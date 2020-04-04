Leading Hand Sanitizer Manufacturer BeCleanse Stocked More Than 1 Million Units Ready to Serve

Press Releases BeCleanse Press Release Share Blog

About BeCleanse Hand Sanitizers

BeCleanse supplies hand sanitizer gels that can be customized to meet specific brand requirements. Clients can choose the container type, such as squeeze tube, plastic bottle, and glass bottle; content style, such as wash, alcohol-free, and waterless; capacity, such as 10ml, 15ml, 30ml, 50ml, 300ml, 500ml, and so on; and the printing logo, wherein clients can submit their own designs.



BeCleanse has earned import certifications, including FDA, CE, MSDS, and other essential requirements. Therefore, all hand sanitizers supplied by the company meet both production and brand requirements. The hand sanitizers available have 75% alcohol content, which meets the requirements for proper hand hygiene. They are also a good alternative when proper handwashing is not convenient.



“Even with the fast production of hand sanitizers, there is still a shortage in many countries. We want to let private companies know that we have a million units of sanitizers readily available. We ship thousands of our products to Europe, Australia, and the US on a weekly basis,” a BeCleanse representative announced.



“With the changing policies from different countries, there might be issues or problems with logistics and transportation. This is why we are doing all that we can to send as many hand sanitizers as possible. If you are in dire need of hand sanitizers, please contact us right away,” she continued.



About BeCleanse

BeCleanse is a well-known hand sanitizer manufacturer from China. It has been in the industry for more than ten years today. They supply ready-made hand sanitizers and accepts custom orders and private label services. For more information or to request quotes, please visit



Telephone Nos.: +86 189-2609-3670‬, +86 159-1947-0749

