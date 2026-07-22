E-Commerce News
Fill your shopping cart with news about commercial transactions conducted electronically on the Internet. Information includes news about companies providing e-commerce services, online shopping sites and apps, strategic partnerships and online shopping research.
MJI Marketing Urges Businesses to Pair SEO with Generative Engine Optimization as AI Reshapes How Consumers Search
For more than two decades, businesses have relied on search engine optimization to improve visibility online. Ranking well in search engines became the benchmark for digital success, leading organizations to invest heavily in technical optimization, keyword research, content development, and authoritative backlinks. Today, however, a new question is emerging across boardrooms and marketing departments alike. Does SEO still matter? - July 22, 2026 - MJI Marketing
GenRocket and Qapitol Partner to Deliver a Complete, Compliance-Ready Solution for Enterprise AI Assurance
The partnership combines GenRocket's privacy-safe, Design-Driven Synthetic Data generation with Qapitol’s Independent AI assurance — giving enterprises a governed path from data design to deployment validation. No production data in test environments. No gaps in compliance evidence. - July 16, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
TruDecision and FUSE Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Intelligent Lending Automation
TruDecision Inc., a leading provider of credit risk analytics and decisioning solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with FUSE, a modern loan origination platform designed to provide lenders with the flexibility and configurability needed to compete in an evolving lending... - June 23, 2026 - TruDecision Inc.
GenRocket Introduces Data Quality Evolution™ Strategy for Legacy TDM Modernization
New strategy helps enterprises reduce production-data dependency, lower data provisioning costs, and accelerate the journey to the Synthetic Enterprise™ while redirecting legacy TDM spending toward AI, automation, and innovation initiatives. - June 19, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
GenRocket DataConnect™ Brings Deterministic Synthetic Data Generation to Agentic Testing Systems
New Data-as-a-Service platform generates on-demand test data for Agentic testing systems. The GenRocket synthetic data platform eliminates hallucination risk, production data exposure, and unpredictable token costs associated with LLM-based synthetic data generation. - June 17, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
CADDARA™ Launches on TikTok Shop, Bringing Precision Longevity Science to the Modern
Proprietary Double-Capsule Technology Bypasses Stomach Acid to Deliver Cellular Energy and Gut Health in One Precise Dose, Exclusively on TikTok Shop. - June 05, 2026 - CADDARA
CADDARA™ Introduces ELEVATE: The First Supplement to Pair Liposomal NAD+ with Gut Probiotics in a Single Delay-Release Capsule
CADDARA, a premium longevity supplement brand built for 30 and above, today announces the launch of ELEVATE, a first-of-its-kind formulation combining Liposomal NAD+ and a multi-strain probiotic complex in a single delivery system. Available exclusively on TikTok Shop, ELEVATE represents a... - June 05, 2026 - CADDARA
SYOKAMI Achieves TikTok Shop Top 10M Seller Milestone; Debuts Professional 3-Piece Butcher Knife Set
SYOKAMI, a leading kitchenware brand, secures the TikTok Shop Top 10M Seller certification, validating its supply chain excellence. Concurrently, the brand expands its professional-grade lineup with the launch of a new 3-piece butcher knife set designed for high-performance home culinary use. - June 05, 2026 - Syokami
Footnanny® Introduces The Footnanny4 Collection Through Strategic Distribution Partnerships and Future Nationwide Salon Network
Footnanny®, the luxury wellness and foot care brand founded by celebrity pedicurist Gloria L. Williams, proudly announces a new strategic partnership with JW Sales & Associates, Inc. to support the continued national expansion of the Footnanny brand across beauty distributors and Vietnamese salon channels throughout the United States. - June 04, 2026 - Footnanny, Inc
TacticalPay Earns Top Industry Honors, Cementing Its Position as the Leading Payments Provider for the Firearms Industry
A string of recent honors from independent industry authorities positions TacticalPay as the standout leader in firearms payment solutions entering the second half of 2026. - June 02, 2026 - Soar Payments LLC
Lucky Buddha Casino Expands US Sweepstakes Social Gaming Platform With Mobile-First Entertainment Experience
Lucky Buddha Casino, a US-focused social gaming entertainment platform operating under a promotional sweepstakes model, continues expanding its mobile-first user experience with interactive gameplay, virtual Gold Coins, Sweepstakes Coins promotions, and compliance-conscious digital entertainment features for eligible US audiences aged 18+. - May 22, 2026 - Lucky Buddha Casino
The Country Squire Announces Grand Opening Celebration Week at New Lakeland Drive Location
Historic Mississippi Tobacconist announces the Grand Opening of its new flagship location at 1925 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, featuring the state’s largest cigar humidor, a luxury cocktail lounge, outdoor seating, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room. A week of special events will culminate in the official Grand Opening celebration on May 30, 2026, featuring a live concert, beer and food trucks, and commemorative presentation. - May 15, 2026 - The Country Squire
The Alliance for Gray Market and Counterfeit Abatement (AGMA) Announces 2026 Elected Officer Leadership and Strategic Initiatives to Expand Member Value and Community
New leadership at AGMA Global signals an ambitious new chapter focused on delivering greater member value, accelerating innovation, and strengthening the global fight against intellectual property abuse. - May 15, 2026 - AGMA Global
GenRocket Announces UDA-Redact
Machine Learning Powered PII Redaction for Unstructured Data — and the First Stage of a New Synthetic Data Pipeline for AI and Quality Engineering - May 14, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Axencis Formalises Public Human-Verification Standard for Every Takedown
Brand protection company Axencis has formalised a public commitment that every flagged listing receives human review by a trained analyst before any takedown action is initiated. The standard responds to growing industry scrutiny over false positives in automated enforcement that have hit legitimate sellers, authorised distributors, and unrelated businesses. Brands can now request audit logs of the verification process for any specific case. - May 08, 2026 - Axencis Inc.
Outfront Solutions Launches New Website Built for the AI Era
New platform reflects a shift in how brands are discovered, evaluated, and chosen. - May 07, 2026 - Outfront Solutions
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Phoenix-Based Marketplace Tests AI-Generated Listings to Cut Selling Time to Under 60 Seconds
Zilla Marketplace, a new online platform, is testing AI-generated listings designed to simplify how individuals and businesses sell locally. By allowing users to create listings from a single photo, the platform aims to reduce listing time and improve the overall selling experience. - April 22, 2026 - Zilla Marketplace
SuperiorPromos.com Launches SP Promo AI — Introducing the First AI-Powered Search Engine for Promotional Products
SuperiorPromos.com, a leader in the promotional products space with over two decades of industry expertise, today announced the launch of SP Promo AI, a groundbreaking AI-powered search engine designed to transform how businesses discover, evaluate, and order branded merchandise. Built on more... - April 21, 2026 - Superior Promos
Vacatia Team Members Named as Finalists for 13 ARDA Awards
American Resort Development Association Awards Recognize Excellence in the Timeshare Industry - April 17, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
Giftella LLC Launches Free AI-Powered Gift Recommendation App on iOS App Store
Giftella LLC has launched Giftella, a free iOS app that uses Anthropic's Claude AI to generate 16 personalized gift recommendations in about 60 seconds. Users input recipient details, the occasion, and a budget to receive purchase-ready results with direct buy links. The app also includes user profiles, wishlists, and friend connections. No signup required. Founded by Samson Jiya and Mohamed Haidara, Glenn Dale, Maryland. - March 30, 2026 - Giftella LLC
Ease Commerce Introduces Vendor Central Automation to Reduce Manual PO Processing and Improve Amazon Compliance Accuracy
Ease Commerce has introduced a Vendor Central Automation system built to simplify how brands handle purchase orders, remove the back-and-forth manual work, and ensure compliance inside Amazon Vendor Central. The platform connects ERP, WMS, 3PL, and finance functions so PO acknowledgments, ASNs, invoices, and reconciliations happen within one continuous workflow instead of being managed across disconnected systems. - March 29, 2026 - Ease Commerce
Web Marketing Association Launches Search for Best Technology Websites of 2026
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting technology companies worldwide to compete for recognition as the best technology websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technical performance. Winners receive industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 25, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
bypodr Updates Platform with AI Livestream and Dropshipping Tools for Cross-Border Sellers
New system combines product sourcing, livestream features, and fulfillment support in one platform. - March 20, 2026 - bypodr Inc.
SkyPostal Strengthens Direct Access to Brazil with Integrated Infrastructure and Scalable Capacity
SkyPostal announced the expansion of its Brazil cross-border infrastructure, highlighting its multi-gateway access (VCP, GRU, REC), proprietary customs clearance, and in-country operations, including airport-based warehouses and local customer service. With capacity to process over 500,000 parcels per day, SkyPostal emphasized its end-to-end control of the logistics chain, enabling greater efficiency, reduced delays, and more consistent performance compared to models that rely on third-parties. - March 19, 2026 - SkyPostal Inc.
Charge One Executive Board Member Alex Hemmat Unveils Text-to-Pay Integration on the Charge1 Platform
Charge One has announced the release of its new Text-to-Pay capability, now available through the Charge1 payment platform. The new feature provides businesses with a fast, secure way to request and collect payments through SMS, helping merchants improve payment speed while offering customers a... - March 12, 2026 - Charge 1
iBuyFlowers Outlines Marketplace 2.0 as Infrastructure for Scalable Cross-Border B2B Floral Trade Serving the US Market
iBuyFlowers is outlining Marketplace 2.0, the next phase of its B2B floral marketplace, focused on execution, data-driven planning, and cross-border scalability for US buyers. Built on seven years of operational data and more than $50M in transactions, the initiative expands the platform’s use of data and AI to improve demand forecasting, planning, and logistics integration with FedEx, enabling more predictable international floral procurement. - March 09, 2026 - iBuyFlowers
Learn it Media Announces Acquisition of EvergreenCSD Division; Rose Janssen Joins as Vice President of Client Services
Learn it Media, a leading internal communications firm specializing in driving positive workforce performance, today announced the acquisition of EvergreenCSD’s Employee Engagement division — a move that expands the company’s capabilities, strengthens its leadership team, and... - March 05, 2026 - SEMM Holdings
SoarPay Gains National Recognition as a Leading High-Risk Merchant Account Provider in 2026
A string of recent honors from independent industry authorities positions SoarPay as a standout leader in the high-risk payments space. - March 01, 2026 - Soar Payments LLC
Ascent Digital LLC Expands Its Offerings as a Certified Odoo Partner
Ascent Digital LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive ERP, CRM, e-commerce, and digital transformation services, is pleased to announce that the company has become a certified Odoo Partner. This new partnership allows Ascent Digital to offer full implementation and support services for the entire Odoo platform, including all of its robust modules, applications, and apps. - March 01, 2026 - Ascent Digital LLC
Baanda Introduces an Always-Open Digital Community Bazaar for Local Small Businesses
Baanda is a digital platform designed to help local makers and small businesses connect with nearby customers through proximity-based discovery and practical, real-world tools. Built for use both online and at physical locations such as storefronts and market stalls, Baanda supports independent sellers with workflows that fit day-to-day operations. The company is based in Southern California and is expanding into additional regions. - February 26, 2026 - Baanda, Inc.
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
Creator Talent Management Agency Aruna Talent Reports Six-Figure Client Results as Creator Economy Hits $250B
Aruna Talent, a US-based creator talent management agency, announces significant growth as the global creator economy surpasses $250 billion, according to Goldman Sachs Research. The full-service agency provides dedicated talent managers, professional engagement teams, and data-driven growth strategies for digital content creators across subscription platforms. Aruna Talent operates on a performance-based model with a privacy-first approach. - February 18, 2026 - Aruna Talent
The 14th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit
The USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute (Kendrick GSCI) invites you to the 14th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit, taking place on August 13 & 14, 2026, in Long Beach, California. This year’s theme, "Beyond Borders: Designing the Future of Global... - February 17, 2026 - USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute
Rush Order Tees Sets Sustainability Benchmark, Powering More Than 75% of Its Operations with Sprawling Solar Infrastructure
Rush Order Tees, a leading national provider of custom apparel and on-demand printing services, has completed installation of a large-scale solar canopy that will power its 63,000-square-foot production facility with renewable energy. With every usable square foot of its roof already devoted to... - February 14, 2026 - Rush Order Tees
AMZ Sellers Attorney® Named "Best Legal Services in Beverly Hills 2025" by BusinessRate
AMZ Sellers Attorney® named Best Legal Services Beverly Hills 2025 by BusinessRate, based on verified Google reviews, client satisfaction, and reputation, reinforcing leadership in e-commerce law worldwide. - February 12, 2026 - AMZ Sellers Attorney
AutoFocus Founder Jason Welch is Redefining How Dealerships Present Inventory Online
AutoFocus, founded by Jason Welch, is a US-based automotive media company redefining how dealerships merchandise inventory online. By combining professional photography and video services with a streamlined Lot-to-Listing™ workflow and proprietary software, AutoFocus helps dealerships publish consistent, high-quality listings faster and with full visibility. Built on the principles of accountability, communication, transparency, and service, AutoFocus operates as a long-term partner to dealer. - February 09, 2026 - AutoFocus
Australian Auction Discovery Platform Expands Search Coverage to Over 100 Auction Houses Nationwide
AuctionFinder.com.au has expanded its auction search engine to index live listings from over 100 Australian auction houses, marking a significant milestone in the platform's effort to consolidate fragmented auction inventory across the country. - February 09, 2026 - AuctionFinder
Incode Group Launches Piedwork, a Comprehensive Revenue Insights and Receivables Platform
Incode Group is an international provider of software development outsourcing, specializing in custom digital solutions and business-focused technology products. Today, the company announces the launch of Piedwork, a comprehensive financial insights and reporting solution. Piedwork is the first... - February 04, 2026 - Incode Group
SnatchSavings Expands Presence in Singapore Market
SnatchSavings strengthens its savings platform in Singapore, offering users access to verified coupons, promo codes, and exclusive discounts from global and local brands. The platform simplifies online savings and enhances the shopping experience for budget-conscious consumers across multiple product categories. - February 04, 2026 - SnatchSavings
Westinghouse Electronics Launches Official E-Commerce Store in Mexico
Trustworthy global brand brings affordable 4K Roku Smart TVs and Dolby Atmos soundbars to Mexican consumers with free nationwide shipping Offering Smart TVs starting at very affordable pricing. - January 27, 2026 - Westinghouse Electronics México
Global Affairs Lab Analyzes Global Data Protection Standards Through the Response to the Coupang Data Breach
Global Affairs Lab concludes that South Korea’s response to the Coupang data breach aligns with widely accepted international practices. The analysis emphasizes that government intervention after large-scale data breaches is standard, system-focused, and aimed at strengthening data protection and infrastructure stability rather than targeting specific companies or investors. - January 25, 2026 - Global Affairs Lab
GenRocket Announces Enterprise-Grade In-Place Masking as the Foundation of Its Quality Evolution Platform
Traditional Test Data Management capabilities deliver industry-leading security, speed, and savings while establishing a clear, practical bridge to synthetic-first test data. - January 15, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Mobilfy Worldwide Appoints New Leadership to Lead the Next Phase of Its Retail Agent Partner Channel
Mobilfy Worldwide today announced that Timothy Tillman Sr. has joined the organization as Senior Channel Manager for Spiked Mobile, effective January 5, 2026. In this role, Tillman will lead the national expansion and performance acceleration of Mobilfy’s Retail Agent Partner ecosystem... - January 05, 2026 - Mobilfy Worldwide, LLC
ZenBasket Debuts Fast, No-Code eCommerce Builder to Launch Online Stores in Hours: Modern Builder, Multi-Currency Checkout, Stripe/Razorpay Payments, SEO Basics, and 24/7
ZenBasket introduces a speed-focused ecommerce platform that helps businesses launch professional, mobile-ready shops quickly—without code. It includes a drag-and-drop builder, responsive themes, multi-currency and regional tax settings, Stripe/Razorpay payments, SEO essentials, and round-the-clock support. - December 16, 2025 - ZenBasket
Insolvo Launches Major Updates for Freelance Platform on Web, Android, and iOS
Enhancements include faster performance, better security, improved workflows, and upgraded verification for freelancers and clients in the USA. - December 11, 2025 - Insolvo
Webffinity LLC Launches Growffinity CRM Plugin on WordPress.org to Power WooCommerce Growth
Webffinity LLC has launched the Growffinity CRM for WooCommerce plugin, now live on WordPress.org. The plugin connects WooCommerce stores to the Growffinity platform, allowing merchants to manage customers, orders, and refunds in one place. With built-in CRM, automation, and analytics tools, Growffinity helps store owners simplify operations, retain customers, and scale growth from a single dashboard. - November 27, 2025 - Webffinity LLC
Colossal Productions & 99.1 The Sports Animal Launch Music City Madness Giveaway
Colossal Productions and 99.1 The Sports Animal have teamed up for a massive fan experience giveaway including on location displays of Colossal Productions LED Trailer. - November 20, 2025 - Colossal Productions LLC
Software Tree Launches ORMCP Beta: An MCP Server Providing Object-Relational Mapping for AI Applications; Enables Object-Oriented Access to Relational DBs for AI Apps
Software Tree launches ORMCP beta, an MCP server that makes relational data instantly accessible to AI applications through object-oriented abstractions. ORMCP eliminates the complexity of connecting LLMs to databases by enabling AI systems to work with business entities instead of raw tables and SQL. The solution is database-agnostic, lowers compute costs, accelerates development, and enhances security. Perfect for agentic AI, RAG applications, and workflow automation across any relational DBs. - November 18, 2025 - Software Tree, LLC
Two Young Entrepreneurs Are Changing How Luxury Watches Are Sold - One Live Stream at a Time
Tyler Mikorski (25) and Mitchell Teper (28), founders of Vookum and Watch Limit, are redefining how luxury watches are sold online. In just three weeks, they’ve auctioned more than $5 million in watches, including three individual shows surpassing $1 million in sales, blending entertainment, transparency, and community to engage a new generation of collectors and buyers. - November 10, 2025 - Vookum