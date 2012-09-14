PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Novim E-media Offering an Innovative Take on Marketing Using Technology About Novim E-media: Novim E-media is a digital advertising company that is creating waves in the media industry. The company was established in November, 2017 and was able to implement different products and services such as the successful implantation of some digital screens at target locations in Haiti and Dominican Republic. Novim E-media is now expanding its tentacles to other Caribbean countries in few months. - July 11, 2018 - Novim E-media Haiti to Lead the Way in Revitalizing Sister City Relationships for the Caribbean As the country with the greatest number of sister city relationships in the Caribbean region, Haiti is set to lead the way in the revitalization of these relationships and development of new ones. The Caribbean region has 54 sister city relationships, and with the appointment of a Caribbean Representative... - April 09, 2018 - Sister Cities International Haiti Receives More Relief from Counterpart International Counterpart International’s humanitarian aid shipments to Haiti near $1 million - April 25, 2010 - Counterpart International Find Missing Relatives and Help the Survivors of Haiti Earthquake with the MacheCheche.com Website by Sibers “Seek, and ye shall find” – the motto for a new Internet resource that will help hundreds of families to find missing relatives after the earthquake that struck Haiti. The system offers volunteers and proactive people a real chance to help the needy. - February 12, 2010 - Sibers Ltd.