Healthcare Management News
Take charge with healthcare management news covering the administration of healthcare systems, public health, hospitals, networks and other medical facilities. Information is geared toward general managers and specialists with information about compliance, technological advancements, process improvements, legal issues, marketing and analytics for healthcare management.
Vertis Health Appoints Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration
Vertis Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration. Hollie’s appointment marks an important step in Vertis’s commitment to providing effective and reliable services across Worcestershire, with her role focusing on the new Neighbourhood Health programme. - August 06, 2026 - Vertis Health
Lobbie Continues Building the Modern Clinic Platform with Enhanced Patient Billing
Today’s clinics can strengthen cash flow and streamline operations building more sustainable businesses by unifying patient acquisition, intake, clinical workflows, billing, memberships, and payments in one integrated platform. - August 06, 2026 - Lobbie
Mapa Health Reports Growing Demand for All-on-6 Dental Implant Treatments From German Patients in 2026
Mapa Health reports increasing demand from German patients seeking All-on-6 dental implant treatments in Turkey and expects continued growth throughout 2026. - August 03, 2026 - Mapa Health
Cascala Partners with FLAACOs to Advance Care Transition Intelligence for Florida ACOs
Cascala, a leading provider of AI-powered care transition intelligence for Accountable Care Organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with the Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations (FLAACOs), a ValueH™ organization. The partnership will help FLAACOs member... - July 30, 2026 - Florida Association of ACOs
How WVU Medicine Increased Clinical Appeal Capacity 5X and Defended $16 Million in Revenue
As denial volumes continue to rise nationwide, WVU Medicine is redefining clinical appeals through AI-Enhanced Clinical Appeals™. By partnering with The Wellington Group and implementing AppealNavigator™, the health system defended $16 million in revenue, increased clinical appeal capacity 5X, and dramatically improved the quality, consistency, and speed of appeals—all while empowering its own clinical experts to outperform national benchmarks. - July 28, 2026 - The Wellington Group, LLC
Aguirre Medical Group Returns with a New Focus on Revenue Forecasting for Med Spas
Dallas-based Aguirre Medical Group returns with a new business model hyper-focused on revenue forecasting for medspas. Following the closure of its previous management services organization, founder AJ Aguirre is relaunching the company with a single service designed to make medical spa revenue more predictable. Cancer survivor and sobriety advocate, Aguirre will have a strong focus on not only company culture, but also client-relation culture. - July 14, 2026 - Aguirre Medical Group
EffectusLMS #3 Among the Best Performance Management Software & Tools 2026
EffectusLMS ranks #3 among the best performance management software & tools 2026 by eLearning Industry for AI-enabled customer training. - July 10, 2026 - CommLab India
New York Health Welcomes Board-Certified Primary Care Physician, Dr. Deepa Malineni
New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Deepa Malineni, a board-certified internal medicine physician with over 15 years of experience providing comprehensive, evidence-based care. Dr. Malineni will be practicing at NY Health’s office located at 1061 N Broadway,... - July 04, 2026 - New York Health
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist Dr. Sobha Atluri
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Sobha Atluri, a hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, comprehensive cancer care. Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Atluri will be... - July 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist, Dr. Neel Patel
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Neel Patel, a hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, compassionate cancer care. Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Patel will be practicing... - July 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Dr. John Spencer Ellis Announces Rep Radar: Free Tool Delivers Physician Online Reputation Scores in Two Minutes
Dr. John Spencer Ellis, founder of Reputation Return, has launched Rep Radar, a free tool that delivers comprehensive online reputation scores to physicians in just two minutes, enabling doctors to compare their digital presence against competitors in their geographic area or specialty while identifying strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities. With 56 percent of patients under 50 now using AI and online search to find medical providers, Rep Radar empowers physicians. - July 03, 2026 - Reputation Return
Carisk Partners Elevates Nathan Scoggin to President, Chief Product and Strategy Officer
Expanded Leadership Role Reflects Scoggin’s Impact in Driving Innovation, Strategic Growth, and Product Vision Across the Workers’ Compensation Marketplace - June 30, 2026 - Carisk Partners
University of Michigan Health System Has Selected TwitchView® as Its Quantitative Train-of-Four (TOF) Monitoring Solution
Blink Anesthesia is proud to announce that the University of Michigan Health System has selected TwitchView® as its quantitative train-of-four (TOF) monitoring solution. The University of Michigan is home to the Multicenter Perioperative Outcomes Group (MPOG), the largest and most... - June 15, 2026 - Blink Anesthesia
Pay Them Faster. Watch the Price Drop. A 48-Year Veteran Makes the Case for Rewiring Healthcare from the Inside.
Lawrence Thompson, founder and CEO of Benefit Systems Inc. and a nearly five-decade veteran of the payer, TPA, and self-insurance industries, joined the CLEARly Beneficial Podcast with a set of proposals that are specific, documented, and ready to implement. The system does not need more diagnosis. It needs someone willing to pull the trigger. - June 11, 2026 - CLEAR Healthcare Solutions
The Framework Already Exists. The Question is Whether Anyone Will Use It.
Peter Hayes, retired president and CEO of the Healthcare Purchaser Alliance of Maine, former benefits director at Hannaford Supermarkets, and two-time gubernatorial appointee to Maine’s Health Care Reform Commission, joined the CLEARly Beneficial Podcast to make the case that American healthcare does not lack solutions. It lacks the will to implement them. - June 11, 2026 - CLEAR Healthcare Solutions
While Telehealth Giants Face Federal Scrutiny, Ivia Health Has Been Quietly Getting It Right
Ivia Health, a LegitScript-certified, HIPAA-compliant GLP-1 telehealth platform operating across 40+ U.S. states, is launching Ivia Health Benefits, an employer GLP-1 benefit program built on a certified, compliant foundation. As federal regulators crack down on non-compliant telehealth platforms, Ivia offers employers and patients a transparent, cash-pay alternative built right from day one. - June 11, 2026 - Ivia Health, LLC
Stannah Stairlifts Named ConsumerAffairs’ Best Overall Stairlift Company for 2026
Stannah also earned 2026 Buyer’s Choice Awards in all four ConsumerAffairs stairlift award categories. - June 09, 2026 - Stannah Stairlifts
“Aging Under The North Star” Podcast Surpasses 2,000 Viewers, Welcomes Renowned Dementia Educator Dr. Joshua Freitas
North Star Senior Advisors recently reached a milestone with its podcast, Aging Under The North Star, which has now surpassed 2,000 viewers and continues to grow its audience of families, caregivers, and senior care professionals across Central Florida and beyond. The podcast's latest episode, Color & Connection: Easing the Dementia Journey (Episode 10), features special guest Dr. Joshua Freitas, Chief Education Officer and Board Chair of the National Institute for Dementia Education (NIDE). - May 31, 2026 - North Star Senior Advisors
QurHealth and Caring One Launch Agentic AI Voice Solution for Alterwood Health, Streamlining Member Eligibility Verification
Live inbound call technology automates eligibility determinations; claim status and pre-authorization workflows planned next. - May 31, 2026 - QurHealth
Predict Health Acquires Insightin Health Platform to Create a Unified AI Solution for Payer Intelligence and Member Engagement
Combined platform will help health plans identify risk earlier, activate personalized member engagement, and improve retention, quality, care gap closure, and member experience through AI-driven intelligence and orchestration. - May 19, 2026 - Predict Health
Voxela, Inc. Announces U.S. Partnership with Happy Memories Senior Care
Voxela, Inc. announced a U.S. partnership with Happy Memories Senior Care, an RCFE in Folsom, California, where its VCare AI-powered care support platform has already been deployed. VCare helps senior care teams improve awareness, response, and documentation with fall detection, bed-exit detection, real-time alerts, incident review, AI-generated reports, virtual check-ins, and care analytics, supporting Voxela’s expansion across U.S. senior care settings, communities, and operators today. - May 15, 2026 - Voxela, Inc.
Circle MSP Named Authorized Crestron Dealer for Enterprise AV
Circle MSP has been named an authorized Crestron dealer, expanding its managed Print, managed IT and Cybersecurity services into enterprise AV and intelligent workplace controls. The company now designs, installs, and services the full Crestron lineup across boardrooms, education, healthcare, and government facilities - offering clients a single partner for IT, cybersecurity, managed print, and AV. Visit circlemsp.com/audio-visual. - May 14, 2026 - Circle MSP
Minnesota Company Launches Free Behavioral Health Directory with 34,000+ Providers
Fluency Digital Inc. launches a free online multilingual directory of 34,900+ mental health and substance use providers across Minnesota. The platform includes a guided search tool, cost estimator, and payer-facing compliance tools that detect ghost networks and directory inaccuracies before CMS does. - May 13, 2026 - Fluency Digital
Santa Wellness TCM Announces Malaysia Expansion to Promote TCM Awareness, AI-Powered Health Screening, and Public Education on Diabetes and Kidney Health
Santa Wellness TCM today announced its expansion into Malaysia to promote Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) awareness, expand access to AI-powered health screening, and strengthen public education around diabetes and kidney health. As part of this expansion initiative, Santa Wellness TCM will work with Fu Neng Yuan Sdn Bhd to support local outreach and community engagement efforts in Malaysia. - May 11, 2026 - Santa Wellness TCM Pte Ltd
Discovery Point Retreat Data Shows 52% Reduction in Distress for Addiction Clients
New outcomes study of 388 clients demonstrates the effectiveness of a full continuum of care in treating co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders. - May 07, 2026 - Discovery Point Retreat
Harris & Harris Expands Revenue Cycle Solutions with Frost-Arnett Acquisition
Combines two trusted leaders in healthcare revenue cycle and accounts receivable management, expanding scale, analytics, and patient-first engagement to help providers improve financial performance and reduce revenue leakage. - May 04, 2026 - Harris & Harris
Brooks Law Group, PLLC Hires Regulatory and Billing Compliance Specialist
Brooks Law Group, PLLC is thrilled to welcome registered nurse and regulatory and billing compliance specialist. - April 30, 2026 - Brooks Law Group, PLLC
Intelligent Voice AI Named to CIO Review's Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2026
Intelligent Voice AI, LLC (IVAI), developer of the Evolve AI Agents platform, has been recognized by CIO Review magazine as one of the Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2026. The recognition highlights IVAI's work deploying agentic AI voice agents across healthcare, insurance, legal and home services verticals. - April 28, 2026 - Intelligent Voice AI
Brooks Law Group, PLLC Celebrates the Launch of Fractional General Counsel Services
Brooks Law Group, PLLC is pleased to announce the formal launch of a month-to-month legal support model designed for growing companies that need ongoing guidance without hiring full-time counsel. - April 27, 2026 - Brooks Law Group, PLLC
Age Well Care - Home Care Organisation brings Medicare-Funded Respite Care to Dementia Families in Santa Barbara County Through Nolia Health Guide Partnership
Age Well Care, a premium non-medical senior home care agency serving Santa Barbara County, has been selected by Nolia Health as a respite care partner under Medicare's Guide Model. Eligible families caring for a loved one with dementia can now access up to $2,500 in annual in-home respite care — more than 65 hours of professional caregiver support — fully covered by Original Medicare, at no out-of-pocket cost. - April 21, 2026 - Age Well Care
Curvo Unveils New Brand Following Integration with BroadJump, Advancing Healthcare Supply Chain Tech
Unified company introduces evolved identity and expanded capabilities to help providers and suppliers make fair, fact-based decisions. - April 21, 2026 - Curvo
HELPipedia Launches Nationwide Platform to Support Special Needs Families Across the U.S.
HELPipedia, a New Jersey-based nonprofit, has launched a nationwide platform designed to help families navigate the complexities of special needs care with trusted guidance, resources, and support. Led by President and Co-Founder Phil Vetrano, the initiative brings clarity and connection to a fragmented system by combining technology with a mission-driven approach. - April 17, 2026 - HELPipedia
GENINVO Introduces CodeMagic: AI‑Assisted Code Generation for Statistical Programming
GENINVO, a leading provider of transformative digital solutions for the life sciences sector, proudly announces the launch of CodeMagic, an innovative AI‑assisted coding platform designed to accelerate and simplify statistical programming across clinical research and pharmaceutical... - April 05, 2026 - GenInvo, Inc.
Community Hospice & Palliative Care, a Subsidiary of Alivia Care Inc., Encourages Advance Care Planning for National Healthcare Decisions Day
Community Hospice & Palliative Care, a subsidiary of Alivia Care Inc., is encouraging individuals and families to start important conversations about their healthcare wishes in recognition of National Healthcare Decisions Day. Observed each year on April 16, National Healthcare Decisions Day... - April 04, 2026 - Alivia Care, Inc.
Medical Industry Websites Compete for Digital Excellence in the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting hospitals, medical practices, and healthcare organizations worldwide to compete for recognition as the best medical websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technology. Winners gain industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 27, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
LLH Healthcare and American Conference Raise $51,000 for Children’s of Alabama During 2026 Basketball Championships
LLH Healthcare and the American Conference announced the successful outcome of their championship week community initiative, raising $51,000 for Children’s of Alabama during the 2026 American Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships held March 10–15 at Legacy Arena in... - March 21, 2026 - LLH Healthcare
Jean Keegan Daly to be Featured in Spring Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Jean Keegan Daly of Columbus, New Jersey, will be featured in a full-page article in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. Selected for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare, her story will be... - March 19, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Size Stream Achieves SOC 2 - Type 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Enterprise-Grade Security and Data Privacy
Size Stream announced successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 audit, validating the security, privacy, and reliability of its AI-powered body scanning platform. The certification confirms rigorous controls protecting sensitive body and biometric data used across health, fitness, and apparel applications—including made-to-measure, size recommendations, and clothing configurators—giving clients confidence to deploy body data solutions at scale. - March 18, 2026 - Size Stream
Voice Automated Launches Dedicated Microsoft Dragon Copilot Program to Accelerate Physician Adoption of Ambient Clinical Intelligence
Voice Automated, a long-standing Microsoft and Nuance partner since 1995, today launches a dedicated Physician Program for Microsoft Dragon Copilot. Timed with the new “Unify. Simplify. Scale” advancements unveiled at HIMSS 2026, the program delivers proven workflows, training, governance, and tight Dragon Medical One integration to help physicians and health systems move beyond pilots and achieve real time savings and reduced burnout. - March 17, 2026 - Voice Automated
Health Space Finder Launches Nationwide Platform to Help Healthcare Providers Sell, Lease, Sublease, or Find Clinical Space Across the United States
Health Space Finder has launched a nationwide U.S. platform that helps healthcare providers lease, sublease, sell, or find medical office space. The marketplace connects providers with unused clinical space to those seeking flexible, affordable locations, helping reduce overhead, expand services, and streamline access to healthcare-ready offices across the country. - March 16, 2026 - Health Space Finder, LLC
The Nurses Magazine Presents Men of Honor™: Honoring the Most Impactful Men in Nursing on Saturday, June 13, 2026, in Savannah, GA
The Nurses Magazine is proud to announce Men of Honor: Honoring the Most Impactful Men in Nursing, a national recognition initiative and signature event dedicated to celebrating exceptional male nurses whose leadership, compassion, and professional excellence are shaping the future of... - February 27, 2026 - The Nurses Magazine
Medivest Announces Strategic Acquisition by Physician Life Care Planning
Medivest, a national leader in professional administration and Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) compliance solutions, today announced that it has been acquired by Physician Life Care Planning (PLCP), the nation’s leading provider of damages valuation services. - February 26, 2026 - Medivest
Elait Health and Airmeez Announce Merger to Create Unified AI Platform for Healthcare Data and Intelligent Engagement
Elait Health a leader in AI-powered health data management, today announced that it has reached an agreement to merge with Airmeez Inc., a U.S. based company delivering AI-enhanced business interactions centered on intelligent voice and engagement solutions. The merger brings together two highly... - February 25, 2026 - Elait Health
InstaMD’s Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Qualifies on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio
InstaMD announced that its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution has been qualified on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio after completing the platform’s evaluation process. The qualification reflects alignment with criteria for intended use, value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, supporting scalable, workflow-integrated remote care delivery for healthcare organizations. - February 13, 2026 - InstaMD Inc.
TKSoftware Launches AI-Powered ICONIC Pro Billing Software to Reduce Claim Denials and Maximize Reimbursements
TKSoftware Inc. today announced AI-Powered ICONIC Pro Billing Software. Designed to assist the office staff code charges correctly and efficiently. This is a major leap forward in Healthcare Billing Software powered by the best in class clearinghouse and revenue cycle support team in the industry. - February 13, 2026 - TKSoftware Inc.
Saratoga Medical Center Evolves Into Saratoga Ascend, Marking a New Era of Growth
Saratoga Medical Center announces the national expansion of its DBA, Saratoga Ascend, delivering integrated healthcare, IT, and life sciences solutions and staffing services to federal, state, and military agencies across the United States. - February 04, 2026 - Saratoga Ascend
Vivage-Beecan Hosts Annual Holiday Celebration for Residents Across Its Network
Vivage-Beecan hosted its 16th Annual Resident Holiday Celebration, welcoming more than 200 residents from communities across its network. Held at the PPA Event Center in Denver, the pajama-themed event emphasized accessibility, participation, and connection through coordinated transportation, staff support, shared dining, and music. Comparable celebrations were also hosted locally for communities outside the Denver metro area. - January 28, 2026 - Vivage-Beecan
Evolve Medical Announces the Launch of a New Mental Wellness Technology - EXOMIND™
Evolve Medical announces the launch of EXOMIND™, a non-invasive mental wellness technology using FDA-cleared transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) to support cognitive performance and emotional wellbeing. Drug-free and requiring no downtime, EXOMIND™ leverages neuroplasticity to enhance mood, focus, and mental clarity as part of Evolve Medical’s holistic, science-based approach to brain health. - January 20, 2026 - Evolve Medical
MZ Medical Billing Launches Provider Claim Appeals and Disputes Management Service
MZ Medical Billing provides end-to-end medical billing and revenue cycle services for healthcare providers across multiple specialties. The company focuses on accuracy, compliance, and consistent follow-up to support stable reimbursements and long-term financial health. - January 17, 2026 - MZ Medical Billing
2025 Survey Reveals Widespread Pay Gaps for Therapists Across Practice Settings
A new 2025 Therapist Pay Transparency Survey reveals consistent pay gaps across therapy settings. Therapists reported earning $20,000–$40,000 less than what they believe reflects fair compensation. Associate therapists experienced the largest gaps. Findings align with national workforce data and point to structural issues in compensation models. - January 07, 2026 - CultivateCare