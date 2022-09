Louis Capet XXVI Records and shemZ Release New Music Video; "Burnin' Down the House" (Deep House Music Video)

New York, NY, September 23, 2022 --( PR.com )-- shemZ, is an Bulgarian singer-songwriter and musician who creates songs in a number of genres. He has won 1st place at "Rap for Bulgaria" and has released several albums on Philadelphia's Louis Capet XXVI Records. In 2022, they released a new song and video called, Burnin' Down the House.Watch the Video on YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTiMBluENgEAll other Online Stores: www.Fanlink.to/house-musicshemZ, a full time High School English teacher in Bulgaria, whose real name is Ivan Pechev, was the Director of Photography & Choreography and also the singer, songwriter and lyricist. Louis Capet XXVI Records finished the video post-production with adding in the animation elements and audio completed on Blackmagic Design Software, DaVinci Resolve.Title: Burnin' Down the HousePrimary Artist: shemZType: SingleCatalog #: XXVI225UPC Code: 195729720305Number of Tracks: 1ISRC Code: USLZJ2283869Primary Genre: Dance / Electronic / Top 40Secondary Genre: Deep HouseAudio File: .FLAC or .WAVSong Length: 03:36Language: EnglishVocals: YesExplicit Content: NoMix: All Original / No Samples / No Audio PacksCLine: shemZ / Ivan PechevPLine: Louis Capet XXVIshemZ, composed the music notes and lyrics, which read as follows:Burnin' down the houseBurnin' down the houseand I feel this rhythm groovin'and I feel your body movin'we're burnin' down the houseBurnin' down the houseand I feel this rhythm groovin'and I feel your body movin'Burnin'People are like houses,some are big and some are small, yeahbuilding up their vicessome will stand and some will fallSome of them have windowsothers – only doorsBurnin' down the houseBurnin' down the houseand I feel this rhythm groovin'and I feel your body movin'we're Burnin' down the houseBurnin' down the houseand I feel this rhythm groovin'and I feel your body movin'were Burnin' down the houseBurnin' down the houseand I feel this rhythm groovin'and I feel your body movin'We're burnin' down the house for sureBurnin'Burnin' down the houseBurnin'Burnin' down the houseBurnin'Burnin' down the houseshemZ Music is also available at:Amazon - http://bit.ly/shemZBeatport - http://bit.ly/beatportShemZiHeartRadio - http://bit.ly/shemZmusiciTunes - http://bit.ly/shemZsongsSpotify - https://open.spotify.com/artist/7Fua5B4BcJPnj1uzdSEgP0Tidal - http://bit.ly/TidalShemZLouis Capet XXVI | Records | Music Publishing | Laser ShowsWebsite - http://www.LaserLightShow.ORG + http://www.LouisXXVI.comAmazon - http://Amazon.com/s?k=louis+capet+xxvi&i=digital-music&dc&ref=a9_asc_1Beatport - http://beatport.com/label/louis-capet-xxvi/66498/tracksFaceBook - http://Facebook.com/KingCapetXXVIiHeartRadio - http://iheart.com/podcast/256-louis-capet-xxvi-music-pub-31068456/Instagram - http://Instagram.com/louis_capet_xxviLinkedin - http://Linkedin.com/company/louis-capet-xxviMixcloud - http://Mixcloud.com/dance-musicReddit - http://Reddit.com/user/Louis-Capet-XXVISoundCloud – http://Soundcloud.com/louis-capet-xxviSpotify - http://open.spotify.com/user/louiscapetxxviTumblr – http://edm-music.tumblr.comTwitter - http://Twitter.com/LaserLightShowYouTube - http://youtube.com/channel/UCQfd3X-KWKR1c2v01kNmOXA?=sub1VK (Russia) - http://vk.com/xxvi_publishingMusic Genres:Classical Music - http://LaserLightShow.org/Classical-MusicDubstep - http://LaserLightShow.org/dubstepEDM - http://LaserLightShow.org/EDM-Electronic-Dance-MusicFuture Bass + Future House - http://LaserLightShow.ORG/Future-BassHouse - http://LaserLightShow.org/House-MusicTrance - http://LaserLightShow.org/trance-music.htmlVocals - http://LaserLightShow.org/VocalsEmail - MF@LaserLightShow.orgTelephone - (215) 888-8080