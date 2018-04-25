Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases GenTent Safety Canopies Press Release

Receive press releases from GenTent Safety Canopies: By Email RSS Feeds: ANSI/PGMA G300 Standard Introduces New Era of Portable Generator Safety, Reduces Carbon Monoxide Risks

Life-saving new standard provides comprehensive, cost-effective solution to greatly reduce the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning due to generator misuse.

Nottingham, NH, April 25, 2018 --(



The new standard that includes carbon monoxide sensing technology, has received ANSI approval and applies to all portable generators 15 kW or smaller—including inverters, open frame, and construction generators. The addition of sensor technology will further add to the robustness of the standard that already includes safety and performance requirements for portable generators. PGMA membership includes the majority of portable generator manufacturers: A-iPower, American Honda Motor Co., Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Champion Power Equipment, DuroMax Power Equipment, Generac Power Systems, Wacker Neuson Production Americas LLC and Yamaha Motor Corp USA, and supplier: GenTent Safety Canopies.



PGMA worked with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to identify the best overall solution to address hazards posed by improper portable generator use. Significant research, testing and simulation concluded that the best solution is for generators to automatically shut down when carbon monoxide levels exceed established trigger levels.



“Our ultimate goal is to reduce carbon monoxide injuries and deaths by preventing misuse of portable generators,” said Susan Orenga, executive director of PGMA. “In addition to PGMA’s extensive education and awareness campaign to promote safe generator use, the auto-shutdown feature will be monumental in reducing carbon monoxide dangers and promoting overall consumer safety.”



The ANSI/PGMA G300 standard’s auto-shutdown feature stops the generator from running when carbon monoxide begins to accumulate as a result of improper operation in enclosed spaces. All data sources, including third-party analysis, predict that auto-shutdown will result in a significant reduction in fatalities related to the misuse of the product by stopping the source of the carbon monoxide. In addition, the auto-shutdown feature benefits consumers by indicating proper locations to operate the generator and is affordable, helping keep portable power available for most consumers.



About Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association

The Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association (PGMA) is a trade association that seeks to develop and influence safety and performance standards for the portable generator industry and its products. Formed in 2009, PGMA members include the major manufacturers of portable generators sold in North America including A-iPower, American Honda Motor Co., Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Champion Power Equipment, Generac Power Systems, GenTent Safety Canopies (Associate Member) Wacker Neuson Production Americas LLC and Yamaha Motor Corp USA.



PGMA is dedicated to the safe use of portable generators. Facts on portable generator safety include:



Keep generators outdoors. Do not use portable generators inside homes, tents, campers or partially enclosed spaces.

Always direct portable generator engine exhaust away from occupied structures and if possible downwind. Pointing the exhaust away from occupied structures or your campsite, hunting or fishing location is critical to avoid carbon monoxide accumulating in occupied spaces.

Be prepared. Install a battery-operated carbon monoxide alarm in your home, camper or at your campsite, according to manufacturer’s instructions.

Educate yourself. Always read the operator’s manual first and follow the manufacturer’s recommended precautions and procedures.

Be aware. If you feel sick, dizzy or weak while using your portable generator, get to fresh air immediately and call 911 for emergency medical attention.



Watch a video on portable generator safety and access more information and downloads at http://www.takeyourgeneratoroutside.com/.



About GenTent Safety Canopies

Established in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure safe operations of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent reduces CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely operate outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation - Clamp it, Frame it and Cover it – to “Weatherproof Your Power”™.



The company’s patented, portable generator safety canopies are U.S. made and relied on by the National Guard as well as homeowners and businesses during such notable storms as Hurricane Sandy, Irma, Harvey, and Maria. GenTent is considered the premier safety canopy for portable generators operated by RV owners, tailgaters, campers, homeowners, businesses and first responders. For more information visit: http://www.gentent.com/.



Follow/Engage/Share:



https://twitter.com/GenTentUSA

https://www.facebook.com/GenTent



Resources:



http://www.pgmaonline.com

http://www.takeyourgeneratoroutside.com

http://www.gentent.com/safety-tipshttp://www.gentent.com/safety-tips

http://www.generatorsafety.com

http://www.gentent.com/alt Nottingham, NH, April 25, 2018 --( PR.com )-- The Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association (PGMA) announces its new G300 Safety and Performance standard (ANSI/PGMA G300-2018) that addresses carbon monoxide safety with a comprehensive and cost-effective solution where extensive testing shows a 99% reduction in deaths due to generators operating indoors where CO accumulates around the generator.The new standard that includes carbon monoxide sensing technology, has received ANSI approval and applies to all portable generators 15 kW or smaller—including inverters, open frame, and construction generators. The addition of sensor technology will further add to the robustness of the standard that already includes safety and performance requirements for portable generators. PGMA membership includes the majority of portable generator manufacturers: A-iPower, American Honda Motor Co., Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Champion Power Equipment, DuroMax Power Equipment, Generac Power Systems, Wacker Neuson Production Americas LLC and Yamaha Motor Corp USA, and supplier: GenTent Safety Canopies.PGMA worked with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to identify the best overall solution to address hazards posed by improper portable generator use. Significant research, testing and simulation concluded that the best solution is for generators to automatically shut down when carbon monoxide levels exceed established trigger levels.“Our ultimate goal is to reduce carbon monoxide injuries and deaths by preventing misuse of portable generators,” said Susan Orenga, executive director of PGMA. “In addition to PGMA’s extensive education and awareness campaign to promote safe generator use, the auto-shutdown feature will be monumental in reducing carbon monoxide dangers and promoting overall consumer safety.”The ANSI/PGMA G300 standard’s auto-shutdown feature stops the generator from running when carbon monoxide begins to accumulate as a result of improper operation in enclosed spaces. All data sources, including third-party analysis, predict that auto-shutdown will result in a significant reduction in fatalities related to the misuse of the product by stopping the source of the carbon monoxide. In addition, the auto-shutdown feature benefits consumers by indicating proper locations to operate the generator and is affordable, helping keep portable power available for most consumers.About Portable Generator Manufacturers’ AssociationThe Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association (PGMA) is a trade association that seeks to develop and influence safety and performance standards for the portable generator industry and its products. Formed in 2009, PGMA members include the major manufacturers of portable generators sold in North America including A-iPower, American Honda Motor Co., Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Champion Power Equipment, Generac Power Systems, GenTent Safety Canopies (Associate Member) Wacker Neuson Production Americas LLC and Yamaha Motor Corp USA.PGMA is dedicated to the safe use of portable generators. Facts on portable generator safety include:Keep generators outdoors. Do not use portable generators inside homes, tents, campers or partially enclosed spaces.Always direct portable generator engine exhaust away from occupied structures and if possible downwind. Pointing the exhaust away from occupied structures or your campsite, hunting or fishing location is critical to avoid carbon monoxide accumulating in occupied spaces.Be prepared. Install a battery-operated carbon monoxide alarm in your home, camper or at your campsite, according to manufacturer’s instructions.Educate yourself. Always read the operator’s manual first and follow the manufacturer’s recommended precautions and procedures.Be aware. If you feel sick, dizzy or weak while using your portable generator, get to fresh air immediately and call 911 for emergency medical attention.Watch a video on portable generator safety and access more information and downloads at http://www.takeyourgeneratoroutside.com/.About GenTent Safety CanopiesEstablished in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure safe operations of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent reduces CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely operate outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation - Clamp it, Frame it and Cover it – to “Weatherproof Your Power”™.The company’s patented, portable generator safety canopies are U.S. made and relied on by the National Guard as well as homeowners and businesses during such notable storms as Hurricane Sandy, Irma, Harvey, and Maria. GenTent is considered the premier safety canopy for portable generators operated by RV owners, tailgaters, campers, homeowners, businesses and first responders. For more information visit: http://www.gentent.com/.Follow/Engage/Share:https://twitter.com/GenTentUSAhttps://www.facebook.com/GenTentResources:http://www.pgmaonline.comhttp://www.takeyourgeneratoroutside.comhttp://www.gentent.com/safety-tipshttp://www.gentent.com/safety-tipshttp://www.generatorsafety.comhttp://www.gentent.com/alt Contact Information GenTent Safety Canopies

Brian Thomas

781-334-8368



www.gentent.com

Marketing Manager

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC

https://twitter.com/GenTentUSA



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from GenTent Safety Canopies Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend