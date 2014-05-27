Aquentium Announces Distributor Opportunities in Medical Marijuana Industry for Its Air and Water Purification Systems

Press Releases Aquentium Press Release

Aquentium announced today that the company is now seeking distributors to help the company increase revenues and expand its technology into the medical marijuana industry.

Lake Elsinore, CA, May 27, 2014 --



CEO Mark Taggatz stated, “I am very pleased with the recent movement within the medical marijuana industry in the United States and how the growth of the Hemp industry could have a very positive impact for Aquentium and its shareholders.”



Cannabis experts believe that the New Farm Bill Green Lights Hemp Cultivation. President Obama’s signing of a five-year, $1 trillion farm bill into law that eases restrictions on hemp. This should be a step in the right direction by setting a key precedent on a federal level for large-scale cannabis cultivation.



The new farm bill will allow universities and state agriculture departments to create industrial hemp growing programs. However, it only applies to states where industrial hemp farming is already legal under state law. These 10 states include Colorado, Washington, California, Kentucky, Maine, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, Vermont and West Virginia.



“Legal marijuana is one of the most rapidly expanding medical markets in the U.S., projected to exceed $3 billion in 2014. This rapid growth is creating significant opportunities and Aquentium is positioned as the first public traded company to offer air and water purification solutions for legalized growers in this burgeoning sector,” added Taggatz.



Mark Taggatz

951-383-4546



www.aquentium.com



