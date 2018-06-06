Ingenious Technologies Announces Change in CEO

Press Releases Ingenious Technologies AG Press Release

Dr. Siamak Haschemi is appointed CEO; Christian Kleinsorge is appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Berlin, Germany, June 06, 2018 --(



Siamak Haschemi served as Managing Director of Qyotta GmbH, which was acquired by Ingenious in August 2016, and as CTO of Ingenious since May 2017. In that role, Siamak Haschemi initiated the modernisation of the technology stack, particularly in areas of real-time processing, event-based systems, and cloud-native development.



“After thorough succession planning, Siamak is the clear choice to lead Ingenious into the future as CEO,” said Christian Kleinsorge. “He plays a key role in moving the team to work in a modern, agile way.”



“Chris has left a great legacy in Ingenious,” said Siamak Haschemi. “He ensured financial stability of Ingenious and laid out a strong foundation for us to understand our clients’ needs and processes better.”



Berlin, Germany, June 06, 2018 -- Ingenious Technologies AG has announced changes to the executive board. Dr. Siamak Haschemi has been appointed CEO. He succeeds the two former board members. Christian Kleinsorge is now Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Eugen Becker continues serving the company as CIO.

Siamak Haschemi served as Managing Director of Qyotta GmbH, which was acquired by Ingenious in August 2016, and as CTO of Ingenious since May 2017. In that role, Siamak Haschemi initiated the modernisation of the technology stack, particularly in areas of real-time processing, event-based systems, and cloud-native development.

"After thorough succession planning, Siamak is the clear choice to lead Ingenious into the future as CEO," said Christian Kleinsorge. "He plays a key role in moving the team to work in a modern, agile way."

"Chris has left a great legacy in Ingenious," said Siamak Haschemi. "He ensured financial stability of Ingenious and laid out a strong foundation for us to understand our clients' needs and processes better."

"Now is a great time to kick off our platform strategy. I am bringing in more automation across the company, so that we can unlock our capabilities for more customer-facing innovation," explained Siamak Haschemi. "This vision will trickle down to our product and service offering as well, so that our clients can reduce resources spent on manual processes, and concentrate on driving a data-driven strategy."

