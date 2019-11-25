Press Releases Argus Self Storage Sales Network Press Release

Receive press releases from Argus Self Storage Sales Network: By Email RSS Feeds: Texas Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Self Storage Facility

Fort Worth, TX, November 25, 2019 --(



Richard D. Minker, CCIM and Chad Snyder of Dominus Commercial are affiliates of Argus Self Storage Sales Network and represented the buyer in the transaction. Richard and Chad can be reached at 817-980-7276 for additional details.



Based in Denver, Colorado, the Argus Self Storage Sales Network (ASSSN) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the ASSSN has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Fort Worth, TX, November 25, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Richard D. Minker & Chad Snyder, The North Texas Argus Self Storage Team, represented the buyer (Iron Guard Storage) in the acquisition of Scotty’s Storage facility on 5.37 acres in Killeen, TX. The team has been focusing on off-market transactions as of late with Scotty’s Storage in Killeen being a prime example.Richard D. Minker, CCIM and Chad Snyder of Dominus Commercial are affiliates of Argus Self Storage Sales Network and represented the buyer in the transaction. Richard and Chad can be reached at 817-980-7276 for additional details.Based in Denver, Colorado, the Argus Self Storage Sales Network (ASSSN) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the ASSSN has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Amy Hitchingham

800-557-8673



www.argus-selfstorage.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Argus Self Storage Sales Network