Angola News
Versasec Brandvakt Partnership to Deliver Credential Management as a Differentiator in West Africa and Brazil
Versasec, the market leader in credential management systems, will be included in the solutions showcased in Brandvakt’s consulting and advisory services, across its operational offices in Angola, D.R. Congo, Ivory Coast, Benin, Mali, and Brazil. Brandvakt believes with Versasec, businesses... - February 13, 2023 - Versasec AB
Oluali Records Release New Single Luandando from Kulas Featuring the Angolan Artist Irina Vasconcelos
Luandando is the new single from Kulas and Irina Vasconcelos. The artists are based in different locations, Irina in Lisbon and Kulas in Luanda. This is Kulas second release by his label Oluali , after the single All for Me featuring Denitia earlier in August. - September 25, 2020 - Oluali Records
Pedro Matias is First Angolan to Compete in the World’s Biggest Amateur Singing Competition in Finland
27-year old Student wins as first ever KWC Angola Champion; to compete in Helsinki, Finland at the world finals of Karaoke World Championships. - October 24, 2017 - KWC Asia
"KUDURA" Hybrid Rural Village Energy and Water Solution to be Demonstrated for the First Time at "Feira Ambiente" Environment Exhibition in Luanda, Angola
Innovative Social Entrepreneurship partners with ESTPOR to bring poverty-eradicating solution to the people of Angola. Twitter: #renewableenergyafrica, #sustainabledevelopmentafrica @RVESOL. - May 30, 2012 - RVE.SOL
iPAD Angola to Show How Port of Luanda is a Perfect Example of Investment Partnership Opportunity in Angola
The Port of Luanda is a perfect example of the infrastructure partnerships and private sector investment opportunities Angola has to offer, says the Port’s Technical Director, Mr. Sansão Domingos Pitra. During the upcoming annual investment forum, iPAD Angola, taking place in Luanda from 13-16 September, delegates will have the opportunity to view the facilities during a site visit. - September 02, 2011 - iPAD Angola
Investors in Angola Should be Confident Says Ambassador Ballard-Tremeer on Eve of iPAD Angola
In the run-up to the annual investment forum, iPAD* Angola, taking place in Luanda from 13-16 September, Ambassador Ballard-Tremeer says scores of South African and South African-based companies are very successful in Angola and the list is growing. - August 06, 2011 - iPAD Angola
Angolan Investment Opportunities to be Showcased at iPAD Angola in September
Senior Angolan cabinet members will once again head up a high-level, expert government delegation addressing prospective investors at the annual iPAD* Angola investment forum which is taking place in Luanda, Angola from 13-16 September. The conference and exhibition will focus on infrastructure... - July 01, 2011 - iPAD Angola
BioLink Employs ISO-Compliant Biometrics to Count 7.5 Millions of Angolans
BioLink Solutions announces participation in a large identification project to create the population register of Angola citizens based on the database containing their biometric identifiers (fingerprints). The project covering the whole country totals over 7.5 million people. - January 31, 2008 - BioLink Solutions