05, 2009 - Fresh Property Albania
Citypark Experiences Success as Leasing Advances
Colliers sees continued retailer interest. Colliers International has recently secured a number of retailers who will be entering the Citypark shopping center. Several important brand names will be leasing retail space at Citypark including major anchors Euronics, Mercator, and Intersport. Citypark, which is being developed by AM Group, will be the largest shopping center in Albania totaling approximately 60,000 square meters of built-up area and 35,000 square meters of leasable retail space. - March 11, 2009 - Colliers International Albania
Launch of Saranda Sunset View Seaside Resort Town Apartments in Albania from EUR37,200
Fresh Property Albania are excited to offer property investors the chance to invest in a new off plan development located on the side of the hill in Saranda with sea views to Corfu. Saranda Sunset View will be constructed with the highest standards and quality at amazing offplan prices from EUR37,200. Comparable apartments in a comparable location in Corfu would be at least 3 times higher in price. - February 21, 2009 - Fresh Property Albania
Albania Property and Albania Real Estate Market
Albania Property Group is located in Tirana, the capital city of this beautiful country. Albania Property Group is made of a group of professionals whose main goal is to provide the clients with clear insight into the meaning of investment and purchasing property in Albania. Albania Property Group... - February 16, 2009 - Albania Property Group
Colliers Albania the Exclusive Leasing Agent for Leading Office Project in Albania
Millennium Business Center will be an eight storey Class A office building in Tirana. - August 21, 2008 - Colliers International Southeast Europe
Colliers International Officially Launches Its Albania Office Today
Colliers International, the biggest international property consultancy in Southeast Europe, is holding the official launch party for its Albania office today. Leading figures from public life are expected to attend. The event is taking place at the Millennium Cinema in Tirana at 1900 and all media... - May 24, 2008 - Colliers International Southeast Europe
Colliers International Sponsors Special Holocaust Conference in Albania
A special Holocaust Conference marking Albania’s extraordinary record in the Second World War as a haven for persecuted Jews is set to take place in the Albanian capital Tirana, on May 19th-21st. - May 15, 2008 - Colliers International Southeast Europe
Colliers Supports First International Real Estate Conference in Albania
Conference to take place May 13th-14th in Tirana. - May 09, 2008 - Colliers International Southeast Europe
Colliers International the Exclusive Leasing Agent for CityPark Tirana – Biggest Shopping Center in Albania
AM Group’s CityPark Tirana to be 40,000 m² GLA shopping center. - January 25, 2008 - Colliers International Southeast Europe
translations-interpretings.com MSoC Opens Second Balkan Office
The german service provider, translations-interpretings.com MSoC, a certified specialist in multilingual communication, opens new office in Albania. - October 14, 2007 - translations-interpretings.com MSoC Group