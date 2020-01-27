Microsoft and Magento Approve i95Dev’s Magento Connector for Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations

Press Releases i95Dev Press Release

Iselin, NJ, January 27, 2020 --(



i95Dev’s D365 Connector for Magento Commerce is a secure, scalable, and efficient way of syncing customers, orders, product, inventory, and more information between your Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations ERP and Magento e-commerce systems. It combines the scalability and intelligence of Microsoft Dynamics 365 with the flexibility and features of Magento, driving operational efficiency and unparalleled customer experience.



i95Dev’s 365 Connector for Magento, was earlier approved by Magento and listed on Magento Marketplace. This validation from both Microsoft and Magento, a fete that very few integration solutions have managed to achieve, puts i95Dev ahead of its competitors.



CEO of i95Dev, Vanit Kumar states, “i95Dev is committed to delivering amazing ERP and e-commerce integration products. This validation from Microsoft is a testimony to our focus, expertise, and commitment.”



A lot of things have changed with Magento e-commerce and Dynamics ERP systems in the last year, with both customers and partners playing catchup. “We are monitoring this space very closely and intend to keep i95Dev ahead of the competition. Recently, we have beta tested our cloud integration product and our connector for Magento and Dynamics 365 Business Central will be out very soon,” adds Vanit Kumar.



Anyone interested in learning more about i95Dev’s ERP and e-commerce integration products can visit the i95Dev website or call at 1-301-760-7499.



About i95Dev:

Contact Information i95Dev

Alex Paul

301-760-7499

https://www.i95dev.com

Alex Paul

301-760-7499



https://www.i95dev.com



