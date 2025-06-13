Continental Cut Stone Sustainable Certification Supports Award-Winning Architectural Design
Continental Cut Stone is awarded the ANSI/NSI 373 sustainable certification in both quarry and the fabrication mill. They celebrate project teams, Architects and Contractors, in their industry's annual Awards Program for Architectural Design and Execution. Each year the Central Texas Masonry Contractors Association celebrates with the - Golden Trowel and Sustainable City Award.
Austin, TX, June 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Embracing sustainable practices in construction is essential for creating environmentally responsible and enduring structures. One effective approach is incorporating natural stone, which not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of buildings but also contribute to their sustainability. Recognizing architectural designs that prioritize sustainability is crucial in promoting these practices.
Design teams now have a clear pathway to ensure the stone they specify aligns with sustainable goals outlined by LEED and the Living Building Challenge (LBC). The Sustainable Production for Natural Dimension Stone (ANSI/NSI 373) certification program and the International Living Future Institute's Living Building Challenge version 3.1. This recognition provides a framework for sourcing materials that meet rigorous environmental and social responsibility standards.
In Central Texas, the Central Texas Masonry Contractors Association honored cities that incorporate best practices in sustainable masonry design and leadership through the Sustainable City Award. The City of Buda was presented with this award received by mayor George Haehn on behalf of the city, recognizing its commitment to sustainable development. Established in 2016, the award program has acknowledged cities that adopt zoning regulations and local building code amendments fostering sustainable urban development.
By integrating certified sustainable natural stone materials and supporting cities that prioritize sustainable construction practices, design teams can contribute to building a more sustainable future.
Contact
Continental Cut StoneContact
Katherine Teel
254-793-2329
www.continentalcutstone.com
Continental Cut Stone info@continentalcutstone.com or 254 793-2329
Katherine Teel
254-793-2329
www.continentalcutstone.com
Continental Cut Stone info@continentalcutstone.com or 254 793-2329
Multimedia
Global Warming Potential (GWP) for Natural Stone masonry vs. Precast
Masonry with Natural Stone Case Study compares Global Warming Potential. Natural Stone: 21.4 GWP vs. Precast: 62.3 GWP The equivalent of 481 trees saved. Resource: Natural Stone Institute Case Study
