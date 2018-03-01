PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
GenTent Safety Canopies

Press Release

Receive press releases from GenTent Safety Canopies: By Email RSS Feeds:

GenTent® Safety Canopies Releases Upgrades and Improvements to the XKi & XKu Hardware Kits, for Fully Encased & Inverter Portable Generators


GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions of the XKu & XKi hardware kits, utilizing the new Gator Grommet component piece, increasing the strength and simplifying the installation process for these kits.

Nottingham, NH, March 01, 2018 --(PR.com)-- GenTent® Safety Canopies today announced the release of the newest versions of the XKu & XKi hardware kits, a direct mounting wet-weather canopy system for outdoor inverter class or fully-enclosed portable generators. The newest iterations utilize the new Gator Grommet component piece, increasing the strength and simplifying the installation process for these kits. The patented, independently tested GenTent system, popular for emergency home backup portable generators, is now available for emergency responders, RV owners, tailgaters, campers, food trucks and construction sites.

#camping #tailgating #poweroutage http://bit.ly/1NQE9X2

Marine grade, made in the USA, and backed by a 3-year materials and workmanship warranty the inverter generator protection gear includes a four-corner strapping system, especially designed adjustable bracing and frame mounting arms, fiberglass frame system and marine grade Stormbracer® Edition cover.

GenTent’s safe, inclement weather operating solution for 98 percent of the portable generator market, is manufactured in the U.S., with over 15,000 units sold worldwide. GenTent products are engineered to be more affordable and convenient than stationary, steel generator enclosures, retrofit plastic sheds or DIY dog houses.

GenTents keep portable and inverter generators:
· Safe while running in wet weather by protecting the Electrical Panels, from any angle, including Blizzard and Hurricane force precipitation.
· Portable and easily movable — with easy access for refueling and maintenance.
· Naturally cool — unlike generator dog houses or other full canvas enclosures, cooling air is not blocked.
· Able to naturally expel exhaust gasses so no buildup of poisoning gasses occurs.

GenTent Safety Canopies and GenTent XKi & XKu are available for ordering online, or by contacting the company via email: customercare@gentent.com or phone: 781-33G-TENT (781-334-8368). Pricing starts at $164.99.

Follow/Engage/Share:
· https://twitter.com/GenTentUSA
· https://www.facebook.com/GenTent/
Resources:
· http://www.gentent.com/safety-reports
· http://www.gentent.com/products/gt10kxki
· http://www.gentent.com/3steps

About GenTent Safety Canopies
Established in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure safe operations of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent eliminates CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely operate outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation - Strap it, Frame it and Cover it – to “Weatherproof Your Power” ™.

The company’s patented, portable generator safety canopies are U.S. made and relied on by the National Guard as well as homeowners and businesses during such notable storms as Hurricane Sandy, Irma, Harvey, and Maria. GenTent is considered the premier safety canopy for portable generators operated by RV owners, tailgaters, campers, homeowners, businesses and first responders. For more information visit: http://www.gentent.com/.
Contact Information
GenTent Safety Canopies
Brian Thomas
781-334-8368
Contact
www.gentent.com
Marketing Manager
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC
https://twitter.com/GenTentUSA

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from GenTent Safety Canopies
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help