Can Finland Finally Earn the Top Spot in International Education? NJ MED's 7th Annual Education Poll Rankings. The World Top 20 Project just released its 2019 first quarter rankings of the world’s best-educated countries. - April 05, 2019 - New Jersey Minority Educational Development

No Complaints as Teatro Miramar Receives Grand Donation of Ballet Shoes Unexpected parcel arrives at Teatro Miramar brings joy to students of the Havana, Cuba art school. In a grand gesture, Birmingham and Royal Ballet donated more than 50 pairs of new ballet shoes. - May 16, 2010 - Cuba Solidarity Campaign

A Grand Restoration Project: Teatro Miramar (Havana, Cuba) UK based charity Music Fund for Cuba is restoring Teatro Miramar to its original grand state. - May 12, 2010 - Cuba Solidarity Campaign

Cuba Education and Green Tours This August Cuba Education Tours will operate special interest tours to Cuba focusing on education and the environment. - April 20, 2009 - Cuba Education Tours

2009 Cuba May Day Tour Cuba Education Tours announces its 2009 Cuba May Day Tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution. This unique tour will run from Saturday 25 April to Saturday 2 May, 2009 -- eight incredible days to witness the island's stellar cultural and social achievements and join hands with one... - February 17, 2009 - Cuba Education Tours

50th Anniversary of the Cuban Revolution Tour Cuba Education Tours of Vancouver, Canada, is hosting a 50th Anniversary of the Cuban Revolution Tour to Cuba from December 27, 2008, to January 3, 2009. - March 08, 2008 - Cuba Education Tours