GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC Wins 53rd Annual Hardware Retailing Retailer’s Choice Award

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative and outstanding products at the National Hardware Show.

Nottingham, NH, May 11, 2019 --(



As the home improvement industry’s leading trade publication, Hardware Retailing magazine reaches more than 35,000 readers every month. Published by the NRHA, the organization hosted the 53rd annual Retailer’s Choice awards Wednesday night, The event is an industry favorite and highlights the products on the show floor that help independent home improvement retailers curate their product mixes, solve consumer problems and give exposure to the companies and brands that are making a difference in the industry.



“What’s great about the Retailers’ Choice Awards is that the name is self-explanatory: The winners of this program are selected by retailers who are ultimately the ones to make buying decisions for their operations,” says Dan Tratensek, NRHA executive vice president, Hardware Retailing publisher and host of the award show. “This event celebrates the companies, brands and products that retailers are truly excited about.”



GenTent expanded their presence at the National Hardware Show this year with a larger booth and displaying their custom-built rain display for the first time at the national show. GenTent remains vigilant to bringing awareness to portable generator safety through their products and marketing; the rain display exhibit further exemplified the safety efforts and engineering behind the GenTent products.



GenTent provides:

- Protection for portable generator electrical panels -- rated for hurricane and blizzard-force precipitation. Portable generators will continue to operate in wet weather.

- Safe operations in wet weather reduces risk of electrocution and allows portable generator operate well away from structures to eliminate CO poisoning risks

- Easy access for refueling and maintenance in wet weather.

- Waterproofing approach that allows the generator to naturally cool itself.

- The ability to naturally expel exhaust fumes, preventing buildup of poisoning gasses.



GenTent Safety Canopies are available for ordering online, or by contacting the company via email: customercare@gentent.com or phone: 781-33G-TENT (781-334-8368). Pricing starts at $149.99.



Follow/Engage/Share:

https://twitter.com/GenTentUSA

https://www.facebook.com/GenTent/



Resources:

http://www.gentent.com/safety-reports

http://www.gentent.com/products/

http://www.gentent.com/3steps



About The North American Retail Hardware Association

The NRHA, headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, proudly serves all independent home improvement retailers in the U.S. and Canada. Since founding in 1900. The North American Retail Hardware Association's mission is to help independent hardware stores, home centers and lumberyards, regardless of wholesale affiliation, become better and more profitable retailers.



About GenTent Safety Canopies

Established in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure safe operations of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent reduces CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely operate outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation - Clamp it, Frame it and Cover it – to “Weatherproof Your Power”™.



The company’s patented, portable generator safety canopies are Made in the USA and relied on by the National Guard as well as homeowners and businesses during such notable storms as SuperStorm Sandy. GenTent is considered the premier safety canopy for portable generators operated by the National Guard, RV owners, tailgaters, campers, homeowners, businesses and first responders. For more information visit: http://www.gentent.com/.



For more information, contact:

Brian Thomas

781-334-8368

brian.thomas@gentent.com

www.gentent.com

Marketing Manager

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC

