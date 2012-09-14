PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Melissa Levin Insurance Reveals What Medicare-for-All Won't Cover Medicare for All has become a huge talking point for the 2020 presidential candidates. But don't let the name fool you; not everything is covered. Long Term Care is a type of insurance that is essential given the rise in healthcare costs. Set up a free consultation with Melissa to discover your options regarding long term care. - December 19, 2019 - Melissa Levin Insurance

Value-Based Healthcare Network for Self-Insured Employers Launches in Florida ValueH, parent company of Florida Association of ACOs, forms value-based network to support small to medium sized self-insured employers. - December 18, 2019 - Florida Association of ACOs

Grace Care Northpointe Premiere Skilled Nursing & Post-Acute Rehabilitation Celebrates 10 Years of Dedicated Service to the Tomball Community Grace Care Center Northpointe is proud to serve Tomball and the surrounding areas in Houston Texas with superior customer service and patient care. Grace Care Center Northpointe has been performing the highest standards of transitional care and long-term residential services since 2009. Nursing home... - December 18, 2019 - Grace Care of Northpointe

Stance Healthcare Frontier Collection Wins Nightingale Gold Award Award Marks Third Major Industry Accolade in Three Years for Behavioral Health Furniture Designers - December 18, 2019 - Stance Healthcare

Neurologist Deborah Boland, D.O., MSPT, Named “Physician of the Year” The Hillsborough County Osteopathic Medical Society (HCOMS) has named Dr. Deborah Boland, D.O., MSPT, Neurologist, Diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and owner of Be Mobile Neurology, as their "Physician of the Year" for 2019. This prestigious award is presented to... - December 18, 2019 - Be Mobile Neurology

DataPath, Inc. Whitepaper Reveals Survey Findings of Employee Familiarity of HSA and FSA Benefits DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of technology solutions for employer-sponsored benefits administration, announced today the release of a whitepaper titled, “Addressing Education Gaps is Key to TPA Growth.” In the whitepaper, DataPath summarizes findings from a survey they conducted in... - December 12, 2019 - DataPath

The Medical Center of Aurora Names Tyler Hood Chief Administrative Officer for Centennial Medical Plaza The Medical Center of Aurora has appointed Tyler Hood as Chief Administrative Officer of Centennial Medical Plaza, effective January 6. - December 12, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

DoctorUna.com Offers Accessible Healthcare in One Click The DoctorUna platform allows patients to access doctors & dentists, book appointments online, send inquiries and access Reviews and Ratings. A fully bilingual (Arabic/English) website for patients in the region. Users can search for doctors by specialty, location, insurance coverage, medical condition, doctor gender, or language(s) spoken by the Doctor. - December 12, 2019 - DoctorUna

Tigerlily Foundation Hosts Historic Young Women’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Fireside Chat at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Tigerlily Foundation, a national breast cancer organization, will host a Young Women’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Fireside Chat at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) on the morning of December 10. The event is designed to foster transformational dialogue engaging young women in the African American community from 20 cities identified as locations having a high rate of breast cancer diagnosis among women of color. - December 10, 2019 - Tigerlily Foundation

Better Beginnings to Provide the First FDA-Approved Medication for Postpartum Depression Better Beginnings, a private health care facility in Florida, to provide the first FDA-approved medication for Postpartum Depression (PPD) in a welcoming environment where therapy and daytime nursery care for baby are available. - December 07, 2019 - Better Beginnings

HealthPoint Plus Announces Financial Projections, and Timeline for Audit Completion and Direct Listing of Its Stock on the OTC Market HealthPoint Plus issues indications of future revenue ahead of its planned filing for Direct Listing of stock on the OTC market. - December 06, 2019 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

Stop Fuel Card Fraud with the New BlueArrow Fuel App BlueArrow Telematics is proud to announce the release of their proprietary fuel card integration App, BlueArrow Fuel that automates and monitors fuel card use and abuse with one simple, convenient application. - December 06, 2019 - BlueArrow Telematics

Dr. Amishi Desai Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Suffolk New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce Amishi Desai, MD to its team. Dr. Desai is board-certified in hematology-oncology, as well as internal medicine. As such, she covers a full scope of services, while also maintaining a particular interest in lung cancer. In addition,... - December 03, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Vidapoint Takes Personal Emergency Response Worldwide Finally, a complete and comprehensive personal emergency service anywhere in the world. - December 01, 2019 - Global Wireless Health Limited

JOGO Health to Launch 30 Digital Therapeutics Clinics in Malaysia to Treat Stroke, Pain and Incontinence The clinics will use the award winning technology developed by two pioneering scientists in the USA that has also been shown to treat 17 other neuromuscular diseases. - November 28, 2019 - JOGO Health Inc.

Dr. Varghese Cherian Joins New York Imaging Specialists New York Imaging Specialists welcomes Varghese Cherian, MD, to its group of board-certified radiologists. Dr. Cherian will be practicing at New York Imaging Specialists’ newest facilities at 1500 Route 112, Building 2A in Port Jefferson Station and 640 County Road 39 in Southampton. Dr. Cherian... - November 28, 2019 - New York Imaging Specialists

New York Imaging Specialists Announces Grand Opening in Port Jefferson Station New York Imaging Specialists announces the grand opening of its newest facility, at 1500 Route 112, Building 2A in Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776. New York Imaging Specialists features board-certified radiologists and the most modern imaging equipment. The ACR-accredited facility utilizes Computed... - November 28, 2019 - New York Imaging Specialists

Katelyn O'Brien, Pharm,D., BCPS, CDE Sworn in as President of the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association On Thursday, November 14, Katelyn O'Brien, Pharm,D., BCPS, CDE, an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in the General Internal Medicine Clinic at Boston Medical Center was installed as President of the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association (MPhA). The Association's 136th Annual Awards &... - November 22, 2019 - Massachusetts Pharmacists Association

CloudWave Strengthens Strategic Partnership with Humber River Hospital to Deliver Infrastructure and Support for MEDITECH and Enterprise Systems CloudWave is pleased to announce an extended strategic partnership with Humber River Hospital to support their MEDITECH Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Enterprise Infrastructure and Applications. CloudWave provides technical services for their highly advanced Dell EMC environment to ensure systems... - November 20, 2019 - CloudWave

Rural Hospital Finds Success in Cottage’s Intensive Outpatient Therapy Model Hamilton Healthcare System Sees Increased Volumes and Good Patient Outcomes - November 20, 2019 - Cottage Management

Axiom Medical Releases “Paradigm Shift – An Intentional Approach to the Synergy of Employee Health, Human Performance, and Workplace Safety” White Paper Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest white paper, “Paradigm Shift – An Intentional Approach to the Synergy of Employee Health, Human Performance, and Workplace Safety.” When... - November 19, 2019 - Axiom Medical

HCA/HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center Receives Ninth Consecutive "A" Grade in Leapfrog Hospital Safety Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) was awarded its ninth consecutive "A" in fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare. - November 13, 2019 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Kopp Development Inc. Acquires Mednovus, Inc. Ferromagnetic Detection Business With the acquisition, Kopp Development is expanding its MRI Safety product line to include the hand-held FerrAlert™ Target Scanner™ line. Kopp already had the most extensive product offering in the industry. With the addition of the hand-held detector products, Kopp now has a product for... - November 12, 2019 - Kopp Development Inc.

Innovaccer Launches Its Care Management Solution on Microsoft Teams Platform The data activation company is launching its InCare solution on Microsoft Teams platform to drive healthcare efficiency with the Connected Care Framework. - November 10, 2019 - Innovaccer

Rose Medical Center Continues to Earn National Recognition for Patient Safety Rose has earned an "A" achievement for every grading cycle since 2012; only Colorado hospital to maintain Straight A's. - November 08, 2019 - Rose Medical Center

Anblicks to Deliver Medicare Advantage Solution at the 14th Risk Adjustment Forum Engage, Acquire and Retain patients with TheHealthcare360 Risk Adjustment Advanced Analytics Solution. - November 08, 2019 - Anblicks

Swedish Medical Center Receives Fifth Consecutive "A" Grade from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center was awarded an "A" in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare. This is the fifth A Swedish has... - November 07, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Ceresti Health Joins Population Health Alliance Leader in technology-enabled family caregiver empowerment adds a new perspective to the Digital Health companies in PHA’s membership. - November 04, 2019 - Population Health Alliance

Grace Care Northpointe Announces the Partnership with Dialyze Direct to Provide In-House Dialysis Grace Care Northpointe is excited to partner with Dialyze Direct. - October 31, 2019 - Grace Care of Northpointe

Integrative Solution Services LLC and Pacific Apps, Inc. Jointly Announce the Release of CollaborAppTM CollaborAppTM – A mobile app and a game changer that transforms how communities care for individuals and loved ones is now available on both iOS and Android devices. - October 30, 2019 - Integrative Solution Services

MITA Applauds Letter from Senators Warren, Cassidy to FDA Request Clarifying Distinction Between Medical Device Servicing and Remanufacturing in Upcoming Guidance - October 28, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

NextHealth Technologies’ Growth Continues with the Addition of Two Senior Executives to Its Leadership Team Industry veterans will accelerate value by incorporating best practices into methodologies and delivery for NextHealth clients. - October 28, 2019 - NextHealth Technologies

Enhanced Website Provides Long-Term Care Planning Resources Most American families either know a person who needs long-term care or a person who provides care for them. Having an advance plan for the financial costs and burdens of aging has become an essential part of an overall retirement plan. LTCNEWS.com has been redesigned to provide more tools and resources. LTC News gives American families the resources to help them plan for long-term care and the impact extended care has on loved ones. - October 25, 2019 - McCann LTC

KaZee Turns to Small Tennessee Bank for Cash Infusion to Fuel Rapid Growth In just two weeks, Memphis-based Paragon approved a million-dollar line of credit. - October 24, 2019 - KaZee Inc.

Maryland in Home Care Agency Lists Benefits of in Home Care Services Comfort Home Care, a Maryland in-home care agency, recently released a blog listing the benefits of in home care services. - October 24, 2019 - Comfort Home Care

GenRocket Introduces X12 EDI Test Data Solution for Health Care Partnership with X12 Enables Streamlined Access to X12 EDI Transaction Documents to Enable Continuous Testing with Fast, Secure and Controlled Test Data Generation - October 23, 2019 - GenRocket, Inc.

ABISA Engaged for Southeast Asia Cancer Hospital ABISA, LLC, a leading independent healthcare consultancy, announced that the company has been engaged by a private entity to develop a strategy around building a cancer hospital in one of the countries in Southeast Asia. In addition to its longstanding U.S. client base, ABISA also has worked with clients... - October 23, 2019 - ABISA

Partnership Applauds RCD Delay for Home Health Services Home health leaders stress importance of bipartisan legislation to ease transition as CMS plans largest home health payment overhaul in decades. - October 22, 2019 - Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare

Grace Care Center at Northpointe Announces Partnership with New Co-Medical Director Dr. Harold D. Wills The Grace Care Center at Northpointe is located in beautiful Tomball Texas. A highly respected skilled nursing and post-acute rehabilitation center that has served the Tomball community for over ten years. They are proud to announce the addition of new leadership to their clinical team. Dr. Harold D. Wills will lead the highly regarded list of physicians credentialed at Grace Care Center at Northpointe along with Co-Director Dr. Muhammad Hanif. - October 22, 2019 - Grace Care of Northpointe

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Names Chief Financial Officer Swedish Medical Center has named Regina Ramazani, a healthcare financial executive with more than 25 years of senior leadership experience, as its chief financial officer. Ramazani most recently served as chief financial officer at HCA Healthcare’s Tulane Health System, where she provided financial... - October 20, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Urologist, Dr. Natan Davoudzadeh Joins NY Health New York Health is proud to announce that Dr. Natan Davoudzadeh, an esteemed, board-certified urologist, has joined their skilled team of experts in their fields. A urological surgeon, Dr. Davoudzadeh focuses on treating diseases of the genitourinary tract that can affect male and female patients of... - October 19, 2019 - New York Health

BWHI President & CEO Linda Goler Blount Contributes to Groundbreaking Study Uncovering Racial Disparity in Medical Appointment Scheduling Machine Learning in Medical Appointment Scheduling Causes Racial Disparity in Access to Care But Doesn’t Have to - October 18, 2019 - Black Women's Health Imperative

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Recognized for Excellence with ACC Transcatheter Valve Certification HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) is excited to announce the achievement of Transcatheter Valve Certification from the American College (ACC). The ACC has validated the program's exceptional approach, including physician leadership, quality outcomes and team based clinical... - October 17, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

NYCBS Welcomes Dr. Keith Brunckhorst to Its Oncology Team Keith R. Brunckhorst, MD is a talented physician who is board-certified in medical oncology and hematology. He is experienced and well versed in the most cutting-edge cancer technology, with an impeccable work history and education. For Dr. Brunckhorst, patients come first. He pledges to treat each patient... - October 17, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Florida Association of ACOs Announces Strategic Partnership with Best Card FLAACOs continues to lead a healthcare revolution through Best Card’s payment tools. - October 15, 2019 - Florida Association of ACOs

Innovaccer Launches Its Web Interface Reporting Solution to Help Providers Overcome Quality Reporting Challenges Build on top of the Data Activation Platform, the solution simplifies reporting by integrating data from multiple sites, automating quality measures evaluation, and delivering actionable analytics at a patient level. - October 09, 2019 - Innovaccer