Press Releases GenTent Safety Canopies Press Release

Receive press releases from GenTent Safety Canopies: By Email RSS Feeds: GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with the Amazon Prime

One of the World’s Largest Internet Retailers Expands Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters.

Nottingham, NH, November 06, 2017 --(



Based in Seattle, Washington, portable generator products represent a growing segment of Amazon’s online and retail business and include a wide range of products from companies such as Champion Power Equipment, Generac, DuroMax, Honda, Firman, Briggs & Stratton, and Lifan branded portable generators and inverter generators.



GenTent provides:



Protection for portable generator electrical panels -- rated for hurricane and blizzard-force precipitation. Portable generators will continue to operate in wet weather.

Safe operations in wet weather reduces risk of electrocution and allows portable generator operate well away from structures to eliminate CO poisoning risks

Easy access for refueling and maintenance in wet weather.

Waterproofing approach that allows the generator to naturally cool itself.

The ability to naturally expel exhaust fumes, preventing buildup of poisoning gasses.



GenTent Safety Canopies for both emergency backup and outdoor enthusiasts are available for ordering now at Amazon’s online site.



Follow/Engage/Share:

· https://twitter.com/GenTentUSA

· https://www.facebook.com/GenTent/



Resources:

http://www.gentent.com/safety-reports

http://www.gentent.com/safety-tips

http://www.gentent.com/alt



About Amazon

Amazon, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, is the world’s largest internet retailer in revenue and market capitalization. Since the Company’s founding in 1994, Amazon has expanded into international market spaces, web development, and today offer direct ecommerce sales and support globally.



About GenTent Safety Canopies

Established in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure safe operations of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent reduces CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely operate outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation - Clamp it, Frame it and Cover it – to “Weatherproof Your Power”™.



The company’s patented, portable generator safety canopies are U.S. made and relied on by the National Guard as well as homeowners and businesses during such notable storms as Hurricane Sandy, Irma, Harvey, and Maria. GenTent is considered the premier safety canopy for portable generators operated by RV owners, tailgaters, campers, homeowners, businesses and first responders. For more information visit: http://www.gentent.com/. Nottingham, NH, November 06, 2017 --( PR.com )-- GenTent® Safety Canopies today announced they will begin selling their product catalog through Amazon Prime, the world’s largest internet retailer in revenue and market capitalization. GenTent participated in a successful trial launch and will be launching with Seller Fulfilled Prime in 32 states, with plans to expand.Based in Seattle, Washington, portable generator products represent a growing segment of Amazon’s online and retail business and include a wide range of products from companies such as Champion Power Equipment, Generac, DuroMax, Honda, Firman, Briggs & Stratton, and Lifan branded portable generators and inverter generators.GenTent provides:Protection for portable generator electrical panels -- rated for hurricane and blizzard-force precipitation. Portable generators will continue to operate in wet weather.Safe operations in wet weather reduces risk of electrocution and allows portable generator operate well away from structures to eliminate CO poisoning risksEasy access for refueling and maintenance in wet weather.Waterproofing approach that allows the generator to naturally cool itself.The ability to naturally expel exhaust fumes, preventing buildup of poisoning gasses.GenTent Safety Canopies for both emergency backup and outdoor enthusiasts are available for ordering now at Amazon’s online site.Follow/Engage/Share:· https://twitter.com/GenTentUSA· https://www.facebook.com/GenTent/Resources:http://www.gentent.com/safety-reportshttp://www.gentent.com/safety-tipshttp://www.gentent.com/altAbout AmazonAmazon, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, is the world’s largest internet retailer in revenue and market capitalization. Since the Company’s founding in 1994, Amazon has expanded into international market spaces, web development, and today offer direct ecommerce sales and support globally.About GenTent Safety CanopiesEstablished in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure safe operations of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent reduces CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely operate outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation - Clamp it, Frame it and Cover it – to “Weatherproof Your Power”™.The company’s patented, portable generator safety canopies are U.S. made and relied on by the National Guard as well as homeowners and businesses during such notable storms as Hurricane Sandy, Irma, Harvey, and Maria. GenTent is considered the premier safety canopy for portable generators operated by RV owners, tailgaters, campers, homeowners, businesses and first responders. For more information visit: http://www.gentent.com/. Contact Information GenTent Safety Canopies

Brian Thomas

781-334-8368



www.gentent.com

Marketing Manager

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC

https://twitter.com/GenTentUSA



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from GenTent Safety Canopies