PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
i95Dev

Press Release

Receive press releases from i95Dev: By Email RSS Feeds:

Microsoft and Magento Approve i95Dev’s Magento Connector for Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations


Iselin, NJ, January 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- i95Dev is pleased to announce that their D365 Connector for Magento is approved by Microsoft and listed on AppSource.

i95Dev’s D365 Connector for Magento Commerce is a secure, scalable, and efficient way of syncing customers, orders, product, inventory, and more information between your Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations ERP and Magento e-commerce systems. It combines the scalability and intelligence of Microsoft Dynamics 365 with the flexibility and features of Magento, driving operational efficiency and unparalleled customer experience.

i95Dev’s 365 Connector for Magento, was earlier approved by Magento and listed on Magento Marketplace. This validation from both Microsoft and Magento, a fete that very few integration solutions have managed to achieve, puts i95Dev ahead of its competitors.

CEO of i95Dev, Vanit Kumar states, “i95Dev is committed to delivering amazing ERP and e-commerce integration products. This validation from Microsoft is a testimony to our focus, expertise, and commitment.”

A lot of things have changed with Magento e-commerce and Dynamics ERP systems in the last year, with both customers and partners playing catchup. “We are monitoring this space very closely and intend to keep i95Dev ahead of the competition. Recently, we have beta tested our cloud integration product and our connector for Magento and Dynamics 365 Business Central will be out very soon,” adds Vanit Kumar.

Anyone interested in learning more about i95Dev’s ERP and e-commerce integration products can visit the i95Dev website or call at 1-301-760-7499.

About i95Dev:
i95Dev is a next-generation e-commerce company based out of North America, Australia and India, helping Retailers, Manufacturers, and Distributors create Omni-channel integrated e-commerce solutions. i95Dev’s integration products for Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, and SAGE are globally recognized and 180+ clients trust i95Dev with their e-commerce & integration needs.
Contact Information
i95Dev
Alex Paul
301-760-7499
Contact
https://www.i95dev.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from i95Dev
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help