GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with The Home Depot

The World’s Largest Home Improvement Specialty Retailer Expands Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for a Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters.

Nottingham, NH, June 01, 2018 --(



Based in Atlanta, Georgia, The Home Depot is a The World’s Largest Home Improvement Specialty Retailer. Portable generator products represent a growing segment of Home Depot’s online and physical retail business and include a wide range of products from companies such as Champion Power Equipment, Generac, Yamaha, Honda, Firman, Briggs & Stratton, and Ryobi branded portable generators and inverter generators.



GenTent provides:



Protection for portable generator electrical panels -- rated for hurricane and blizzard-force precipitation. Portable generators will continue to operate in wet weather.

Safe operations in wet weather reduces risk of electrocution and allows portable generator operate well away from structures to eliminate CO poisoning risks

Easy access for refueling and maintenance in wet weather.

Waterproofing approach that allows the generator to naturally cool itself.

The ability to naturally expel exhaust fumes, preventing buildup of poisoning gasses.



GenTent Safety Canopies for both emergency backup and outdoor enthusiasts are available for ordering now at The Home Depot’s online site.



· https://twitter.com/GenTentUSA

· https://www.facebook.com/GenTent/



Resources:

http://www.gentent.com/safety-reports

http://www.gentent.com/safety-tips

http://www.gentent.com/alt



About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, The World’s Largest Home Improvement Specialty Retailer. Since the Company’s founding in 1978, "Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank had no idea how revolutionary this new “hardware store” would be for home improvement and the retail industry. Today they are the world’s largest home improvement retailer. In more than 2,200 stores across North America, they aspire to excel in service – to their customers, associates, communities and shareholders. That’s what leadership means to them. That's The Home Depot difference. The Home Depot also issues the Consumer credit card, Project Loan MasterCard, and Commercial Account cards.



About GenTent Safety Canopies

Established in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure safe operations of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent reduces CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely operate outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation - Clamp it, Frame it and Cover it – to “Weatherproof Your Power”™.



Brian Thomas

781-334-8368



www.gentent.com

Marketing Manager

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC

https://twitter.com/GenTentUSA



