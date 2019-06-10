PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TEALEAVES, Luxury Tea Purveyor, Reveals Bespoke Tea Blend for Pantone's Color of the Year 2020: PANTONE® 19-4052 Classic Blue For the release of their 21st “Color of the Year,” Pantone enlisted TEALEAVES and five other companies to expand the Color of the Year program beyond the visual; bringing the selection to life through multi-sensory experience. - December 06, 2019 - TEALEAVES

Danielle Procaccio Artwork Featured at Art Miami, 2019 Danielle Procaccio, a contemporary artist from New York, will have her artwork showcased at Art Miami, which runs from December 3 to December 8, 2019. Procaccio’s original paintings will be on display and available for purchase to investors, museums and art enthusiasts throughout the week. “I’m... - December 04, 2019 - Danielle Procaccio

Artists United Find Lost of Art of Kindness, Share It, Says Celtic Echoes 50 artists, crafters, makers, authors, farmers in Louisville are gathering to share their work and raise finds and awareness of the local nonprofits they love in a free community building event. - December 04, 2019 - Celtic Echoes Creations by Chelley

ARIDO Presenting World’s Most Exclusive Art Offering, Multi Billion Dollar Trade Deal During Art Basel 2019 ARIDO, a closely guarded secret in the world's most exclusive jewelry, creates fine art jewelry created with the highest quality gems. Founded by a scion of the Raphael family, descending from the Moussaieffs gem specialist, Jesse Raphael & celebrity guru Thomas Chappell, a world class designer with a background in fashion, art, and history. - November 25, 2019 - ARIDO Jewelry

Lasso: Conversations with a Stranger November 8 – December 22, 2019; Avant Gallery, 20 Hudson Yards, Main level, New York, NY 10001 - November 24, 2019 - Avant Gallery

New Family Ice Show Brand Tours the USA After a very successful tour of “Peter Pan & Friends On Ice,” Ice Creative Entertainment Group is launching their newest IP: FairyTales On Ice(TM). Like Peter Pan & Friends On Ice, FairyTales On Ice features a new all original soundtrack, custom extravagant costumes, over the top... - November 20, 2019 - Ice Creative Entertainment Group

AKVIS ArtWork 12.0 Photo to Painting Effects: Faster Than Ever AKVIS announces the major update of AKVIS ArtWork, photo to painting software with a wide variety of artistic effects. Version 12.0 brings the accelerated effects, new tools, improved Batch Processing and Text features; provides compatibility with macOS Catalina and recently updated image editors; offers support for more RAW files, bug fixes, and better program stability. - November 16, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

ARTIANA Presents F.N. Souza's Works on Paper Auction from the Collection of Ravi and Uma Jain on 5 to 9 December 2019 - No Buyer's Premium - Online Auction A single-owner sale of affordable works on paper by Francis Newton Souza from the personal collection of Ravi and Uma Jain, showcasing 50 works from 1940s to 1990s. - November 16, 2019 - ARTIANA

Make Art Day is November 17 Make Art Day is a new event organized by Portland Open Studios where the public is invited to come make artworks on Sunday November 17 from 12-4pm at the Portland Arts and Learning Studios with the guidance of professional artists in Portland, Oregon. - November 09, 2019 - Portland Open Studios

Found in the Underground Art Series on Skates Finds New Home at Lexus Velodrome Found in the Underground is back for its fourth installation, and this time it’s getting a whole new set of wheels. - November 08, 2019 - What Is Art

Young Artist Directs Art Show 12 year old to be Art Director of a new art show coming to Eudora, Kansas. - November 07, 2019 - Artwork by Haley

Atlanta Artist Uses Work to Raise Funds for Incarcerated Women TheRhyze! Inc. to Sponsor “Unity” Art Exhibit Fundraiser December 14th, 2019 - November 06, 2019 - TheRhyze!

"Deadpool" Creator Liefeld, Gossett, Marz, Fajardo, Wong Among Top Creators at Inaugural 2019 Wizard World Bay Area, November 22-24 Wos, Faraga, Garrity, Nguyen, 50+ Artists & Writers, Plus Numerous Local Creators Also in Artist Alley At Oakland Convention Center - November 03, 2019 - Wizard Entertainment, Inc.

Treasure Hunting Just Got Easier with Shabby Creek on Main & OTA Mercantile Iconic East Bay stores combine forces to bring you 11000 square feet of treasure hunting galore. - November 01, 2019 - Shabby Creek on Main

Speak Up for Kids Inaugural There's No Place Like Home Gala Huge Success for Foster Kids Red shoes and red ties abound, Speak Up For Kids Inaugural There's No Place Like Home took guest from Kansas to Emerald City in a night to remember. Characters greeted guests who were led from Kansas to the Lollipop Land then down the Yellow Brick Road to Oz. The message of the night "There's No Place Like Home" hit the heart of all those that attended. - October 28, 2019 - Speak Up for Kids

New Art Gallery and Studio to Open at Seaside Plaza in Fernandina Beach, Florida Julie Delfs, professional Fernandina Beach resin-epoxy artist who was the creator and owner of "Artisan Village" on Sadler Road in Fernandina Beach, Florida is about to begin a similar artistic venture steps from the beach in Fernandina Beach. - October 28, 2019 - Seaside Gallery of Amelia

eWandzDigital as Digital Media Partner for NGO Empowerment to Promote Peace Through Art eWandzDigital Services, as part of its CSR activities, became the Digital Media partner for Delhi-based NGO Empowerment, that has, since 2002, been leveraging art to achieve important social objectives. It is working closely with other likeminded organizations world over and hosting art programs to bring... - October 26, 2019 - eWandzDigital Services Private Limited

Indie Artists Leverage Streaming Royalties to Finance Creative Production and Drive Earnings in Music’s Digital Age Sound Royalties Helps New Jersey Hip Hop Veteran, Mesa, Produce New Tracks for a Global Audience - October 24, 2019 - Sound Royalties

AFRIKIN 2019: Art of Conversation Love Is The Way Forward -- A Dialogue of Necessity, During Miami Art Week / Art Basel (2019), Friday December 6, 2019 at The New World Center, 500 17th Street (Main Performance Hall), Miami Beach, FL 33139 - October 23, 2019 - Rockers Movement

Nazmiyal Antique Rug Auction to be Held November 7 Nazmiyal Auctions is holding their third antique and vintage rug auction on November 7, 2019. - October 21, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection

Tama Girard to Film in Newport RI for Upcoming Album Spring 2020 Tama Girard Free Live Concert Kicking Off 2020 Album Release in Newport Rhode Island. - October 17, 2019 - Tama Girard

Annual Edward Hersey & Gordon Lees Exhibition Returns to York Fine Arts for 2019 York's newest fine art exhibition brings together work from two of today's leading British landscape artists. - October 17, 2019 - York Fine Arts

World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Acquires Rights to Internationally Acclaimed Feature Documentary, Dancers (Danzantes) World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (formerly OTCBB: WWMO) announced today that it has acquired North American distribution rights to the full length feature documentary and film festival favorite Dancers (Danzantes) from Spain’s Estrategias Para el Arte y la Cultura S.L. Dancers takes the... - October 11, 2019 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation

VOICEOVERS.com Celebrates Voice Arts Award-Nominated Voiceover Professionals on Talent Roster Members of VOICEOVERS.com’s Talent roster have been nominated for a wide variety of awards this year, including Best Voiceover Performance in eLearning, Spoken Word and Storytelling, and Outstanding Public Service Announcements, Demo awards in Narration, Commercials, and Promos, and many more. VOICEOVERS.com applauds the hard work and artistry of the nominees, and looks forward to continuing to partner with them. - October 10, 2019 - VOICEOVERS.com

Americans and the Holocaust Traveling Exhibition Coming to Scott County Public Library The Scott County Public Library has been chosen to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association. The exhibit dates will be February 24 through April 7, 2021. The Scott County Public Library is honored to be the only library in Kentucky to have been chosen to host this exhibition. - October 10, 2019 - Scott County Public Library

Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Fourth Edition, January 22 – 26, 2020 Fair organizers aim to grow Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week (Jan 18 - Jan 26), entering its second year, with more participation from area arts organizations. Key Programming Includes Fourth Annual artDISCOURSE Series and Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week, A Citywide Celebration of Arts and Culture. - October 09, 2019 - Art Fort Lauderdale

Neighborhood Music School to Honor Music Trailblazer, Community Partner and Local Business Leader at Annual Gala on October 12 Boyle Heights-Based Nonprofit Organization Celebrates Individuals Commitment to Music Education and Beyond. - October 08, 2019 - Neighborhood Music School

Noted Contemporary Expressionist Artist Gives Away 100s of New Paintings to Film Executives and Psychologists Philanthropist and Artist-Painter Giacobbe Mazone Heads the Pollock-Richter Project Near Boise, ID - October 06, 2019 - Giacobbe Mazone Art Studio

Barnstone Studios to Gift Painting to Charter Arts Oct. 4 During First Friday Event at School Gallery “Myron Barnstone: Master Student, Teacher & Artist” at Lehigh Valley Charter HS for the Arts, Bethlehem, PA, features works by the late Lehigh Valley art teacher, who ran Barnstone Studios in Coplay for 35 years. Despite early success, he stopped painting and burned many pieces, hiding the rest, to keep from influencing students. At Charter Arts 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4, Cat Barnstone Szafran presents the school with an original painting of her father’s that’s part of the educational exhibit. - October 03, 2019 - Barnstone Studios

Eric Ginsburg's Fridge Art Fair Miami The Fridge Farewell Victory World Tour Eric Ginsburg’s Fridge Art Fair is pleased to announce its return to Miami this December in conjunction with Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week with “Eric Ginsburg’s Fridge Farewell Victory Tour.” Fridge heads to the historical, glamorous, elegant tropical paradise art-centric Downtown Miami and its landmark Eurostar's Langford Hotel. - October 02, 2019 - Fridge Art Fair

SoHo, NYC Artist Wendy R. Friedman's Evolving Outdoor Art Exhibition Emerging female mixed media artist, Wendy R. Friedman, is creating an ongoing installation upon a fence in SoHo, NYC. Made of found objects, recycled materials, and plants grown from seed, materials include crocheted yarn, transparent colored vinyls, street trash, etc. The artist's goal is to share a bit of wonder, bringing forth the unexpected through visual surprises, and to add joy during turbulent times. - September 27, 2019 - Wendy R. Friedman

Blue Shark Vodka “Lurking” at ILM Airport Blue Shark Vodka is ready to unveil its new, exclusive glass airport display at Wilmington International Airport this Friday, September 27 at 4:30 p.m. The custom vitrine was handcrafted by Greensboro, NC, “Maker of Beautiful Things” Chris Horney, who has handcrafted custom, high-end furniture... - September 27, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

Art Mall Global Celebrates the Teachings of the Tao by Launching New Art Movement the "#ArtHeals" Art Campaign Art Mall Global, a new International Art website, is launching an exciting new platform of extraordinarily beautiful and unique collections of artwork from Artist around the Globe to showcase their "#ArtHeals" Movement. The objective of the #ArtHeals Movement is encouraging healing through... - September 26, 2019 - Art Mall Global

Cheng Chung-Chuan's Solo Exhibition is Now Showing at Powen Gallery Duration | 09.07.2019 – 10.06.2019 (10:00-19:00 Closed on Mondays) Venue | Powen Gallery - Joint Exhibition - Moons Art Gallery The paintings by artist Cheng Chung-Chuan (b.1931-) are always full of infinite vitality while exuding a sense of calm stability. “Traveling Lights -- Cheng Chung-Chuan... - September 23, 2019 - Powen Gallery

“Infortunios de la Fe” - Solo Exhibition by Mexico City Artist, Manuel Ruelas “Infortunios de la Fe” tries to capture a phenomenon of which any human been is a part: the misfortune of getting sick, or becoming poorer, violent or corrupt within a society that presents all those possibilities. The project focuses on Mexico City, where the limit of misfortune is death. The work shows a series of figurative images where the iconography of the Aztec signs is mixed with the popular culture and reinterpreted in the light of the new mass consumption culture. - September 21, 2019 - Galeria Beso Maya

Christian Klingeler Celebrates Being a Contemporary Artist Signed with "General Public" and is Available at All RH Luxury Home Furnishings Galleries Nationwide Christian Klingeler, an emerging contemporary artist, signed with General Public, Portia De Rossi's innovative new art curation and publishing company. His works now available at all RH luxury Home Furnishings Galleries nationwide; over 70 galleries in the USA and worldwide. General Public, a first-of-its-kind... - September 10, 2019 - ChristianKGallery

1000 Mermaids Project Adds to Palm Beach County's Cache of Artificial Reefs with Deployment of 18 Sculptures The 1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef Project is a public eco-art installation created in partnership with Reef Cells that serves as an underwater eco-friendly destination for eco-tourism and coral growth. - September 04, 2019 - 1000 Mermaids Project

Art Mall Global Reaches Out to All Art Related Youth Oriented Charities to Fund, Promote and Expand the #ArtHeals Movement Globally Art Mall Global launches global #ArtHeals Movement; #ArtHeals Celebrity Art Auctions to be held in Miami, Atlanta, Los Angeles, NYC, with Fine Artists “M’Lilo” and many others; Art Mall Global embraces the AutoFOCUS Awards in Miami, FL. - September 04, 2019 - Art Mall Global

Artist David Hunter Demonstrates Etchings at Seaside Art Gallery, August 30th - September 2nd, 2019 Do you know what the art of printmaking really is? Meet David Hunter. He’s a master in the art of printmaking...or the process of creating etchings. “I start with a clean smooth polished zinc plate. I paint an acid resistant coating on the plate. Then I take a sharp needle and do a free... - August 30, 2019 - Seaside Art Gallery

Woodland Cultural Centre Announces New Curator of the Museum and Art Gallery Patricia Deadman announced as new Curator of the Woodland Cultural Centre to bring Indigenous Art and Culture to a national audience. - August 24, 2019 - Woodland Cultural Centre

Artist Michelle Larsen Creates Large 3D Painting of Donald Trump The only three dimensional painting of Donald Trump created with paper, glue and oil paint and protrudes from the canvas 5". Michelle's award winning exclusive style attracts collectors from all over. - August 22, 2019 - The Parlor Fine Art Gallery

Yellowstone Art Museum Announces Solo Exhibition: Jill Krutick's "Metamorphosis" to be Showcased from November 7th to January 5th, 2020 The Yellowstone Art Museum proudly announces the fall 2019 exhibition of Jill Krutick’s “Metamorphosis,” an uplifting display of original abstract paintings by this emerging New York-based artist. The exhibition opens on November 7, 2019 and a reception with the artist will take place... - August 21, 2019 - Jill Krutick Fine Art

The Art Mall Global Platform Serves as a Bridge for Fine Artists to Connect with Fine Buyers Globally Bringing in the Next Wave in the Online/Sublime Art Experience Art Mall Global is broadening the global fine art market with a goal to directly connect fine art buyers and artist to a whole new shopping/learning experience. "Offering the artistic world a great new emotional 'feel good' business culture." - Keisha Gabbidon - August 21, 2019 - Art Mall Global

Jane Seymour to Appear at Ocean Galleries Over Labor Day Weekend - New Collection of Art is One of the Largest Curated to Date for the Multi-Talented Actress and Artist Over Labor Day weekend, Ocean Galleries (9618 Third Avenue) is thrilled to celebrate one of the many artistic sides of Jane Seymour when she brings her “California Colorist” art exhibit to Stone Harbor, NJ. In addition to viewing and purchasing art from the collection, guests will have an opportunity to meet Ms. Seymour at gallery receptions from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31, and from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 1. - August 19, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Local Artist Builds Giant 9 Ft. Pineapple for Secret Corp. Client from 100% Recycle Materials LaGrange Artist and Owner of Studio 928, Cheryl Vargas, is celebrating the completion of one of her most unique works to date, commissioned by a secret corporate client. Dubbed La Gran Pina Negra (The Great Black Pineapple), the sculpture is an 8 ft., 6" giant black pineapple weighing more than... - August 16, 2019 - Art Studio 928, LLC

Andrea Johnson Books Publishing Releases "Drops in Black Sand," by Sefa Noir; Passionate Illustrations of Black Love, with the Soulful Language of Poetry "Drops in Black Sand" is a collection of poetic love sonnets illustrated with images of black love. It depicts an emotional yet beautifully crafted world where African Americans are displayed in an atmosphere of sensuous unity with each other. Each artistic photograph is carefully designed to express the emotion of the poems, created to match with the demonstration of passion. "Drops in Black Sand" has taken the beauty of black love, and has given it an illustrated new voice in poetry. - August 10, 2019 - Andrea Johnson Books Publishing

Alabama Metal Art Extends Sign Product Line Beyond Metals Custom sign designer and fabricator, Alabama Metal Art, a division of Tri-State Metals, Inc., announced it is extending its material lineup beyond steel and other metals to include wood, polymers, and plastics. The new material lineup broadens its creative offerings to clients. Alabama Metal Art’s... - August 10, 2019 - Alabama Metal Art