Wit Released Daddy's Little Girl (Part 1) Acoustic Video

Felton, CA, February 18, 2020 --(



"It is an intimate (down and dirty with no post production) recording of me performing Daddy's Little Girl (Part 1) acoustically in an outdoor environment," said Wit, singer-songwriter, author. "It is a simple recording that allows people to hear the songs I am producing in my next album."



The video recording is located on:



Daddy's Little Girl (Part 1) by Wit on YouTube http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j4Za-gI_d-c



Daddy's Little Girl (Part 1) by Wit on Vimeo http://vimeo.com/100664511



Daddy's Little Girl (Part 1) by Wit on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/photo.php?v=10152548132325119



About Wit



Composer, singer-songwriter, author - Wit is an artist who incorporates his musical influences of rock, classical, and new age with a zen style of poetic lyrics.



Nicknamed, "The Observer," one cannot box Wit into one category. Wit plays many instruments and styles, he enjoys singing rock the most. Wit’s vocal style ranges from overtone singing, classical, jazz, pop, and rock.



Wit is known for his song, "The President."



In addition to writing and performing rock, Wit is the author of, "Secrets to the Universe." His thought-provoking (sometimes controversial) observations of the Universe, which he transfers into poetry, inspirational thought, and lyrics, inspire his fans to a newfound enjoyment for life as well as discovery. Wit is creating a new art (Zen Rock). With this synergy of disciplines that is thought provoking and complex he is leaving his imprint on American Music.



Please feel free to send questions, copies of your stories, and their links so that they may be posted on Wit’s websites.



Send To:



Wit

P. O. Box 459

Felton CA 95018 USA



Email: pr(at)wit.us

Website: http://www.wit.us



Note to Editors:



For additional information and a sample visit Wit’s website (http://www.wit.us), or Email: pr(at)wit.us



(408) 674-0524



www.wit.us

P. O. Box 459

Felton, CA 95018 USA



