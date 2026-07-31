Commercial Real Estate News
Seal the deal with news about non-residential properties and sales, including commercial and industrial real estate. Learn about new ventures, partnerships, deals, products and services geared toward the business of real estate.
CB Trial Issues Fire Preparedness and Insurance Claim Guidance for Homeowners and Businesses
As wildfire season continues across Colorado and other parts of the West, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is encouraging homeowners, property managers, and business owners to prepare now—and to know what steps to take if a fire damages their property. The firm’s insurance litigation team... - July 31, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
Remodel PRO Joins the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI)
Remodel PRO joins the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) - July 31, 2026 - Remodel PRO
Tiago Alves to Announce TheLibrarian.io on Inman Connect San Diego 2026
TheLibrarian.io is a mobile-first AI virtual assistant for real estate agents. In this talk at Inman Connect, CEO Tiago Alves will show how agents can capture leads by voice, auto-create tasks and reminders, and generate faster, more personalized follow-ups across channels, without adding another CRM. - July 28, 2026 - Librarian, Inc
Store Here Self Storage Offers Up to Two Months Free to Menasha-Area Residents Affected by July 27 Tornado
Relief Offer Available Through August 15 for Storm-Impacted Customers Needing a Place for Their Belongings - July 28, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Oneida County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Oneida County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, August 7, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Saturday, August 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only... - July 27, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
World Estimating Improves Its Focus on Contractors for Better Bidding
To help their clients, i.e., contractors, World Estimating turns its attention to providing monthly takeoff packages, which makes multiple bidding possible for them - July 25, 2026 - World Estimating Services
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Self Storage Facility in Longmont, CO
Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of the self storage facility located at 12121 Sugar Mill Road in Longmont, Colorado. Argus represented the seller, Wentworth, in the transaction. The facility offers a mix of drive-up storage units in a wide range of sizes,... - July 25, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
OLIO Development Group Acquires Former Brunswick KFC
OLIO's first owned property in Brunswick adds to a Northeast Ohio portfolio of more than 20 projects. - July 23, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
Niagara County Holds Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Niagara County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - July 15, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Chautauqua County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Chautauqua County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, July 17, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will have a two day closing, Day 1: Cities of Jamestown and Dunkirk will begin to... - July 15, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Albany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Albany County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only... - July 10, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Allegany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Allegany County Announces Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction Allegany County, in partnership with Auctions International, Inc., is pleased to announce its 2026 Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction, providing the public with an opportunity to purchase tax-foreclosed properties through a... - July 08, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Lumen LED Lighting, LLC and Beta LED Lighting, LLC (Collectively, “Purchasers”) Complete Acquisition of Assets Through Article 9 Process, Establish Platform for Growth
I am the Senior VP of Marketing and Business Development for the companies you're asking about, working for the owner of all these companies. If this is still on hold, it needs to be sent urgently. You can call my cell on (585) 752-9060 for further questions. The press release has been verified by the legal teams of all the companies. Thank you. Rowan Lawson. - July 06, 2026 - Beta LED Lighting
MaxX Capitals Officially Launches Comprehensive Real Estate Investment & Advisory Platform
MaxX Capitals (maxxcapitals.com) announces the expansion of its premier real estate consultancy services. Based in Karachi, Pakistan, the firm specializes in high-yield property investments, market analysis, and tailored portfolio management for local and overseas investors. Led by Muhammad Ali Dawood, MaxX Capitals brings transparency, digital innovation, and secure asset guidance to the regional property sector. - July 02, 2026 - MaxX Capitals
Rreal Tacos Acquires the Red Mesa Cantina Building in Downtown St. Pete
Rreal Tacos today announced it has acquired the entire historic building at 128 3rd Street South in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg — the longtime home of the beloved Red Mesa Cantina. The three-story landmark — with more than 16,000 square feet of combined indoor and outdoor space... - July 01, 2026 - Rreal Tacos
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Conyers, GA
Local owners of Conyers Climate Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 1722 Highway 138 Southeast Conyers, GA 30013. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features 303 units totaling 9,650 rentable square feet. It offers providing... - June 26, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Texas Self Storage Facility
Tyler Trahant and Chad Snyder, the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliates covering North and Central Texas, represented the seller in the successful sale of United Storage Units in Valley Mills, TX. The facility consists of 71 units over 8,350 rentable square feet. The Buyer is a real... - June 20, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Cody Pools Hosts 2026 Sunshine Classic Fundraiser to Prevent Autism Drownings in Florida
The 2026 Cody Pools Sunshine Classic, held at Cleveland Heights Golf Course, successfully united regional teams and industry partners in a critical mission to prevent autism-related drownings in Florida. Through this collaborative effort, the teams from Cody Pools-including American Pools &... - June 18, 2026 - Cody Pools
Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Miami Self Storage Development Site
Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of the Kendall Development Site, located at 15194 SW 137th St. in Miami, Florida. The .71 acre parcel, fully site plan approved for a 122,994 GSF Class A climate controlled self storage facility, offers a rare development opportunity in one of... - June 18, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Area Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Institutional-Quality Self Storage Facility in Rochester, MN
Tom Flannigan, Alex Ihrke and Nathan Gottlieb of Argus Self Storage Advisors are pleased to announce the successful sale of Self Storage of Rochester, located at 4851 Maine Avenue SE, Rochester, Minnesota. The transaction closed on June 1st 2026. Self Storage of Rochester is a Class A,... - June 18, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of South Carolina Self Storage Portfolio
Ryan Haney of Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of Parkview Storage Solutions, a well-established collection of three self storage facilities totaling approximately 42,800 NRSF. Located throughout Kershaw and Lexington Counties, the portfolio benefits from strong visibility... - June 18, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
OpportunityZones.com Publishes The Opportunity Zones Playbook, the First Comprehensive Guide to OZ 2.0 by Jimmy Atkinson
Edited by Andy Hagans and featuring a foreword by US Senator Tim Scott, the book is the most thorough guide to Opportunity Zone investing ever published. - June 15, 2026 - OpportunityZones
Joseph Carrizales CRE Publishes Free Updated Cap Rate Data and Industrial Asset Evaluation Resource for Detroit–Toledo Corridor Property Owners
Newly updated market intelligence is now publicly available at josephcarrizalescre.com, giving industrial asset owners free access to current cap rate benchmarks and a practical framework for evaluating whether to sell, hold, recapitalize, or refinance. Joseph Carrizales CRE has released an... - June 15, 2026 - Joseph Carrizales CRE
NYC-Based Longacre Acquires 541-Unit Houston MF Complex
Longacre Acquires 541-Unit Houston Multifamily Community, Scaling Joint Venture's 17-State Turnaround Platform Property: 5300 W. Gulf Bank Rd., Houston, TX 77088 PH Realty Capital and Rockledge principals collectively own workforce-housing assets across 17 states. Longacre is the institutional... - June 06, 2026 - Longacre Asset Management LLC
OLIO Development Group Appoints Scott Cervenak as Chief Development Officer
Veteran restaurant and retail development executive with a prior working relationship with OLIO's leadership joins to lead national development expansion. - June 02, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
Klauer Steel Siding Achieves Class A Fire Rating Certification Amid Growing Focus on Wildfire-Resilient Construction
Klauer Manufacturing Company announced that its steel siding has achieved a Class A fire rating certification following testing in accordance with ASTM E84-25 standards. As wildfire resiliency requirements continue to evolve, the certification provides builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners with verified fire-performance data while maintaining the durability, low-maintenance benefits, and long-term value steel siding is known for. - June 02, 2026 - Klauer Manufacturing
Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® Releases Comprehensive Study of Short Term Rentals and their Impact Across the Kansas City Region
The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) has released one of the most comprehensive regional studies of short-term rentals (STRs) ever conducted in the United States. This study provides a data-driven look at how this growing sector is shaping the broader Kansas City metro... - May 30, 2026 - KCRAR
Store Here Self Storage Opens New State-of-the-Art Facility in Menasha, Wisconsin
Area’s Only All-Temperature-Controlled Storage Facility Now Open with Limited-Time Move-In Specials of Up to Two Months Free. - May 29, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Over One Million Cubic Yards of Certified Dirt Volume and Prime Interstate Frontage Head to Auction in West Monroe, Louisiana
The estate of Dr. Lawrence Dana, a well-known local physician, is coming to auction through Bonnette Auctions. The auction offers 101.64+/- total acres in West Monroe, Louisiana, divided into four tracts with frontage on Interstate 20, U.S. Highway 80, Louisiana Highway 546, and Cypress Street. Bidding is open now and closes Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 2:00 PM CST. - May 28, 2026 - Bonnette Auction Company
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Auburn, AL
Local owners of Thistle Lane Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 20 Lee Road 672 Auburn, AL. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features (299) units totaling (36,700) rentable square feet. It offers providing safe and secure,... - May 22, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Argus Broker Affiliates Close Off-Market Sale of Tempe Choice Self Storage in Tempe, AZ
The Gorden Group announces the successful off-market sale of Tempe Choice Self Storage, a strategically located self-storage facility positioned at 1700 East Curry Road and 816 North Scottsdale Road in Tempe, Arizona. The transaction closed on May 4, 2026, with Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Group... - May 21, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
DDP Roofing Promotes Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing to Lead National Growth Strategy
DDP Roofing announces the promotion of Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing. In this expanded leadership role, Fairley will lead national account growth, strategic marketing initiatives, and regional sales support while overseeing business development and marketing teams. The promotion reflects DDP Roofing’s continued investment in leadership development, market expansion, and strengthening its position as a premier self-performing commercial roofing partner. - May 20, 2026 - DDP Roofing Services, Inc.
Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Henniker, New Hampshire Self Storage Facility
Joe Robinson, CCIM and Jessie Gilton of NAI Norwood Group, the New England representatives for Argus Self Storage Advisors, are pleased to announce the successful sale of Route 202 Self Storage at 872 Old Concord Road in Henniker, New Hampshire. - May 20, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
OLIO Development Group Launches Ground Up Program, Bringing Vocational Students to Active Commercial Construction Sites
Delaware Area Career Center becomes first school partner in workforce development initiative. OLIO Development Group launched Ground Up, a new community engagement program connecting high school vocational students with active commercial construction sites across the company's project... - May 16, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
Chemung County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Chemung County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Monday, May 18, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Monday, June 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only event... - May 16, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Cattaraugus County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Cattaraugus County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - May 16, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Absolute Celebrates 24 Years of Growth, Innovation, and Trusted Partnership
Memphis, TN — Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is proud to celebrate its 24th anniversary, marking more than two decades of steady growth, resilient leadership, and trusted partnerships across the property management industry since its founding in May 2002. What began as a small but... - May 15, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Georgia Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Dahlonega Self Storage Facility
Ryan Haney of Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of Oak Grove Stor All. This well-established, 4.3-acre self-storage facility offers 22,700 RSF featuring a diverse mix of climate-controlled units, drive-up storage, and boat/RV parking. - May 15, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Construction Begins on Automated Parking Facility, Marking the Second Phase of City Gateway Development by First Floor and SfL+a Architects
Project builds on momentum established by the completed Mira Raleigh development. - May 14, 2026 - SfL+a Architects
Rainbow Restoration of Idaho Falls Redefines Property Recovery: Prioritizing Homeowner Advocacy and Insurance Agent Success
Rainbow Restoration of Idaho Falls is proud to announce a strategic shift in the property restoration landscape, moving beyond standard remediation to become the region’s premier Property Damage Specialists. While the industry typically focuses solely on fire, water, and mold, Rainbow... - May 08, 2026 - Rainbow Restoration
Remodel PRO Redefines Luxury Living Across Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming with "Gold Standard" Renovation Expertise
Remodel PRO, the region’s premier renovation firm, is proud to announce its strategic focus on high-end residential and elite commercial transformations. - May 08, 2026 - Remodel PRO
Store Here Self Storage Awarded Management of Albany, Georgia Storage Facility
Newly Staffed Albany Location at 1636 Philema Rd Brings a Professional Onsite Manager, Live Camera Monitoring, RV and Boat Parking, Retail Spaces, and Limited-Time Move-In Specials of Up to Two Months Free - May 08, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces the Sale of Tulsa Solutions Mini Storage, Tulsa, OK
Jared Jones, CCIM, of Jones Investment Real Estate and an affiliate of Argus Self Storage Advisors, is pleased to announce the successful closing of Tulsa Solutions Mini Storage, a 27,050-square-foot self-storage asset located in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The sale was between a private seller... - May 08, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces the Sale of Extra Space Storage in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
Jared Jones, CCIM of Jones Investment Real Estate, LLC, the Oklahoma affiliate for Argus Self Storage Advisors, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Extra Space Storage (Third Pary Managed). The institutional grade asset, located in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma from a private Seller to a private... - May 08, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
First Quarter (Q1) Results for Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), a leading third-party management company for self-storage facilities in the United States, announced operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. 2026 Highlights for Three Months Ended March 31, 2026: - Increased same-store revenue by . - May 02, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Oneida County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Oneida County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, May 8, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only event... - May 01, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Pure Touch Cleaning Services Introduces “Seen, Not Heard” Approach for NYC Commercial Real Estate
New York City commercial cleaning company Pure Touch Cleaning Services launches a “Seen, Not Heard” philosophy designed specifically for office buildings, multi-tenant properties, gyms, and commercial real estate across Brooklyn and Manhattan. Property managers and building owners can now enjoy perfectly clean spaces every morning with zero disruption to tenants or operations. - April 22, 2026 - Pure Touch Cleaning Services
Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Sarasota Self Storage Facility
Josh Koerner and the team at Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of STOR Self Storage, located at 7000 Iris Street Sarasota, FL. This well-established, 3.25-acre self-storage facility offers 46,688 RSF | 130 units and 10 RV/ Boat Parking spots. Sitting at a prime location between... - April 19, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of D&S Self Storage in Evansdale, Iowa
Alex Ihrke of Area Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful closing of D&S Self Storage, located at 3759 Lafayette Road in Evansdale, Iowa. The property was sold for $570,000 to a local operator seeking to expand their presence in the Cedar Valley market. - April 19, 2026 - Argus Self Storage Advisors
Architect Builder Group Elevates the Standard of Integrated Design Across the Southeast
Architect Builder Group PLLC (ABG), a Charlotte-based, full-service architecture and engineering firm, is redefining how projects are conceived, designed, and delivered through a fully integrated, client-centered approach that bridges architecture, interiors, and engineering into one cohesive... - April 17, 2026 - Architect Builder Group PLLC