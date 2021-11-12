Stunning Refurbishment for Central London Backpackers Hostel
Central London Backpackers Hostel is re-opening its doors to travellers from all over the world after undergoing a major refurbishment. The rooms which travellers enjoy staying in have been given a complete refit. They’re as clean, comfortable and secure as ever but they now boast an updated look and feel and up to the minute style which has been designed to make every guests stay more pleasurable than ever.
London, United Kingdom, November 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A Host of Features
The refurbishment means that the rooms and dorms look and feel even better than ever, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the fantastic range of features this hostel offers. Travelling on a budget shouldn’t have to mean putting up with second best, and the refurbished Central London Backpackers Hostel offers all of the amenities weary travellers expect and much more besides.
In addition to accommodation which is clean, ultra-comfortable and, as of this week, completely refurbished, the guests can enjoy facilities which include free linen and towels, access to laundry and kitchen facilities, bathrooms, a games lounge and TV lounge for socialising with other globetrotting guests, free literature helping them to make the most of their stay and free Wi-Fi. Business travellers and students can even make use of office facilities such as printing, faxing and copying.
The fact that the hostel is located just 15 minutes from Camden town on the Northern Line underlines the value of its location. From their newly refurbished base, guests can access Tube trains and 24 hour buses in minutes, bringing attractions like Tate Modern, Wembley Arena, Oxford Street and Westminster Abbey within quick and easy reach 24 hours a day.
If customers like to know more about the refurbishment of the London Backpackers hostel, or the direct booking facilities which they offer, then take a look at the website at https://www.londonbackpackers.com/, or drop an email to info@londonbackpackers.com. Alternatively, they could give a call on +44 (0)20 8203 1319 or, if passing by, drop in for a chat at 8-10, Queens Parade, Queens Road, Hendon, London NW4 3NS, United Kingdom. There is always a friendly staff, a warm welcome and the perfect place to put the feet up for a while.
