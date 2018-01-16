GenTent® Commands Increased Share of Portable Generator Safety Market

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases GenTent Safety Canopies Press Release

GenTent Demonstrated Exponential Growth While Contributing to Unprecedented Disaster Relief in Wake of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

Nottingham, NH, January 16, 2018 --(



In 2017, GenTent saw a market demand increase for the GenTent Safety Canopies product line through all channels. Most notably the optimization of selling through Amazon.com and beginning to sell under the Amazon Prime badge. GenTent.com sales rose 46% YoY, generating the highest sales volume in company history.



GenTent also began shipping under their Covered By GenTent™ program for original equipment manufacturers. The Covered By GenTent program allows organizations to white label GenTent safety canopies for portable and inverter generators. Champion Power Equipment was the first manufacturer to offer a custom branded and color-coordinated GenTent system, custom fit to Champion generator models. The partnership provides a new Champion product -encouraging portable generator users/customers to always:



- Run their generator outside

- Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning

- Keep sensitive areas dry and safe from damage or electrocution during nearly any wet weather



Champion Power Equipment outpaced their initial projections into the Covered by GenTent program, selling their branded Storm Shield at 200% increase of their initial projections.



In addition, GenTent continued work with the Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association (PGMA) as an Associate Member in 2017. The PGMA’s “Take it Outside” safety awareness campaign was further enhanced with new policy discussions held at a series of technical summits to identify the best overall solution to address the hazards posed by improper use of portable generators. The Association, after significant research, testing, and simulation, has recommended to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) that the best option is to automatically shut down the generator when it senses carbon monoxide levels exceed established trigger levels.



In the aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, GenTent maneuvered to assist in disaster relief effort wherever possible. GenTent increased the production, logistical, and shipping scheduled to best assist with the national demand for portable generators. To assist in the affected areas, GenTent began an initiative of free shipping to the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. To assist further, GenTent offered donations to All Hands Disaster Relief. In an effort to reach recovery areas as quickly as possible, GenTent chose to forgo customer's overnight or expedited shipping costs.



“2017 has been a banner year for GenTent,” said Mark Carpenter, CEO and Inventor of GenTent Safety Canopies. “We have seen remarkable growth in all segments of our business and worked diligently to increase the brand awareness as well as the education of proper portable generator use. We saw such remarkable devastation in the aftermath of the hurricanes in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the islands; it was a tremendous challenge to keep up with demand, but so rewarding to hear the stories of the people we helped. As the company grew in 2017, so too did our staff and operational presence. We are undoubtedly going to continue this trend in to fiscal year 2018 and look forward to our next steps in our business development."



About GenTent Safety Canopies

Established in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure safe operations of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent reduces CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely run outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation - Clamp it, Frame it and Cover it – to “Weatherproof Your Power”™.



Brian Thomas

781-334-8368



www.gentent.com

Marketing Manager

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC

https://twitter.com/GenTentUSA



