Pedro Matias is First Angolan to Compete in the World’s Biggest Amateur Singing Competition in Finland 27-year old Student wins as first ever KWC Angola Champion; to compete in Helsinki, Finland at the world finals of Karaoke World Championships. - October 24, 2017 - KWC Asia

"KUDURA" Hybrid Rural Village Energy and Water Solution to be Demonstrated for the First Time at "Feira Ambiente" Environment Exhibition in Luanda, Angola Innovative Social Entrepreneurship partners with ESTPOR to bring poverty-eradicating solution to the people of Angola. Twitter: #renewableenergyafrica, #sustainabledevelopmentafrica @RVESOL. - May 30, 2012 - RVE.SOL

iPAD Angola to Show How Port of Luanda is a Perfect Example of Investment Partnership Opportunity in Angola The Port of Luanda is a perfect example of the infrastructure partnerships and private sector investment opportunities Angola has to offer, says the Port’s Technical Director, Mr. Sansão Domingos Pitra. During the upcoming annual investment forum, iPAD Angola, taking place in Luanda from 13-16 September, delegates will have the opportunity to view the facilities during a site visit. - September 02, 2011 - iPAD Angola

Investors in Angola Should be Confident Says Ambassador Ballard-Tremeer on Eve of iPAD Angola In the run-up to the annual investment forum, iPAD* Angola, taking place in Luanda from 13-16 September, Ambassador Ballard-Tremeer says scores of South African and South African-based companies are very successful in Angola and the list is growing. - August 06, 2011 - iPAD Angola

Angolan Investment Opportunities to be Showcased at iPAD Angola in September Senior Angolan cabinet members will once again head up a high-level, expert government delegation addressing prospective investors at the annual iPAD* Angola investment forum which is taking place in Luanda, Angola from 13-16 September. The conference and exhibition will focus on infrastructure partnership... - July 01, 2011 - iPAD Angola