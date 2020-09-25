Oluali Records Release New Single Luandando from Kulas Featuring the Angolan Artist Irina Vasconcelos

Luandando is the new single from Kulas and Irina Vasconcelos. The artists are based in different locations, Irina in Lisbon and Kulas in Luanda. This is Kulas second release by his label Oluali , after the single All for Me featuring Denitia earlier in August.

Luanda, Angola, September 25, 2020



André Cardiga, AKA Kulas, DJ Eclético, focusing on Electronic Music, was born in Lisbon, in 1983. At the age of 2 he moved to Cape Verde, then with 7, he comes to Angola, where he currently lives.With original Releases with Kazukuta Records (AO), We Play Acid (PT) and Brise Records (Germany)]. Kulas was nominated for 2 years in a row as Ambassador of Red Bull Music Academy, Kulas became the Angola Music Awards Winner in 2018, with the two successes created in partnership with Mvula & Irina Vasconcelos. Angola, Brazil, Portugal, Cape Town, China, London was already spaces familiar to Kulas as a performer. Kulas released his single "All For Me" feat Denitia, this summer, and he keeps delivering persistently great tracks with his latest single Luandando featuring Irina Vasconcelos.



