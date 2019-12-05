New DoorBird IP Video Door Intercoms for Multi-Tenant Buildings

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Bird Home Automation Press Release

San Francisco, CA, December 05, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Bird Home Automation, a global leader in IP door communication technology headquartered in Berlin, has added IP intercoms with up to 18 call buttons to its DoorBird product line. The new smart video door intercoms significantly expand the company's product portfolio which includes models with displays and keypads for multi-tenant buildings and customized solutions with multiple bell buttons and mailboxes.The new IP intercom systems are easy to integrate and wire in new and existing buildings. Apart from the network infrastructure, no additional hardware is required. This distinguishes DoorBird from other manufacturers, whose products often depend on costly additional devices such as gateways to ensure that they can operate IP-based. Using the DoorBird IP technology, architects, technical building planners and integrators benefit from the easy integration and cabling.All DoorBird door intercoms are equipped with an integrated video camera with a 180-degree hemispherical lens, a noise-cancelling speaker (AEC, ANR), an RFID reader for keyless access control and backlit call buttons. For additional comfort, the intercom system can be combined with DoorBird IP indoor stations. The compact housing, discreet and low-profile design, intuitive user interface and hardware keys for main functions allow the IP indoor station to blend in perfectly into any residential and commercial MDU. Beyond that, the IP intercoms can be integrated into home and building automation systems using DoorBird's open API. This means the intercom's features can be accessed and controlled through other manufacturers' systems and touch panels.Tenants can also get mobile access to the door intercom, and connect up to 8 smart devices to one call button. When a visitor rings the doorbell, the resident receives an instant alert and can access the intercom system via the free DoorBird app on their smartphone or tablet. Using the remote communication and access control, the door can be answered not only from home, but also while being away, for example, at work or on holiday. The live video feed shows the visitor or a postman who rang the doorbell, and the resident can talk to them and open the front door using their smart device.About Bird Home Automation GroupThe Bird Home Automation Group develops, produces and markets high-quality IP video door intercoms under the trademark "DoorBird" around the world. The company's headquarters and production plant are located in Berlin, Germany, with a further office in San Francisco, USA. "DoorBird" stands for the combination of exclusive design with the most innovative IP technology in the field of door communication. The products are made from corrosion-resistant precious metals and manufactured in Germany according to the highest quality standards.

