Digital Marketing News
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DataXGrowth Launches The Growth Trail, a Free Marketing Strategy Game Built to Expose Fragile Growth
The browser-based diagnostic challenges marketers to manage 12 quarters of growth decisions and reveals whether they created a durable growth engine or an expensive illusion. - August 03, 2026 - DataXGrowth
LSEO Launches Mention Engine™, an AI-Powered Platform for Building Brand Authority in the AI Search Era
New platform analyzes more than 70,000 brand mention opportunities and recommends strategic third-party placements designed to strengthen visibility across AI-powered search and answer engines. - August 03, 2026 - LSEO
Best Mobile Websites and Best Mobile Apps of 2026 to be Named by Web Marketing Association
The Web Marketing Association's 15th annual international MobileWebAward competition is now accepting entries. It recognizes the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain outstanding mobile Websites and mobile applications. The deadline for entry in the 2026 MobileWebAwards is September 30, 2026. The entry form for this award program can be found at http://www.mobile-webaward.org. - August 03, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
Orange County Businesses Are Trading Celebrity Endorsements for College Athletes, and the Numbers Back Them Up
After a celebrity campaign that got views but didn't move the needle, Orange County Soccer Club paid 31 college athletes from seven sports to tell its story instead. The content pulled 198,600+ views at 6.1% average engagement, 3.84 times the Instagram influencer average. - July 30, 2026 - Contested
Wilen Announces More Than $10 Million Investment in Technology, Automation, and Digital Manufacturing
Expansion Includes New HP PageWide T4250 HDR, Advanced Inline and Offline Finishing Technologies, New Direct Mail Formats, and Continued Development of Proprietary dmIQ™ Software Solutions - July 28, 2026 - Wilen Group
MJI Marketing Urges Businesses to Pair SEO with Generative Engine Optimization as AI Reshapes How Consumers Search
For more than two decades, businesses have relied on search engine optimization to improve visibility online. Ranking well in search engines became the benchmark for digital success, leading organizations to invest heavily in technical optimization, keyword research, content development, and authoritative backlinks. Today, however, a new question is emerging across boardrooms and marketing departments alike. Does SEO still matter? - July 22, 2026 - MJI Marketing
AdEdge Media Group Launches AdEdge OS, the First Publisher Revenue Operating System Built for Independent Publishers, Newsletter Networks, and B2B Trade Media
AdEdge Media Group launches AdEdge OS, the first Publisher Revenue Operating System built for independent publishers, newsletter networks, and B2B trade media. AdEdge OS consolidates advertiser research, proposals, insertion orders, campaign management, reporting, invoicing, and renewals into one platform. Ada, the embedded AI operator, runs discovery, pricing, and renewals automatically. - July 20, 2026 - AdEdge Media Group LLC
Digital Anki Announces Advanced SEO and PPC Consulting Services for Businesses in Gurugram
Digital Anki, a premier digital marketing agency based in Gurugram, has launched its updated suite of advanced SEO frameworks and performance PPC consulting to help local brands scale organic visibility and lead generation. - July 12, 2026 - Digital Anki
SEO FOR TODAY Continues to Grow as a Resource for SEO and Search Marketing Insights
SEO FOR TODAY continues expanding its library of SEO and search marketing content, providing marketers, business owners, and digital professionals with timely insights on Google updates, AI-driven search, content strategy, and emerging industry trends. - July 12, 2026 - SEO FOR TODAY
New Study Finds Organic Search Remains the Leading Revenue Driver for Ecommerce Businesses
Full Throttle SEO has released new research analyzing website analytics data from 18 ecommerce businesses. The report finds that organic search continues to generate significantly more traffic and revenue than AI-assisted search, while highlighting how businesses can balance emerging search trends with proven SEO strategies. - July 12, 2026 - Full Throttle SEO
Asterio.ai Introduces AI-Powered Contextual Targeting Module to Deliver Smarter, Privacy-First Advertising
Asterio.ai today announced the launch of its new AI-Powered Contextual Targeting Module, enabling advertisers and publishers to reach audiences based on real-time content understanding. - July 08, 2026 - Asteriosoft
Dhillon Quartz Announces Advanced Digital Marketing and AI-Driven Growth Solutions for Businesses Worldwide
Dhillon Quartz, a results-focused digital marketing agency, is helping businesses strengthen their online presence through innovative marketing strategies, advanced SEO, website development, and AI-powered digital solutions. With a commitment to measurable growth and long-term success, the agency continues to support startups, small businesses, and established brands across multiple industries. - July 06, 2026 - Dhillon Quartz
Dr. John Spencer Ellis Announces Rep Radar: Free Tool Delivers Physician Online Reputation Scores in Two Minutes
Dr. John Spencer Ellis, founder of Reputation Return, has launched Rep Radar, a free tool that delivers comprehensive online reputation scores to physicians in just two minutes, enabling doctors to compare their digital presence against competitors in their geographic area or specialty while identifying strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities. With 56 percent of patients under 50 now using AI and online search to find medical providers, Rep Radar empowers physicians. - July 03, 2026 - Reputation Return
New San Diego Marketing Firm Bets on Patience Over Hype and Has Early Results to Show for It
The Boring Digital Co., a new San Diego firm, works with small professional-service businesses — lawyers, chiropractors, physical therapists, accountants — on the durable, unglamorous side of search marketing. Its promise: skip the noise, do the patient work, and let the rankings speak. One early client reached the top three citywide for its core search term within a month, on a single backlink. - June 29, 2026 - The Boring Digital Co.
ScheduleBot Unveils Bold New Brand Identity as It Scales Into the Leading AI Platform for Home Service Operators
ScheduleBot, the AI-powered scheduling and lead conversion platform for multi-location home service operators, has unveiled a bold new brand identity. The refreshed logo, modern navy and orange palette, and updated design system reflect the company's rapid growth and its mission to help HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing businesses turn every lead into a booked job. The new look is live now across ScheduleBot's digital properties, with the same platform results customers already trust. - June 26, 2026 - ScheduleBot
Full Throttle SEO Launches “Show Up. Get Chosen. Deliver Results.” Framework to Help Businesses Connect SEO Strategy to Revenue
Full Throttle SEO, a Jacksonville-based SEO consultancy, has launched its “Show Up. Get Chosen. Deliver Results.” framework to help businesses evaluate whether their SEO strategy is creating meaningful visibility, buyer trust, leads, and revenue instead of relying only on rankings, clicks, and traffic reports. - June 21, 2026 - Full Throttle SEO
Security Token Offering Foundation Launching June 29, 2026 to Advance the Global Tokenization Industry
The Security Token Offering Foundation (STO Foundation) today announced its official launch date on June 29, 2026 as a global membership organization dedicated to supporting the growth, education, adoption, and advancement of Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, digital securities, and tokenized capital markets. As tokenization continues to transform the way assets are issued, managed, distributed, and traded, the STO Foundation has been established to serve as a central hub for tokenization. - June 16, 2026 - STO Foundation
Fast SEO Solutions Launches Advanced AI SEO Services to Help Brands Dominate AI-Powered Search
Fast SEO Solutions, a performance-driven digital marketing agency specializing in next-generation search optimization, has officially announced the launch of its advanced AI SEO Services, designed to help businesses improve visibility across traditional search engines and emerging AI-driven search platforms. - June 16, 2026 - Fast SEO Solutions
Revel Road is Turning Ordinary Events Into Unforgettable Experiences
From Fine-Line Tattoos to Ear Styling, Revel Road Turns Events into Interactive Experiences Worth Sharing - June 11, 2026 - Revel Road
April Pad Debuts Automated SEO & Marketing Platform
April Pad Online is excited to announce the rollout of its innovative automated SEO and digital marketing platform, designed specifically for small businesses and bloggers. - June 11, 2026 - April Pad SEO Services
BankBound Launches Three New Solutions to Help Community Banks Compete in the AI Search Era
A turnkey blogging platform, a premium Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) framework, and a managed website consent-compliance service give community banks new tools to build online authority, get found in AI-generated answers, and keep pace with a fast-changing privacy landscape. - June 05, 2026 - BankBound
CADDARA™ Launches on TikTok Shop, Bringing Precision Longevity Science to the Modern
Proprietary Double-Capsule Technology Bypasses Stomach Acid to Deliver Cellular Energy and Gut Health in One Precise Dose, Exclusively on TikTok Shop. - June 05, 2026 - CADDARA
CADDARA™ Introduces ELEVATE: The First Supplement to Pair Liposomal NAD+ with Gut Probiotics in a Single Delay-Release Capsule
CADDARA, a premium longevity supplement brand built for 30 and above, today announces the launch of ELEVATE, a first-of-its-kind formulation combining Liposomal NAD+ and a multi-strain probiotic complex in a single delivery system. Available exclusively on TikTok Shop, ELEVATE represents a... - June 05, 2026 - CADDARA
Jason Suli Digital Marketing Launches AI-Driven SEO Service for Brisbane Businesses
Jason Suli Digital Marketing has announced the launch of a new AI-Driven SEO service designed to help Brisbane businesses improve visibility in both traditional search results and emerging AI-powered search experiences. The new service responds to growing changes in how consumers discover local... - June 01, 2026 - Jason Suli Digital Marketing
CSE and You Are Here Unite Under Single Brand as Agency Celebrates 40 Years
Sports and entertainment agency CSE and experiential marketing agency You Are Here (YAH) today announced they are coming together under a unified CSE brand, bringing brand marketing and talent representation capabilities closer together. - May 22, 2026 - CSE
Lucky Buddha Casino Expands US Sweepstakes Social Gaming Platform With Mobile-First Entertainment Experience
Lucky Buddha Casino, a US-focused social gaming entertainment platform operating under a promotional sweepstakes model, continues expanding its mobile-first user experience with interactive gameplay, virtual Gold Coins, Sweepstakes Coins promotions, and compliance-conscious digital entertainment features for eligible US audiences aged 18+. - May 22, 2026 - Lucky Buddha Casino
From Overlooked to Sold: How Hero Brands Digital Acquires and Exits Undervalued Online Assets at Up to 20X ROI
Jason Brailow isn't looking for attention. The results found him anyway. - May 15, 2026 - Hero Brands Digital
Outfront Solutions Launches New Website Built for the AI Era
New platform reflects a shift in how brands are discovered, evaluated, and chosen. - May 07, 2026 - Outfront Solutions
Medical Marketing Firm Expands Nationally, Bringing AI-Powered Cosmetic Practice Marketing to 15 Major U.S. Markets
Uday Rajaram is the founder of Medical Marketing Firm, an AI-powered agency working exclusively with cosmetic and aesthetic medical practices. With 22 years of Google Ads and digital marketing experience, Uday built MMF around AI at every layer — machine learning bid optimization, AI-assisted content, and attribution that connects every dollar to a booked consultation. The result: smarter cosmetic practice marketing that actually shows you what's working. - May 06, 2026 - Medical Marketing Firm
Florida 3D Scanning Company View As Built Launches Lidar Services for As-Built Documentation, BIM and Virtual Tours
View As Built, a Boca Raton-based 3D scanning company, announced the launch of its lidar-powered services across Florida. The company delivers as-built drawings, BIM models, CAD files, point clouds and 360° virtual tours from a single site visit. Its workflow helps contractors, architects, real estate agents and showrooms reduce delays, avoid repeat visits and improve coordination with accurate, ready-to-use digital documentation. - May 04, 2026 - View As Built
DMS Appoints Brian Hirschfeld as Chief Financial Officer
DMS today announced the appointment of Brian Hirschfeld as Chief Financial Officer. - April 29, 2026 - Digital Media Solutions, LLC
AI Search Strategist Kaleigh Moore Unveils the "Source Signal Stack," a New AEO Framework for Earning LLM Citations
AI search and AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) strategist Kaleigh Moore today introduced the Source Signal Stack, a four-layer diagnostic framework designed to explain why B2B companies that rank well in traditional search still fail to earn citations in AI-generated answers. - April 23, 2026 - Kaleigh Moore LLC
artisJet’s BEC1GO Wins Edison Gold for Immersive & Interactive Printing Technology
artisJet’s BEC1GO technology has been awarded Gold at the Edison Awards in the Immersive & Interactive Technology category. By enabling color, Braille, and texture printing in one process, BEC1GO brings practical innovation to applications such as signage, personalization, and brand customer experience. - April 19, 2026 - artisJet
Sharif Dyson Announces the Expansion of the Splurjj Ecosystem and the Introduction of Ooki Music
Sharif Dyson announces the expansion of the Splurjj Ecosystem and the introduction of Ooki Music, a platform designed for the next era of songwriters. The release hints at a shift in how creators work, as AI enables multiple interpretations of a single song and opens new opportunities for artists to explore and cover songwriter‑driven music. - April 11, 2026 - SPLURJJ, LLC
Nucleo Analytics Recognized as a Top Firm for Spring 2026 by 50Pros
Nucleo Analytics has been recognized as a Top Firm for Spring 2026 by 50Pros, a trusted platform connecting businesses with leading professional service providers. The recognition is based on the firm’s market presence, client portfolio, and overall industry standing. This places Nucleo... - April 11, 2026 - Nucleo Analytics
L3ad Solutions Launches AI-Powered Web Design and Local SEO Services for Florida Small Businesses
Titusville-based web design and local SEO agency, L3ad Solutions LLC, is now offering AI automation tools alongside custom website development, Google Business Profile management, and search engine optimization services for small businesses across Florida's Space Coast, Brevard County, and Central Florida. - April 10, 2026 - L3ad Solutions
Volute Group Acquires Quantum Sight to Expand Analytic Offerings and Help Clients Maximize Marketing Investments
Volute Group has acquired Quantum Sight, a premier data-driven analytic consultancy, to expand its offerings. This strategic move connects Volute's marketing strategy and technology orchestration with Quantum Sight's deep analytic expertise and human-focused data modeling. The integration, bolstered by Quantum Sight's SOC II and MASB certifications, empowers clients to maximize marketing investments by seamlessly bridging data, strategy, and actionable insights for measurable ROI. - April 08, 2026 - Volute Group
Silkscreen Publicity Expands Into 360° Digital Marketing Services, Offering Complete Online + Offline Marketing Solutions
Silkscreen Publicity, a well-established name in traditional advertising, has officially announced the launch of its 360° Digital Marketing Services, marking a significant step toward becoming a complete, integrated marketing solutions provider. With years of expertise in outdoor and... - April 06, 2026 - Silk Screen Publicity
SEO Reimagined: Inspire Clicks Launches as a Boutique SEO Agency Dedicated to High-Intent Organic Growth
Inspire Clicks, a new boutique SEO agency, has officially launched to provide a sophisticated alternative to traditional, volume-heavy search marketing. Moving away from "cookie-cutter" SEO tactics, the agency focuses on "Inspiration Mapping"—a strategy that balances technical search dominance with high-quality brand storytelling. - April 04, 2026 - Inspire Clicks
"Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing" New Season Filming at FloridaRAMA
"Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing" New Season Filming at FloridaRAMA. Live Studio Audience Invited—Produced by Red House Streaming, on RHStv - April 02, 2026 - RHStv
Top Digital Marketing Agency Expands Services to Support Small Businesses — Sunfield Digital Marketing
Sunfield Digital Marketing, a top digital marketing agency specializing in helping small and service-based businesses improve online visibility, search rankings, and customer acquisition, announced the expansion of its digital marketing services nationwide to better support small business owners... - March 29, 2026 - Sunfield Digital Marketing
cirQQles Launches Three-Tier Revenue Model to Improve Lead-to-Customer Conversion
Marketing today drives engagement but fails to convert it into revenue due to poor follow-up and limited pipeline visibility. cirQQles addresses this with a three-tier model—DIY, Managed Services, and RAAS—supported by Q-Revenue, which centralizes lead management and ensures consistent, accountable conversion across the customer lifecycle. - March 21, 2026 - cirQQles
Devour Media Expands Its Food-Focused Social Media Content Studio Across Multiple U.S.Markets
Devour Media, a food-focused social media content studio founded in New York City in 2012, produces video and photography that showcases food in the making inside restaurant kitchens. Working across NYC, the tri-state area, Charleston, South Carolina, and an expanding Connecticut market, the company helps restaurants attract new customers through visually engaging food content and organic social media posting. - March 14, 2026 - Devour Media
KUKUI Launches Industry’s First Comprehensive AI Education Initiative for Independent Auto Repair Shops
KUKUI has launched a new AI education initiative to help independent auto repair shop owners better understand and responsibly use artificial intelligence tools. The program includes a free guide, a biweekly blog series, and expanded conference education focused on evaluating AI-generated insights and applying AI effectively in shop marketing and business decisions. - March 12, 2026 - KUKUI
Advertising Industry Websites Take the Spotlight in the 2026 WebAward Competition
Advertising agencies worldwide are invited to compete in the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, where the Web Marketing Association will recognize the best advertising websites of 2026. Websites will be judged on creativity, strategy, innovation, and user experience. Agencies gain industry recognition, expert feedback, and valuable marketing exposure. The entry deadline is May 29, 2026. - March 12, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
SEO Leads Publishes “Grade Your Website” Page Documenting a Three-Step Visibility Review Process
SEO Leads has published a “Grade Your Website” page on its website titled “How are you ranked on AI search vs. Traditional?” The page presents a three-step outline and a “See Your Website Score” section that collects required business and contact details for report delivery. - March 02, 2026 - SEO Leads
SEO Leads Publishes Online Visibility Score Page Highlighting Measurement Framework for Reseller SEO Programs
SEO Leads has published a new Online Visibility Score page outlining how businesses and agencies can evaluate digital presence through structured visibility metrics. The website update explains how measurable indicators support decision-making within reseller SEO programs and long-term search strategy planning. - February 24, 2026 - SEO Leads
Creator Talent Management Agency Aruna Talent Reports Six-Figure Client Results as Creator Economy Hits $250B
Aruna Talent, a US-based creator talent management agency, announces significant growth as the global creator economy surpasses $250 billion, according to Goldman Sachs Research. The full-service agency provides dedicated talent managers, professional engagement teams, and data-driven growth strategies for digital content creators across subscription platforms. Aruna Talent operates on a performance-based model with a privacy-first approach. - February 18, 2026 - Aruna Talent
Embr Entertainment and Isabel Dréan's Vertical Series Incubator Ink Deal to Solve Script Bottleneck for Vertical Mini Drama Industry
Embr Entertainment has inked a first-of-its-kind, first-look deal with Isabel Dréan's Vertical Series Incubator which has proven to be one of the most effective conduits for transitioning Hollywood writers into the vertical space. - February 15, 2026 - Embr Entertainment
Austin Heaton Challenges Blog-First B2B Content Strategies, Reveals Bottom-Funnel Hierarchy That Drove 1.7M Organic Sessions and 6,120 AI Search Clicks
With 67% of B2B content targeting top-of-funnel and AI engines cannibalizing informational queries, SEO and AEO consultant Austin Heaton outlines the five-layer content hierarchy his clients use to generate revenue from both traditional and AI search. - February 12, 2026 - Austin Heaton