About Novim E-media: Novim E-media is a digital advertising company that is creating waves in the media industry. The company was established in November, 2017 and was able to implement different products and services such as the successful implantation of some digital screens at target locations in Haiti and Dominican Republic. Novim E-media is now expanding its tentacles to other Caribbean countries in few months. - July 11, 2018 - Novim E-media