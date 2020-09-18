Need an Explainer Video in the South West of England? Bandini Videos Has Relocated to Somerset and is Making Waves with Their Excellent Animated Video Production Service.

Press Releases Bandini Media Press Release

Somerset based digital marketing company, Bandini Videos, is offering premium video production services in the South West of England. Especially to companies based in the Somerset, Dorset, Devon, Cornwall, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire or Wales.

Bristol, United Kingdom, September 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Bandini Videos has recently been relocated to the wonderful South West of England and is now based firmly in the county of Somerset in the UK.They plan to continue to produce excellent animated explainer videos for companies across the globe as well as locals needing explainer videos in Somerset, Dorset, Devon, Cornwall, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire or Wales.This means great opportunities for local brands to benefit from their expert skills as storytellers and brand builders through the medium of video, which is perfect for entertaining and engaging customers and prospects.Previously from London, it seems fitting for Bandini Videos to be in the South West of England, because the South West is well known for its creative industries and creative people working hard to make great businesses and a bustling local economy.One of the biggest animation companies in the world is based on the Harbourside in nearby Bristol, which produces well known box office hits for international cinema audiences.There are a three important benefits to video marketing...1) Videos convert better than plain text. Yes, animations will bring in more sales than the best website copy, because people love to watch video content online and be entertained as well as educated.2) Explainer videos are best for presenting complex information in a simple engaging format. That's right, explainer videos function like moving diagrams or graphics that present difficult to understand ideas clearly.3) Improvements in organic traffic and SEO. Video can boost the average visit time. It also drives organic traffic to a website when the video is found by potential customers on video sharing sites like Youtube or Vimeo. With "Video SEO" the animation can also rank in Google search all by itself.Here are some recent examples of their work:This video was made for a corporate client, which was used on their website and at their Money2020 exhibition in Las Vegas:https://vimeo.com/239673808They made this video for a payments processor company to explain their software:https://vimeo.com/353653241The next video was produced for a loft conversion company:https://vimeo.com/356404621A college in the USA specialising in engineering wanted this video to promote their education facilities to students:https://vimeo.com/444292725To find out more about how Explainer Videos can help your business, get in touch: alex@bandinivideos.com.Or visit the Bandini Videos homepage: www.bandinivideos.com

Alex Cater

(+44) O7596 l479O7



https://bandinivideos.com

Skype: alexanderscater



