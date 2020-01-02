Blume Announces Global Launch Dates for Blume TV

Today, Blume Media Group announced its flagship streaming network Blume TV will officially launch in Canada and the Netherlands, in tandem with the U.S., on January 10, 2020 and in Australia, the United Kingdom New Zealand and Singapore on April 2, 2020.

Blume TV will offer fans of all ages a new way to experience unparalleled content that celebrates independent and iconic entertainment across the Arts, culture, entertainment and sports genres and more, and will be available on nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices within 6 months of launch with global distribution agreements in place with Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Sony.



As the global rollout for Blume TV begins on January 10, Blume TV will be available to consumers across web and mobile for free but will include ads. The services subscription companion, Blume Max, offering live and on demand news, events and original content will be available beginning July 2, 2020.



At launch, consumers will be able to view and subscribe free to Blume TV directly or via in-app purchase and start streaming from the following partner platforms and devices (dependent on country):



Apple (iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV, and fully integrated with the Apple TV app; customers can subscribe to Blume via in-app purchase)

Google (Android phones, Android TV devices, Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices)

Microsoft (Xbox One)

Sony / Sony Interactive Entertainment (all Android based Sony TVs and PlayStation®4)

Roku (Roku® streaming players and Roku TV™ models)



About Blume

Blume is a Digital Media company built for an audience of curious thinkers, profiling what’s new and next in the world around us through its digital streaming platform Blume TV.



