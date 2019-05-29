Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases GenTent Safety Canopies Press Release

Receive press releases from GenTent Safety Canopies: By Email RSS Feeds: GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC Wins Best in Class for Hardware and Tools at the National Hardware Show Awards

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative products and display exhibit at the National Hardware Show.

Nottingham, NH, May 29, 2019 --(



As the home improvement industry’s largest trade show, the National Hardware Show is located in the exciting city of Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the North & Central Halls, and outside in Silver Lot. For nearly 75 years, the National Hardware Show has served the hardware and home improvement industry. The NHS features 2,800+ exhibitors (500+ new exhibitors) along with 110+ inventors covering 15+ product categories including everything from homewares to international sourcing to Made in USA products and more.



This year, NHS hand-selected Channel Leaders (VIP Buyers) as well as Press/Media to find the Best Product in each category. The voting panel of judges deciding on the award were made up of The Carey Brothers, from On The House, Paul McNally, Director of Merchandising, Distribution America, Zack Giffin, Co-Host, Tiny House Nation, Jason Stofleth, Do It Best, Alex Fernandez, Ace Hardware, Ed McKinney, Director of Purchasing, Wallace Hardware, Jeff Styerwalt, Wallace Hardware.



GenTent expanded their presence at the National Hardware Show this year with a larger booth and displaying their custom-built rain display for the first time at the national show. GenTent remains vigilant to bringing awareness to portable generator safety through their products and marketing; the rain display exhibit further exemplified the safety efforts and engineering behind the GenTent products.



GenTent provides:



- Protection for portable generator electrical panels - rated for hurricane and blizzard-force precipitation. Portable generators will continue to operate in wet weather.

- Safe operations in wet weather reduces risk of electrocution and allows portable generator operate well away from structures to eliminate CO poisoning risks.

- Easy access for refueling and maintenance in wet weather.

- Waterproofing approach that allows the generator to naturally cool itself.

- The ability to naturally expel exhaust fumes, preventing buildup of poisoning gasses.



GenTent Safety Canopies are available for ordering online, or by contacting the company via email: customercare@gentent.com or phone: 781-33G-TENT (781-334-8368). Pricing starts at $149.99.



Follow/Engage/Share:

https://twitter.com/GenTentUSA

https://www.facebook.com/GenTent/



Resources:

http://www.gentent.com/safety-reports

http://www.gentent.com/products/

http://www.gentent.com/3steps



About The National Hardware Show

The National Hardware Show celebrates a rich history spanning 74 years of serving the home improvement marketplace. From its early beginnings in New York during the post-World War II housing boom and eventual move to Chicago in the 1970s, to today’s current location in Las Vegas, the National Hardware Show continually evolves through the industry’s involvement, commitment and passion to improving America’s quality of life through their homes. Today, the National Hardware Show is the place for global manufacturers, associations, organizations and the media to unveil their new products, ideas and insight to a broad spectrum of home improvement resellers. For more information on the National Hardware Show, visit www.nationalhardwareshow.com.



About GenTent Safety Canopies

Established in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure safe operations of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent reduces CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely operate outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation - Clamp it, Frame it and Cover it – to “Weatherproof Your Power”™.



The company’s patented, portable generator safety canopies are Made in the USA and relied on by the National Guard as well as homeowners and businesses during such notable storms as SuperStorm Sandy. GenTent is considered the premier safety canopy for portable generators operated by the National Guard, RV owners, tailgaters, campers, homeowners, businesses and first responders. For more information, visit: http://www.gentent.com/. Nottingham, NH, May 29, 2019 --( PR.com )-- GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC., today announced that they were the recipient of the “Best in Class” award in Hardware and Tools for their products and exhibit at the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. GenTent is selected as the first place winner of the three select recipients chosen from the thousands that display annually at the National Hardware show. The prestigious award is given in recognition to the most innovative and outstanding products which exemplify innovation, uniqueness, value and much more at the national convention. The winners were voted on by a panel of judges and announced Wednesday, May 08 at an award ceremony on the North American Retail Hardware Association (NRHA) Village Stage.As the home improvement industry’s largest trade show, the National Hardware Show is located in the exciting city of Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the North & Central Halls, and outside in Silver Lot. For nearly 75 years, the National Hardware Show has served the hardware and home improvement industry. The NHS features 2,800+ exhibitors (500+ new exhibitors) along with 110+ inventors covering 15+ product categories including everything from homewares to international sourcing to Made in USA products and more.This year, NHS hand-selected Channel Leaders (VIP Buyers) as well as Press/Media to find the Best Product in each category. The voting panel of judges deciding on the award were made up of The Carey Brothers, from On The House, Paul McNally, Director of Merchandising, Distribution America, Zack Giffin, Co-Host, Tiny House Nation, Jason Stofleth, Do It Best, Alex Fernandez, Ace Hardware, Ed McKinney, Director of Purchasing, Wallace Hardware, Jeff Styerwalt, Wallace Hardware.GenTent expanded their presence at the National Hardware Show this year with a larger booth and displaying their custom-built rain display for the first time at the national show. GenTent remains vigilant to bringing awareness to portable generator safety through their products and marketing; the rain display exhibit further exemplified the safety efforts and engineering behind the GenTent products.GenTent provides:- Protection for portable generator electrical panels - rated for hurricane and blizzard-force precipitation. Portable generators will continue to operate in wet weather.- Safe operations in wet weather reduces risk of electrocution and allows portable generator operate well away from structures to eliminate CO poisoning risks.- Easy access for refueling and maintenance in wet weather.- Waterproofing approach that allows the generator to naturally cool itself.- The ability to naturally expel exhaust fumes, preventing buildup of poisoning gasses.GenTent Safety Canopies are available for ordering online, or by contacting the company via email: customercare@gentent.com or phone: 781-33G-TENT (781-334-8368). Pricing starts at $149.99.Follow/Engage/Share:https://twitter.com/GenTentUSAhttps://www.facebook.com/GenTent/Resources:http://www.gentent.com/safety-reportshttp://www.gentent.com/products/http://www.gentent.com/3stepsAbout The National Hardware ShowThe National Hardware Show celebrates a rich history spanning 74 years of serving the home improvement marketplace. From its early beginnings in New York during the post-World War II housing boom and eventual move to Chicago in the 1970s, to today’s current location in Las Vegas, the National Hardware Show continually evolves through the industry’s involvement, commitment and passion to improving America’s quality of life through their homes. Today, the National Hardware Show is the place for global manufacturers, associations, organizations and the media to unveil their new products, ideas and insight to a broad spectrum of home improvement resellers. For more information on the National Hardware Show, visit www.nationalhardwareshow.com.About GenTent Safety CanopiesEstablished in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure safe operations of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent reduces CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely operate outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation - Clamp it, Frame it and Cover it – to “Weatherproof Your Power”™.The company’s patented, portable generator safety canopies are Made in the USA and relied on by the National Guard as well as homeowners and businesses during such notable storms as SuperStorm Sandy. GenTent is considered the premier safety canopy for portable generators operated by the National Guard, RV owners, tailgaters, campers, homeowners, businesses and first responders. For more information, visit: http://www.gentent.com/. Contact Information GenTent Safety Canopies

Brian Thomas

781-334-8368



www.gentent.com

Marketing Manager

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC

https://twitter.com/GenTentUSA



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from GenTent Safety Canopies Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend