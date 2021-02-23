High Speed Ethernet Data Acquisition Module from ICP DAS USA

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ICP DAS USA Press Release

ICP DAS USA is excited to offer a new solution for high speed data collection for heavy industry, manufacturing, aerospace and laboratory settings. PET-7H16M is the latest in ICP DAS USA's line of tough, easy-to-use Ethernet DAQ modules; designed for high speed ethernet communication in harsh outdoor/industrial conditions.

Lomita, CA, February 23, 2021 --



The module provides a programmable input range on all analog Input channels, and the Digital Output can be set to output with short-circuit and overload protection. The PET-7H16M series also provides 4 kV ESD protection as well as 2500 VDC intra-module isolation.



PET-7H16M supports three different trigger modes for A/D conversion: a software trigger, an external clock trigger, and an external digital signal event trigger (Post-trigger/Pre-trigger). The software trigger can acquire a sample whenever needed, and the continuous A/D acquisition, or the acquisition of N data samples, begins after the command is triggered. In external clock trigger mode, the speed of the A/D acquisition and the amount of data acquired are controlled by external electrical signals. In digital signal event trigger mode, the A/D acquisition parameters are configured by user commands and the A/D acquisition of the N data samples is triggered by an external electrical signal.



Ethernet offers distinct advantages over other data transmission mediums. Ethernet is a reliable, easy-to-install platform with a long transmission distance and fast transmission speed. Not only is Ethernet ubiquitous in enterprise IT, but it is also becoming a mainstream specification for industrial communication.



Most high-speed synchronous data capture systems use a capture card on a computer host to collect data. As projects expand, and the required number of channels increases, especially if data acquisition devices are distributed across multiple sites, the number of computer hosts increases - making the data network more complex than it needs to be.



Colin McLeod

1-310-517-9888



http://www.icpdas-usa.com



