Art Mall Global Celebrates Both a New Decade and a New Era of Art Lovers with the Launch of Their 2020 #ArtHeals Tour in North America

Art Mall Globe's “ArtHeals” Movement showcases fine artists on the website & through discerning, public, & celebrity, art auctions that are held in Miami, Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York City, and Art Districts across the globe. Art Mall Global has also embraced this years Art Basel event held in Miami, FL, which was a smashing success story. Art Mall Global holds a strong customer culture, high quality handpicked artists, & creative artwork. They also have access to private collections with Artists like the Legend Jean-Michel Basquiat who is one of the most influential American artists of all time; he rose to success during the Neo-Expressionism movement of the 1980's. Art Mall Global is the home of 7 exclusive signed & numbered original Basquiat fine prints.



M'Lilo Tao ART is also on Tour Hitting Miami, LA, Illinois & PA (December - January)

“M'Lilo Tao ART” has been seen splashing & dashing at major venues like the Miami Beach Convention Center and the BB&T Panthers stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.



"It was a thrilling, exciting and fun-loving experience for the audience and the artist as well." -M'Lilo



They make it a point to showcase fine artwork that stands out and above all the art world noise.



"Art helps make your emotions soar," says Art Mall Global, Global Broker Linda Smith.



Along with all of this exciting Art News, Art Mall Global has also launched a new online art gallery that focuses upon directly connecting fine art collectors to this innovative and personalized online healing experience.



