Illinois Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Self Storage Facility

Bruce Bahrmasel is the Argus Self Storage Sales Network broker affiliate representing the states of Northern Illinois, Northern Indiana and Wisconsin. He can be reached at 312-518-3550. Based in Denver, Colorado, the Argus Self Storage Sales Network (ASSSN) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the ASSSN has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Sycamore, IL, November 25, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Bruce Bahrmasel, an affiliate of the Argus Self Storage Sales Network is pleased to announce the sale of Sycamore Self Storage in Sycamore, IL. The property sold on September 30, 2019 and offers 22,000 rentable square feet of self-storage. The owners were of retirement age, and while they maintained the facility, they had not made improvements like up to date management software, website and other useful strategies that storage aggregators employ.The purchasers are experienced operators and have a proven track record of taking these types of facilities and making operational and physical improvements. They plan to make numerous improvements to the operation over next year while folding Sycamore Self Storage into their successful business plan.Bruce Bahrmasel is the Argus Self Storage Sales Network broker affiliate representing the states of Northern Illinois, Northern Indiana and Wisconsin. He can be reached at 312-518-3550. Based in Denver, Colorado, the Argus Self Storage Sales Network (ASSSN) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the ASSSN has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Sales Network

