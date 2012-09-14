PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

AppJetty Announces Exclusive Sugar/Suite CRM Partnership Program AppJetty, a software company based in India has announced Sugar/Suite CRM Partnership Program exclusively for elite partners and resellers of Sugar/Suite CRM. This program will help them serve their customers better and escalate their business. - December 15, 2019 - AppJetty

DOSarrest Adds AI to Their DDoS Protection for Infrastructure Service DOSarrest rolls out new advanced mitigation capabilities for their cloud based DDoS protection for infrastructure platform known as “Data Center Defender (DCD).” With the addition of AI to this platform, DOSarrest can now automatically mitigate even the most sophisticated attacks on this... - December 10, 2019 - DOSarrest Internet Security

Fitness on the Go Thrives in an “Amazon Prime Culture” Canadian fitness company embraces the convenience and ease-of-use that today’s culture expects and appreciates. - December 08, 2019 - Fitness on the Go

Feedonomics’ Robert Roizen Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 List Feedonomics, the leading full-service product feed platform, is pleased to announce that Robert Roizen, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Feedonomics, has recently been named in Forbes’ annual 30 Under 30 List in the Retail & Commerce category. Forbes released its prestigious list... - December 06, 2019 - Feedonomics

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the Database Performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 Server With and Without Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory In hands-on testing, PT found that adding Intel Optane DC persistent memory to a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 server increased the number of database VMs the server could support. - December 05, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

TAP Air Portugal Selects OpenJaw Technologies as Its NDC Platform of Choice TAP Air Portugal has selected OpenJaw Technologies' t-Retail Platform to provide its New Distribution Capability (NDC). By choosing the OpenJaw t-Retail NDC Platform, TAP will be able to connect with multiple partners via NDC as well as dynamically create tailored and optimised consumer offers. In addition,... - November 29, 2019 - OpenJaw Technologies

Making Big Impacts with Small Acts: SolarMyPlace Launches This Black Friday What happens when an Inc. 5000 company launches a Solar power equipment company? The results will unfold only after LEDMyplace launches its solar power equipment venture this Black Friday. - November 29, 2019 - LEDMyplace

Vision Direct Offers Discounts for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Vision Direct is offering huge discounts on designer eyewear this Black Friday. The offer allows people to save up to 70% on selected frames and get 12% off site-wide on all eyewear products. The offer continues all weekend into Cyber Monday with additional offers the following week, such as 50% off... - November 29, 2019 - Vision Direct

Smack Talk Showdown, Nominated Tabletop Game of the Year in 2018, Returns to Kickstarter November 25 The Sold Out Phenomenon from Double Turn Games Gears Up for 2nd Edition and NSFW Expansion. - November 27, 2019 - Double Turn Games

SurchX and Mode Effect Partner to Bring Surcharging Solution to WooCommerce SurchX, the industry experts in compliant dynamic surcharging, and 10-year-old ModeEffect, the WordPress and WooCommerce specialists, have announced a partnership to bring SurchX’s surcharging solution to WooCommerce customers. “We will do whatever it takes to make our merchants more successful,”... - November 23, 2019 - SurchX

Principled Technologies Finds That Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers Offer a Significant Boost for Compute-Heavy, Apache Hadoop Big Data Workloads In three Apache Hadoop big data tests at the Principled Technologies (PT) data center, a cluster of Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors outperformed previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers. - November 20, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

SmartBuyGlasses to Launch a Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale Event Staying one step ahead as always, SmartBuyGlasses is bringing customers the best service at the best price possible. - November 20, 2019 - SmartBuyGlasses

Feedonomics Ranks in the Top 40 of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Feedonomics, the leading full-service product feed platform, is pleased to announce that it has been selected in the top 40 of Deloitte’s prestigious “North America Technology Fast 500,” an annual ranking of the fastest-growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications,... - November 15, 2019 - Feedonomics

Tucker Company Worldwide Reaches 89.6% Digital, Gps-Based Visibility, Up from 16.4% Last Year Tucker Company Worldwide aims to reach 100% shipment visibility into its diverse carrier base by 2020. - November 13, 2019 - Tucker Company Worldwide

Vision Direct Australia Joins the Click Frenzy Mayhem 2019 Vision Direct, one of Australia's leading eyewear retailers, will kick off their Click Frenzy Sale, starting Tuesday at 7 pm (AEST). The 29-hour sale will conclude at midnight (AEST) on Wednesday, November 13. Click Frenzy is recognised as Australia’s first and largest national online shopping... - November 13, 2019 - Vision Direct

Elogic Has Become an Official Adobe Solution Partner Elogic Commerce, a leading provider of ecommerce software development services, is proud to announce they became a Bronze Partner with Adobe, a global leader in the digital customer experience platform. With more than 10 years of providing Magento solutions for both B2C and B2B ecommerce businesses,... - November 08, 2019 - Elogic Commerce

WoundVite®, the #1 Most Comprehensive Wound, Scar and Post-Surgical Repair Formula Receives Amazon’s Choice High Ratings WoundVite is the most comprehensive oral supplement for wound, scar and post-surgical repair in the United States receives Amazon’s choice high ratings. The all-natural, high potency supplement features quality pharmaceutical ingredients supported to improve and accelerate healing from scars, wounds, diabetic ulcers, plastic or general surgery, and other tissue injuries.* WoundVite was developed by a team of pharmacist, physicians and naturopathic doctors to ensure optimal results. - November 07, 2019 - Zen Nutrients

New Agency Group Announces Partnership with Moda Bella New Agency Group Inc., a global new media company, announced today that it has partnered with Moda Bella. Through this strategic partnership, New Agency Group and Moda Bella will provide an improved platform that has been constantly growing over the years. Customers across the world can now take advantage... - November 04, 2019 - New Agency Group Inc.

Canidium Launched Certified SAP® CPQ Packages, Making Implementations Much Easier Canidium's SAP-certified, CPQ packaged solution is now available for purchase. Canidium's unparalleled expertise after many successful SAP CPQ implementations has led to the development of these packages based on the needs of different-sized businesses. - November 02, 2019 - Canidium

LBDigital Modernizes Traditional Demographic Targeting with New Gender-Neutral Audiences LBDigital, a veteran data-provider in the programmatic eco-system, is pleased to announce the launch of a new audience for targeting: Gender-Neutral Fashion and Beauty Fanatics. - October 31, 2019 - LBDigital

American Business Brokers Named to MWCN Utah 100 American Business Brokers Named to MountainWest Capital Network’s Annual Utah 100 List of State’s Fastest-Growing Companies. - October 31, 2019 - American Business Brokers

Fairfield County Junk-Removal Firm Starting Weekly Video Stream of Rare and Unique Finds from Its Journeys in Connecticut A fourth-generation of Connecticut’s Jennings family is moving the junk-removal business into the digital-video age, starting next month a live video feed of their unique discoveries in Connecticut. - October 29, 2019 - Connecticut Junk Removal LLC

Value SAS and NVMe Mainstream SSDs from KIOXIA Enabled a Server to Handle More Data Analytics in Principled Technologies Study Compared to enterprise SATA SSDs, the KIOXIA offerings also showed lower latency and had a higher performance per dollar figure. - October 28, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

DialAmerica and SurchX Partner to Improve Merchant Margins SurchX, the trusted surcharging solution for card-not-present merchants, and Dial America, one of the largest privately held teleservices centers in the United States, are pleased to announce a partnership to introduce DialAmerica’s call center brands to the SurchX SaaS integration. SurchX works... - October 28, 2019 - SurchX

SOLV is a Proud Winner of PSDA’s 2019 PEAK Award SOLV is thrilled to announce that the Print Services and Distribution Association (PSDA) has named SOLV as an award winner in the 2019 PEAK Awards. - October 17, 2019 - SOLV

SurchX Brings Fully Compliant Surcharging to Magento Merchants SurchX gets every dollar allowed while keeping you in compliance. This can increase your net margin by 30%. Overnight. For free. - October 14, 2019 - SurchX

Eisenge Brings High Quality Women’s Fashion Into The Global Market Eisenge, a leading global online retail company based in China, is now launching its high fashion women's wedding dresses and formal wear to the global market. Women of all ages who enjoy trendy and fashionable gowns will get to enjoy the company’s high quality attire, factory low prices, fast... - October 12, 2019 - eisenge

NIX Supports Regional Development in Florida An international software development company based in Florida, NIX United, announces a pro bono contest for NGOs and non-profit organizations that engage in the local development of the region in any possible way. - October 12, 2019 - NIX United

With 56% of Market Share, Yandex is Confirmed as The Leading Search Engine in Russia – Gargiullo: “The Key to Selling in Europe’s Biggest Market” The leading Russian search engine, Yandex confirms its leadership in online search with 56% of market share: the main gateway to selling in Russia and developing SEO or digital advertising activities, as reported by expert in digital marketing Giulio Gargiullo. - October 10, 2019 - Giulio Gargiullo Online Marketing Manager

Introducing New Gift Solutions by Essentialgifting New Gift Solutions by Essentialgifting. Introducing Storr-Shop Gifts Inspired by You. - October 09, 2019 - Essentialgifting.com

CompSource Announces the Addition of Fibaro Products to Its Inventory CompSource has been supplying electronic items from some of the most popular manufacturers worldwide since 1991. - October 03, 2019 - CompSource Inc.

Dessert Holdings Select Data Integration Specialists for Its NAV ERP and EDI Operations Dessert Holdings, North America's premium dessert company, and Data Integration Specialists, a leading provider of ERP and EDI consultants since 2000, announce a partnership to ensure Dessert internal NAV processes are reliable in addition to all EDI trading partner relationships remaining healthy and prosperous. - October 02, 2019 - Data Integration Specialists, LLC

Bleuet Introduces “This Bra Gives” Bleum Bra in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 15% of Each Pink Bleum Bra for Tween & Teen Girls Purchase Donated to Susan G. Komen Treatment Assistance Fund. - October 02, 2019 - Bleuet

PullDeals.com Offers Active Visual Shopping Marketplace Bringing Consumers to Wide Range of Products on eBay PullDeals.com is a new online shopping platform that allows users to browse eBay listings with an intuitive and highly visual interface. PullDeals utilizes thumbnail photos as a main focal point of the platform, by taking the full space on the screen and displaying hi-res product photos. PullDeals.com implements an extremely user-friendly way to browse products on eBay, making purchasing decisions more streamlined. - October 02, 2019 - Pull Deals

idyn Announces a Brand New Magento Based E-Commerce Suite for Microsoft Dynamics Dutch/American ISV idyn enters a new era with their complete SaaS e-commerce solution for Microsoft Dynamics Business Central. This new app within the Microsoft Dynamics AppSource platform, will be available from October/November ’19. At the same time there will be a new major release of the existing... - September 27, 2019 - Qixas Group

NobleSpirit, Together with (SMI) Stamp Market Index, Discover New Generation of Collectors on eBay Stamp Market Index (SMI), a first-of-its-kind tool and resource, with data never before available, has uncovered a new early collector demographic. - September 27, 2019 - NobleSpirit

eMenuTouch Presents NutrientMenus - Pre-ordering System for Drive Thru, Estimating the Guest Services to Less Than 60 Seconds System created with innovative Hi-Tech in traditional Guest Services for the next generation in exploring guest experiences whether Drive-thru or other hospitality venues where no one ever has serviced before. - September 27, 2019 - Queensway Group AB

SAP® CPQ Implementation Package Announced by Canidium and SAP Customer Experience Canidium, a market leader, with the most SAP Sales Cloud deployments in 2018, announced its plan to release pre-packaged SAP CPQ solutions. SAP CPQ by Canidium, is for small to enterprise-sized companies with complex pricing models, complicated product configurations, and extensive sales cycles. Although these package offerings are new to the CPQ space, Canidium’s leadership and expertise are not; some Canidium and SAP CPQ customers are already enjoying sustained 40% revenue increases. - September 27, 2019 - Canidium

Fine Cardstock Announces a Premium Selection of Eco-Friendly, Acid-Free Card Stock in a Range of Styles and Sizes Fine Cardstock is a paper, card stock and envelope manufacturer and distributor established in New Jersey, US and serving customers across US and Canada. - September 23, 2019 - Fine Cardstock

NIX United Opens an Office in Saint Petersburg, FL A large tech service provider, NIX United, announces the opening of a U.S. office. From 1994 and onward NIX has been actively operating in the U.S., and is now ready to officially open the doors of its office in Florida for every guest. - September 20, 2019 - NIX United

FIX Music Rewards Closing in on the 1 Million-Install Mark FIX Music Rewards just launched in-app e-commerce, adding to its already innovative and fun feature sets - bringing fans even closer to the artists they love plus introducing them to new talent. - September 19, 2019 - Fan Integrated Experiences Ltd. FIX

The New Course Selling Platform by iSpring iSpring Solutions Inc., a global leader in eLearning software and services, introduces Flora LMS, the new platform for selling courses online. The platform provides business trainers, edupreneurs, and training companies with an end-to-end solution to host, market, and sell training content online. - September 19, 2019 - iSpring Solutions, Inc.

Cremation Disrupted by Design; A Toronto Startup Signals the Passing of the Traditional Urn Cremation and disruption typically don’t go hand in hand but UrbanRIP Inc., a design startup, is doing exactly that. Born out of the necessity to fill a gap in the market, UrbanRIP unveils a discreet urn option, the Candlestick Egg Urn, for ash-sharing that fits seamlessly within a home’s décor. - September 18, 2019 - UrbanRIP Inc.

Vera Health Enters the Health Insurance Marketplace Vera Health, a new health insurance brand, today announced its entry into the online health insurance market. Vera Health offers affordable short-term health insurance with flexible premium, deductible, and coinsurance options. Vera Health gives customers the opportunity to experience a more personalized... - September 18, 2019 - Vera Health

Fall in Love with Ordering Flowers & Coffee Over Text Message Petalfox, a text-commerce flower delivery company, announced today the expansion of their delivery service nationwide. Petalfox will now be available for delivery to the lower 48 states, excluding Alaska & Hawaii. But first, coffee. The company will also add more replenishable product categories... - September 15, 2019 - Petalfox

Nearly Two Out of Three Cyber Attacks Targeting SMEs; 60% of Uninsured Affected Companies Are Out of Business Within Six Months “Although many SMEs believe that they are not interesting enough to be hacked, criminals think differently. Of all cyber attacks on companies, 64% are SMEs, resulting in, among other things, a business interruption, loss of reputation, economic costs and/or a fine or legal action. Moreover, 60%... - September 14, 2019 - GamaSec

Shanghai AI Innovation Closes $8MM Seed Round via Termsheets.tech Shanghai China based Shanghai AI Innovation has closed its seed round. The company is preparing to roll out its AI based e-commerce solution globally. - September 11, 2019 - Shanghai AI Innovation