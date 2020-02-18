PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Wit

Press Release

Receive press releases from Wit: By Email RSS Feeds:

Wit Released Daddy's Little Girl (Part 1) Acoustic Video


Felton, CA, February 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Wit (http://www.wit.us) announced Daddy's Little Girl (Part 1) acoustic video by Wit is now posted on your favorite video sites.

"It is an intimate (down and dirty with no post production) recording of me performing Daddy's Little Girl (Part 1) acoustically in an outdoor environment," said Wit, singer-songwriter, author. "It is a simple recording that allows people to hear the songs I am producing in my next album."

The video recording is located on:

Daddy's Little Girl (Part 1) by Wit on YouTube http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j4Za-gI_d-c

Daddy's Little Girl (Part 1) by Wit on Vimeo http://vimeo.com/100664511

Daddy's Little Girl (Part 1) by Wit on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/photo.php?v=10152548132325119

About Wit

Composer, singer-songwriter, author - Wit is an artist who incorporates his musical influences of rock, classical, and new age with a zen style of poetic lyrics.

Nicknamed, "The Observer," one cannot box Wit into one category. Wit plays many instruments and styles, he enjoys singing rock the most. Wit’s vocal style ranges from overtone singing, classical, jazz, pop, and rock.

Wit is known for his song, "The President."

In addition to writing and performing rock, Wit is the author of, "Secrets to the Universe." His thought-provoking (sometimes controversial) observations of the Universe, which he transfers into poetry, inspirational thought, and lyrics, inspire his fans to a newfound enjoyment for life as well as discovery. Wit is creating a new art (Zen Rock). With this synergy of disciplines that is thought provoking and complex he is leaving his imprint on American Music.

Please feel free to send questions, copies of your stories, and their links so that they may be posted on Wit’s websites.

Send To:

Wit
P. O. Box 459
Felton CA 95018 USA

Email: pr(at)wit.us
Website: http://www.wit.us

Note to Editors:

For additional information and a sample visit Wit’s website (http://www.wit.us), or Email: pr(at)wit.us

For more News and updates visit Wit News page (http://www.wit.us/Wit_NEWS/Wit_NEWS.html).
Contact Information
Wit
(408) 674-0524
Contact
www.wit.us
P. O. Box 459
Felton, CA 95018 USA

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Wit
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help