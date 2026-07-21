Art News
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TAPCO Credit Union and 6th Ave. Business District Present Art on the Ave 2026
Tacoma’s largest street fair returns Sunday, August 9, 2026, with live art, dance, music, food trucks, beer gardens, a Kid Zone, and more than 200 vendors along 6th Ave. - July 21, 2026 - TAPCO Credit Union
Emmitt Dupree Receives Warm Welcome Home at Valley Bar Following Summer Tour
Arizona music artist Emmitt Dupree concludes summer tour at Valley bar and launches new merch. - July 12, 2026 - Worthy Associates
Cumulative Perspectives, Derek James Lynch at Inclusions Gallery
"Cumulative Perspectives" Solo Art Exhibition Feature Work by: Derek James Lynch. Cumulative Perspectives will be on display at Inclusions Gallery, June 11 through August 15, 2026. This is a Curated series of artworks that exemplify the progression and transformation of Lynch's work through time. - July 12, 2026 - Lynchart
Comic-Con Fans Invited to Hunt Escaped Kreepy Cuddles™ Across San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter and Win $500
Gus Fink paints the mysterious twelfth creature live as darkness falls. A free, immersive evening on Friday, July 24 with eleven original Fink artworks hidden across the district for fans to find and keep. No Comic-Con badge required. - July 10, 2026 - Gus Fink
New Investigation Reveals the Mona Lisa’s Global Fame Was Forged by Myth, Power, and One of History’s Most Audacious Art Thefts
A newly prepared historical investigation challenges one of the most familiar assumptions in art history: that the Mona Lisa became the world’s most recognizable painting simply because it was a masterpiece. The release argues that the painting’s rise to global fame was shaped by a dramatic convergence of Leonardo da Vinci’s final years in France, Napoleon’s symbolic possession of the portrait, and Vincenzo Peruggia’s sensational 1911 theft from the Louvre. - July 08, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Stonewell Productions Names Alexandra Stonewell Head of Press Relations, Expands Human-Led Hybrid Art
Alexandra Meredith Stonewell will lead public communications as founder Thomas Stonewell focuses on hands-on production, publishing and free creative mentorship through Aurora Creative Studio. - July 04, 2026 - Stonewell Empire Limited
EDEN.exe Installs Algorithm-Curated Paradises at 48 Stunden Neukölln
Post-curatorial exhibition reimagining the myth of Eden through the lenses of artificial intelligence, distributed authorship, and unstable realities opens at 48 Stunden Neukölln with Live Performance by Renowned Mural Artist Robert Vargas - July 03, 2026 - JS Gallery
TSB Gallery Presents Resonance, an International Online Art Exhibition
TSB Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of Resonance, an international online art exhibition on view from July 1–31, 2026 at TSB Gallery. Resonance brings together a diverse group of contemporary artists whose work explores connection, echo, vibration, rhythm, harmony, contrast, and... - July 01, 2026 - TSB Gallery
Redfiend Publishing Announces Maud Blessingbourne’s Temptations and Other Poems by Award-Winning Author Alexander Theroux, Featuring Cover Art by the Late Edward Gorey
Redfiend Publishing is proud to announce the release of Maud Blessingbourne’s Temptations and Other Poems, a new poetry collection by acclaimed novelist and poet Alexander Theroux. This very special collection offers the reader poems on a wide variety of subjects, ranging from its signature title to the kind of splendid, if idiosyncratic, array of poems typical of Alexander Theroux. - June 30, 2026 - Redfiend Publishing
Vivage-Beecan Invites Community to Art with a Heart Silent Auction and Artisan Market
Vivage-Beecan invites the community to Art with a Heart, a silent auction and artisan market celebrating resident creativity. The event will feature one-of-a-kind artwork created by residents across Vivage-Beecan communities, local artisan vendors, and proceeds benefiting the Resident Holiday Fund. - June 17, 2026 - Vivage-Beecan
SCB Announces The Best Boudoir Photographers in Sonoma County For 2026
SonomaCountyBoudoir.com has released its 2026 Editors’ Choice list of the best boudoir photographers in Sonoma County, naming JG Boudoir as the top recommendation. The curated list highlights five photographers known for technical skill, strong client experiences, and transparent pricing. Created to help women in find trusted professionals, their resources take the guesswork out of choosing the right boudoir photographer in wine country. - June 10, 2026 - Sonoma County Boudoir
TSB Gallery Presents “Threshold” — An International Online Exhibition Exploring Transition, Transformation, and Possibility
TSB Gallery announces the opening of Threshold, an international online group exhibition featuring 27 contemporary artists from across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Caribbean. The exhibition will be available online from June 1–30, 2026 at TSB Gallery - June 03, 2026 - TSB Gallery
Joy Osborne Submits “Music Hall” to the American Watercolor Society Contest
Loveland watercolor artist Joy Osborne, founder of Joy Designs, has submitted her painting “Music Hall” to the prestigious American Watercolor Society (AWS) Associate Contest. The work reflects Osborne’s ongoing devotion to preserving historic places through watercolor,... - June 03, 2026 - joy DESIGNS
Splatzz "The World's Most Famous Splatter Room" to Open a Daytona Beach Shores, FL, location
Splatzz, "The World's Most Famous Splatter Room" where "It Is Ok To Throw Paint," and one of the top things to do in Central Florida, is proud to annouce it is set to open a new location in Daytona Beach Shores, FL. - June 02, 2026 - splatzz
French Multidisciplinary Artist Arnaud Quercy Opens Gallery-Atelier in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Paris
Painter, sculptor, and composer Arnaud Quercy establishes a permanent presence in the heart of Paris with the opening of Art Quam Anima, a gallery-atelier at 28 rue du Dragon (75006 Paris). - May 22, 2026 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Adjoin Partners with Local Artist to Support Veteran Families and People with Autism and Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities
On Thursday, June 4, Adjoin is partnering with The Hyangle Art Gallery to host the Canvas + Cuisine for a Cause event in Downtown San Diego aimed at raising money and awareness for the issues facing the veteran and disability communities. - May 21, 2026 - Adjoin
O∆K Names Jonathan Bonamarte 2026 National Leader of the Year for Creative and Performing Arts
Jonathan Bonamarte of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, was awarded the 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Creative and Performing Arts. - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Sonoma County Boudoir Photographer JG Boudoir Celebrates 11 Years of Helping Women See Themselves at Their Best
Sonoma County boudoir photographer Jason Guy helps everyday women see themselves at their best, delivering what many clients describe as a life-changing self-confidence boost. His sessions disrupt the unflattering self-image most women reinforce daily by showing them how they actually look when captured in beautiful light from their most flattering angles. - May 20, 2026 - JG Boudoir
Professional Artist Mary G Unveils New Hyper-Realistic and Oil Painting Collection
Renowned artist Mary G announced the digital showcase of her latest collection, featuring world-class hyper-realistic drawings and contemporary oil paintings. - May 15, 2026 - Mary G
Award-Winning Author and Educator Shonda Buchanan Wins BCALA 2026 Best Poetry Book Award for The Lost Songs of Nina Simone
The Black Caucus of the American Library Association, Inc. (BCALA) has named The Lost Songs of Nina Simone by award-winning author and educator Shonda Buchanan as the winner of the 2026 BCALA Best Poetry Book Award. Published by RIZE Press, an imprint of Los Angeles–based independent... - May 14, 2026 - Running Wild, LLC
Modigliani Masterpiece Headlines Extraordinary Fine Art & Antiques Auction at Lewis & Maese
Lewis & Maese to Offer Importants Amedeo Modigliani Drawing with Distinguished European Provenance in May 17 Fine Art & Antiques Auction Lewis & Maese Fine Estate Sales & Appraisals is honored to announce the offering of an exceptional work by Amedeo Modigliani (Italian,... - May 14, 2026 - Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions
Fine Art & Antiques Estate Auction
Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions Announces Exceptional Fine Art & Antiques Auction on Sunday, May 17 Curated Collection Features Fine Art, Georgian Antiques, Monumental Furnishings, Crystal, Bronze Sculptures, and Rare Decorative Arts Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions is... - May 08, 2026 - Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions
About Wall Art Expands Into Home Decor with 5,000+ Pieces for Calm, Cohesive Spaces
About Wall Art, a UK-based brand, expands beyond wall art into a full home decor offering with over 5,000 curated pieces designed to create calm, cohesive living spaces. - May 08, 2026 - About Wall Art
St. Charles to Host 31st Annual Mosaics Fine Art Festival
Family-friendly celebration to feature 100+ artists, live music, children's activities, and more. - May 08, 2026 - Mosaics Fine Art Festival
Award-Winning Composer Yalil Guerra Leads Historic Pasadena Concert Celebrating Cuban Music in Exile
The Guerra String Orchestra, led by Yalil Guerra, presents Cuban Music in Exile: A Centennial Celebration on May 30, 2026, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Honoring Aurelio de la Vega, the program includes his works, the world premiere of his String Quartet in Two Movements by the Hispano String Quartet, and Guerra’s Symphony No. 2 for Strings “Los Dioses del Olimpo.” - May 04, 2026 - RYCY Productions Inc.
Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook is One of Three 2026 IBPA AAPI Finalists
Filipino-American chef Maricel Gentile's debut cookbook is shortlisted for one of independent publishing's highest honors, recognizing a growing movement to bring Filipino and Asian cuisine to the American table. - April 27, 2026 - Maricel's Kitchen
EsRā of Dunca Sprawling Inc. Releases “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM” — A Haunting, Radical Reinterpretation of Koko Taylor, Now Streaming Worldwide via TSLĀ Records
EsRā of Dunca‑Sprawling Inc. has released “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM,” a dark, industrial reimagining of Koko Taylor’s blues classic. Distributed via TSLĀ Records, the track anchors the EP DISCOED, inverting the original plea for freedom into a narrative of voluntary confinement and co-dependent self-destruction. EsRā—the first American Geisha—blends ritualistic precision with glitch-synth and trap textures, linking the song to his memoir Wallflower of the Year and film Most Horrible Things. - April 22, 2026 - DAISY DAISY 333
New Art Space to Open in Historic Maisel Building on Route 66
The Maisel Building is on the National Register of Historic Places and on New Mexico's State Register of Cultural Properties. After 7 years of vacancy, the building will reopen on May 2, 2026 as a 501(c)(3) art space. The first exhibition features work by 148 New Mexico artists. - April 21, 2026 - Pleased to Present, Inc.
artisJet’s BEC1GO Wins Edison Gold for Immersive & Interactive Printing Technology
artisJet’s BEC1GO technology has been awarded Gold at the Edison Awards in the Immersive & Interactive Technology category. By enabling color, Braille, and texture printing in one process, BEC1GO brings practical innovation to applications such as signage, personalization, and brand customer experience. - April 19, 2026 - artisJet
New CARE Gallery Launches in New Jersey with Inaugural Exhibition “Gift of Grace” by Cedric Michael Cox
A new cultural destination is set to open in Morris County this spring as CARE Gallery, a visual arts initiative of the Care Center of New Jersey (CCNJ), debuts with its inaugural exhibition, Gift of Grace: The Art of Cedric Michael Cox, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. The opening reception will take... - April 17, 2026 - Christ Church USA
“Inker” Unites the Tattoo Industry
Launching at the New England Tattoo Convention, Inker is a free mobile platform built specifically for the tattoo industry, bringing artist discovery, booking, jobs, events, live streaming, and a tattoo focused social feed into one place for artists, collectors, studios, and conventions. - April 17, 2026 - Inker Inc.
Boise Studio Offers Free Tattoo Removal for Racist, Hateful, and Demonic Tattoos
Chariot Tattoo & Laser Removal uses advanced PicoWay technology to help individuals move forward. - April 17, 2026 - Chariot Tattoo & Laser Tattoo Removal
"Are Relationships for Suckers" Challenges Myths and Reveals the Truth About Lasting Love
Author Belle Gayer presents “Are Relationships For Suckers?”: Learning the secrets of nurturing love from a 55-year marriage veteran to build your skills and create the love of a lifetime, a heartfelt and insightful Kindle Edition, paperback and hardcover that redefines what it takes to... - April 15, 2026 - Are Relationships For Suckers?
Endless Void — The Silicon Valley International Contemporary Art Exhibition Successfully Presented in Silicon Valley, USA
On the evening of March 26, 2026, the opening reception of “Endless Void — The Silicon Valley International Contemporary Art Exhibition” was held at ArtX Gallery in Silicon Valley, San Francisco Bay Area. - March 30, 2026 - Gallery NAT
Academy of Hope Launches Inaugural “Stride for Hope 5K & Homecoming Festival” in Anacostia Park
Academy of Hope Adult Public Charter School (AoH) will host its inaugural *Stride for Hope 5K & Homecoming Festival* on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Anacostia Park—bringing together learners, alumni, and supporters for a citywide celebration of adult education and economic mobility. More... - March 28, 2026 - Academy of Hope
Phoenix Conservatory of Music Announces Jam & Jazz 2026 Fundraising Breakfast: “Because of Music, Because of You”
The Phoenix Conservatory of Music (PCM) invites the community to an inspiring morning of music, storytelling, and impact at its annual Jam & Jazz Fundraising Breakfast, taking place Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at the Phoenix Country Club. This year’s theme, “Because of Music, Because... - March 27, 2026 - Phoenix Conservatory of Music
Artists Wanted for Shark-Themed Ocean Conservation Festival Before March 31 Deadline
Artists inspired by the ocean are invited to apply for Sharkapalooza, a nonprofit community festival celebrating sharks, marine science, and ocean conservation. Artist applications are open now but close March 31 for the event taking place Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Coachman... - March 27, 2026 - Sharkapalooza
Madonnas on the Rocks: The Paintings Men Can Never Own
An art exhibition that responds to the global erosion of women’s rights and the rise of the manosphere, portraying Madonnas as symbols of vulnerability, resilience, and defiance in an era of rising misogyny. Painted directly onto stone, the works use the material as both metaphor and medium, embodying hardship and strength, while a radical curatorial decision restricts ownership exclusively to women. - March 24, 2026 - SJ Fuerst
Clover Market Kicks Off 2026 Season in Chestnut Hill, PA on April 12
Award-winning open-air market returns for its 17th year on April 12 in Chestnut Hill PA with 90 curated handmade and vintage vendors, top food trucks, and live music. - March 20, 2026 - Clover Market
Ritu Raj Presents “Ferrari Capsule Collection” at Scottsdale Art Week 2026
Contemporary abstract artist Ritu Raj presents the Ferrari Capsule Collection at Scottsdale Art Week 2026 (March 19–22, WestWorld of Scottsdale), represented by MRG Fine Arts (Booths F7 & G7). The series of five large-scale paintings explores Ferrari’s visual language—speed, precision, and engineering—through minimal geometry and bold color fields. Influenced by geometric abstraction, Raj translates performance and balance into immersive works where color, structure, and energy interact. - March 18, 2026 - RituStudio
Build Me a Garden: From Soil to Surface: Rakhee Jain Desai Explores Labor, Lineage, and Living Materials in New Solo Exhibition
The Dougherty Arts Center presents Build Me a Garden: From Soil to Surface, a solo exhibition by multidisciplinary artist Rakhee Jain Desai, on view March 7 through April 18, 2026. Anchored by the question, “Can a relationship with land be inherited, and if so, through what means,” the exhibition examines how connections to land are developed and reimagined through labor, lineage, and living materials. - March 17, 2026 - Rakhee Jain Desai
Seven Oaks Italy Announces August 26, 2026 Departure of 10-Day Small-Group Cultural Immersion Program, Featuring Rome, Pompeii, Amalfi Coast and Molise Villages
Seven Oaks Italy announces the August 26, 2026 departure of its 10-day small-group cultural immersion journey for North American travelers. Centered in Molise — one of Italy’s least visited regions — the experience blends Rome, Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast with authentic village encounters, artisan traditions and regional cuisine. Hosted by founder Lou Tortola, the program offers a thoughtful, unhurried way to experience Italy through culture, landscape and local life. - March 15, 2026 - Seven Oaks Italy
Song E Yoon, Collateral Event of the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia
Contemporary artist Song E Yoon (born in 1983, Busan, South Korea; currently based in New York) will present "Song E Yoon : Songs Across Time" from May 9 to November 22, 2026, as part of the off Collateral Event at the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia. The... - March 13, 2026 - The Foundation of ART NYC
“Susan Grabel: Lost My Husband/Can’t Lose My Country” at Ceres Gallery
Susan Grabel presents new cast-paper sculptures within a mixed-media environment. - March 10, 2026 - Susan Grabel
Michael Harden Honored as a VIP For 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Michael Harden of Columbus, Ohio, has been selected as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his achievements and leadership in technology. About Michael Harden Michael Harden serves as chief technology officer and general counsel for The Disney Group International... - March 06, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Visual Music Art That Channels the Energy and Inspiration of Music
Visual Music opens March 7 at Art Etc., exploring how sound transforms into color, movement, and form. This dynamic group exhibition examines the deep connection between music and visual art, from expressive abstractions inspired by rhythm to works depicting instruments and performance. Opening reception March 7, 5–7 PM, with live harp by Kathryn Robinson. On view through May 7 at 256 East First Street, Chico. - March 04, 2026 - Art Etc
Ada Da Silva to Debut Solo Installation at RM Sotheby’s ModaMiami 2026
Sculptor Ada Da Silva Debuts New Bronze Works and Immersive Installation, Bridging the Worlds of Fine Art and Automotive Luxury at RM Sotheby’s ModaMiami in Support of Nicklaus Children's Hospital. - February 25, 2026 - Studio Ada da Silva
Now Open: 2026 Sharon Prize Grants for Women & Non-Binary Artists Across Colorado
The Sharon Prize is now accepting 2026 applications from Colorado women and non-binary artists. The fifth-year grant offers $5,000, plus $1,000 in PR consulting, and new for 2026, collaborative projects across disciplines may receive up to $10,000. Open to visual arts, music, film, dance, and literature, projects exploring social justice, the environment, public lands, immigration, mental health, or other themes where art sparks conversation and inspires positive change are encouraged. - February 19, 2026 - Sharon Prize
Orange County Community Arts Guild Brings Local Art to the Public Through Online Marketplace
The Orange County Community Arts Guild (OCAG) is highlighting local artists through an online marketplace on its website, giving the public an opportunity to view and purchase original artwork directly from Orange County creatives. - February 17, 2026 - Orange Community Arts Guild
Jim Lee, Frank Miller, Joe Quesada Featured in Standout FAN EXPO Philadelphia Creator Lineup, May 29-31
Special Experiences with Each of the Trio, Plus Appearances by Superstars Capullo, Platt, Golden, Hawthorne, Moss and More at Pennsylvania Convention Center - February 12, 2026 - Fan Expo HQ