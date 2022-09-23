Louis Capet XXVI Records and shemZ Release New Music Video; "Burnin' Down the House" (Deep House Music Video)
Philadelphia-based Record Label, Louis Capet XXVI and "Rap for Bulgaria's" 1st place singer, shemZ, release a new Deep House Music song called, "Burnin' Down the House."
New York, NY, September 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- shemZ, is an Bulgarian singer-songwriter and musician who creates songs in a number of genres. He has won 1st place at "Rap for Bulgaria" and has released several albums on Philadelphia's Louis Capet XXVI Records. In 2022, they released a new song and video called, Burnin' Down the House.
Watch the Video on YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTiMBluENgE
All other Online Stores: www.Fanlink.to/house-music
shemZ, a full time High School English teacher in Bulgaria, whose real name is Ivan Pechev, was the Director of Photography & Choreography and also the singer, songwriter and lyricist. Louis Capet XXVI Records finished the video post-production with adding in the animation elements and audio completed on Blackmagic Design Software, DaVinci Resolve.
Title: Burnin' Down the House
Primary Artist: shemZ
Type: Single
Catalog #: XXVI225
UPC Code: 195729720305
Number of Tracks: 1
ISRC Code: USLZJ2283869
Primary Genre: Dance / Electronic / Top 40
Secondary Genre: Deep House
Audio File: .FLAC or .WAV
Song Length: 03:36
Language: English
Vocals: Yes
Explicit Content: No
Mix: All Original / No Samples / No Audio Packs
CLine: shemZ / Ivan Pechev
PLine: Louis Capet XXVI
shemZ, composed the music notes and lyrics, which read as follows:
Burnin' down the house
Burnin' down the house
and I feel this rhythm groovin'
and I feel your body movin'
we're burnin' down the house
Burnin' down the house
and I feel this rhythm groovin'
and I feel your body movin'
Burnin'
People are like houses,
some are big and some are small, yeah
building up their vices
some will stand and some will fall
Some of them have windows
others – only doors
Burnin' down the house
Burnin' down the house
and I feel this rhythm groovin'
and I feel your body movin'
we're Burnin' down the house
Burnin' down the house
and I feel this rhythm groovin'
and I feel your body movin'
were Burnin' down the house
Burnin' down the house
and I feel this rhythm groovin'
and I feel your body movin'
We're burnin' down the house for sure
Burnin'
Burnin' down the house
Burnin'
Burnin' down the house
Burnin'
Burnin' down the house
shemZ Music is also available at:
Amazon - http://bit.ly/shemZ
Beatport - http://bit.ly/beatportShemZ
iHeartRadio - http://bit.ly/shemZmusic
iTunes - http://bit.ly/shemZsongs
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/artist/7Fua5B4BcJPnj1uzdSEgP0
Tidal - http://bit.ly/TidalShemZ
Louis Capet XXVI | Records | Music Publishing | Laser Shows
Website - http://www.LaserLightShow.ORG + http://www.LouisXXVI.com
Amazon - http://Amazon.com/s?k=louis+capet+xxvi&i=digital-music&dc&ref=a9_asc_1
Beatport - http://beatport.com/label/louis-capet-xxvi/66498/tracks
FaceBook - http://Facebook.com/KingCapetXXVI
iHeartRadio - http://iheart.com/podcast/256-louis-capet-xxvi-music-pub-31068456/
Instagram - http://Instagram.com/louis_capet_xxvi
Linkedin - http://Linkedin.com/company/louis-capet-xxvi
Mixcloud - http://Mixcloud.com/dance-music
Reddit - http://Reddit.com/user/Louis-Capet-XXVI
SoundCloud – http://Soundcloud.com/louis-capet-xxvi
Spotify - http://open.spotify.com/user/louiscapetxxvi
Tumblr – http://edm-music.tumblr.com
Twitter - http://Twitter.com/LaserLightShow
YouTube - http://youtube.com/channel/UCQfd3X-KWKR1c2v01kNmOXA?=sub1
VK (Russia) - http://vk.com/xxvi_publishing
Music Genres:
Classical Music - http://LaserLightShow.org/Classical-Music
Dubstep - http://LaserLightShow.org/dubstep
EDM - http://LaserLightShow.org/EDM-Electronic-Dance-Music
Future Bass + Future House - http://LaserLightShow.ORG/Future-Bass
House - http://LaserLightShow.org/House-Music
Trance - http://LaserLightShow.org/trance-music.html
Vocals - http://LaserLightShow.org/Vocals
Email - MF@LaserLightShow.org
Telephone - (215) 888-8080
Watch the Video on YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTiMBluENgE
All other Online Stores: www.Fanlink.to/house-music
shemZ, a full time High School English teacher in Bulgaria, whose real name is Ivan Pechev, was the Director of Photography & Choreography and also the singer, songwriter and lyricist. Louis Capet XXVI Records finished the video post-production with adding in the animation elements and audio completed on Blackmagic Design Software, DaVinci Resolve.
Title: Burnin' Down the House
Primary Artist: shemZ
Type: Single
Catalog #: XXVI225
UPC Code: 195729720305
Number of Tracks: 1
ISRC Code: USLZJ2283869
Primary Genre: Dance / Electronic / Top 40
Secondary Genre: Deep House
Audio File: .FLAC or .WAV
Song Length: 03:36
Language: English
Vocals: Yes
Explicit Content: No
Mix: All Original / No Samples / No Audio Packs
CLine: shemZ / Ivan Pechev
PLine: Louis Capet XXVI
shemZ, composed the music notes and lyrics, which read as follows:
Burnin' down the house
Burnin' down the house
and I feel this rhythm groovin'
and I feel your body movin'
we're burnin' down the house
Burnin' down the house
and I feel this rhythm groovin'
and I feel your body movin'
Burnin'
People are like houses,
some are big and some are small, yeah
building up their vices
some will stand and some will fall
Some of them have windows
others – only doors
Burnin' down the house
Burnin' down the house
and I feel this rhythm groovin'
and I feel your body movin'
we're Burnin' down the house
Burnin' down the house
and I feel this rhythm groovin'
and I feel your body movin'
were Burnin' down the house
Burnin' down the house
and I feel this rhythm groovin'
and I feel your body movin'
We're burnin' down the house for sure
Burnin'
Burnin' down the house
Burnin'
Burnin' down the house
Burnin'
Burnin' down the house
shemZ Music is also available at:
Amazon - http://bit.ly/shemZ
Beatport - http://bit.ly/beatportShemZ
iHeartRadio - http://bit.ly/shemZmusic
iTunes - http://bit.ly/shemZsongs
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/artist/7Fua5B4BcJPnj1uzdSEgP0
Tidal - http://bit.ly/TidalShemZ
Louis Capet XXVI | Records | Music Publishing | Laser Shows
Website - http://www.LaserLightShow.ORG + http://www.LouisXXVI.com
Amazon - http://Amazon.com/s?k=louis+capet+xxvi&i=digital-music&dc&ref=a9_asc_1
Beatport - http://beatport.com/label/louis-capet-xxvi/66498/tracks
FaceBook - http://Facebook.com/KingCapetXXVI
iHeartRadio - http://iheart.com/podcast/256-louis-capet-xxvi-music-pub-31068456/
Instagram - http://Instagram.com/louis_capet_xxvi
Linkedin - http://Linkedin.com/company/louis-capet-xxvi
Mixcloud - http://Mixcloud.com/dance-music
Reddit - http://Reddit.com/user/Louis-Capet-XXVI
SoundCloud – http://Soundcloud.com/louis-capet-xxvi
Spotify - http://open.spotify.com/user/louiscapetxxvi
Tumblr – http://edm-music.tumblr.com
Twitter - http://Twitter.com/LaserLightShow
YouTube - http://youtube.com/channel/UCQfd3X-KWKR1c2v01kNmOXA?=sub1
VK (Russia) - http://vk.com/xxvi_publishing
Music Genres:
Classical Music - http://LaserLightShow.org/Classical-Music
Dubstep - http://LaserLightShow.org/dubstep
EDM - http://LaserLightShow.org/EDM-Electronic-Dance-Music
Future Bass + Future House - http://LaserLightShow.ORG/Future-Bass
House - http://LaserLightShow.org/House-Music
Trance - http://LaserLightShow.org/trance-music.html
Vocals - http://LaserLightShow.org/Vocals
Email - MF@LaserLightShow.org
Telephone - (215) 888-8080
Contact
Louis Capet XXVI Music PublishingContact
Matt Falcone
215-888-8080
www.LaserLightShow.ORG
Twitter - @LaserLightShow
Instagram - @louis_capet_xxvi
Facebook - @KingCapetXXVI
Matt Falcone
215-888-8080
www.LaserLightShow.ORG
Twitter - @LaserLightShow
Instagram - @louis_capet_xxvi
Facebook - @KingCapetXXVI
Categories