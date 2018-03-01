Press Releases GenTent Safety Canopies Press Release

Receive press releases from GenTent Safety Canopies: By Email RSS Feeds: GenTent® Safety Canopies Releases Upgrades and Improvements to the XKi & XKu Hardware Kits, for Fully Encased & Inverter Portable Generators

GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions of the XKu & XKi hardware kits, utilizing the new Gator Grommet component piece, increasing the strength and simplifying the installation process for these kits.

Nottingham, NH, March 01, 2018 --(



#camping #tailgating #poweroutage http://bit.ly/1NQE9X2



Marine grade, made in the USA, and backed by a 3-year materials and workmanship warranty the inverter generator protection gear includes a four-corner strapping system, especially designed adjustable bracing and frame mounting arms, fiberglass frame system and marine grade Stormbracer® Edition cover.



GenTent’s safe, inclement weather operating solution for 98 percent of the portable generator market, is manufactured in the U.S., with over 15,000 units sold worldwide. GenTent products are engineered to be more affordable and convenient than stationary, steel generator enclosures, retrofit plastic sheds or DIY dog houses.



GenTents keep portable and inverter generators:

· Safe while running in wet weather by protecting the Electrical Panels, from any angle, including Blizzard and Hurricane force precipitation.

· Portable and easily movable — with easy access for refueling and maintenance.

· Naturally cool — unlike generator dog houses or other full canvas enclosures, cooling air is not blocked.

· Able to naturally expel exhaust gasses so no buildup of poisoning gasses occurs.



GenTent Safety Canopies and GenTent XKi & XKu are available for ordering online, or by contacting the company via email: customercare@gentent.com or phone: 781-33G-TENT (781-334-8368). Pricing starts at $164.99.



Follow/Engage/Share:

· https://twitter.com/GenTentUSA

· https://www.facebook.com/GenTent/

Resources:

· http://www.gentent.com/safety-reports

· http://www.gentent.com/products/gt10kxki

· http://www.gentent.com/3steps



About GenTent Safety Canopies

Established in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure safe operations of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent eliminates CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely operate outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation - Strap it, Frame it and Cover it – to “Weatherproof Your Power” ™.



The company’s patented, portable generator safety canopies are U.S. made and relied on by the National Guard as well as homeowners and businesses during such notable storms as Hurricane Sandy, Irma, Harvey, and Maria. GenTent is considered the premier safety canopy for portable generators operated by RV owners, tailgaters, campers, homeowners, businesses and first responders. For more information visit: http://www.gentent.com/. Nottingham, NH, March 01, 2018 --( PR.com )-- GenTent® Safety Canopies today announced the release of the newest versions of the XKu & XKi hardware kits, a direct mounting wet-weather canopy system for outdoor inverter class or fully-enclosed portable generators. The newest iterations utilize the new Gator Grommet component piece, increasing the strength and simplifying the installation process for these kits. The patented, independently tested GenTent system, popular for emergency home backup portable generators, is now available for emergency responders, RV owners, tailgaters, campers, food trucks and construction sites.#camping #tailgating #poweroutage http://bit.ly/1NQE9X2Marine grade, made in the USA, and backed by a 3-year materials and workmanship warranty the inverter generator protection gear includes a four-corner strapping system, especially designed adjustable bracing and frame mounting arms, fiberglass frame system and marine grade Stormbracer® Edition cover.GenTent’s safe, inclement weather operating solution for 98 percent of the portable generator market, is manufactured in the U.S., with over 15,000 units sold worldwide. GenTent products are engineered to be more affordable and convenient than stationary, steel generator enclosures, retrofit plastic sheds or DIY dog houses.GenTents keep portable and inverter generators:· Safe while running in wet weather by protecting the Electrical Panels, from any angle, including Blizzard and Hurricane force precipitation.· Portable and easily movable — with easy access for refueling and maintenance.· Naturally cool — unlike generator dog houses or other full canvas enclosures, cooling air is not blocked.· Able to naturally expel exhaust gasses so no buildup of poisoning gasses occurs.GenTent Safety Canopies and GenTent XKi & XKu are available for ordering online, or by contacting the company via email: customercare@gentent.com or phone: 781-33G-TENT (781-334-8368). Pricing starts at $164.99.Follow/Engage/Share:· https://twitter.com/GenTentUSA· https://www.facebook.com/GenTent/Resources:· http://www.gentent.com/safety-reports· http://www.gentent.com/products/gt10kxki· http://www.gentent.com/3stepsAbout GenTent Safety CanopiesEstablished in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure safe operations of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent eliminates CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely operate outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation - Strap it, Frame it and Cover it – to “Weatherproof Your Power” ™.The company’s patented, portable generator safety canopies are U.S. made and relied on by the National Guard as well as homeowners and businesses during such notable storms as Hurricane Sandy, Irma, Harvey, and Maria. GenTent is considered the premier safety canopy for portable generators operated by RV owners, tailgaters, campers, homeowners, businesses and first responders. For more information visit: http://www.gentent.com/. Contact Information GenTent Safety Canopies

Brian Thomas

781-334-8368



www.gentent.com

Marketing Manager

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC

https://twitter.com/GenTentUSA



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from GenTent Safety Canopies