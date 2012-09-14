PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Yorker Electronics Supplies Space-Saving, Direct Water-Cooled Power Wirewound Resistor Vishay’s DCRF Eliminates the Need for Heatsinks and Handles Almost 10x the Power of Naturally-Cooled Resistors in the Same Size - December 20, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Future Electronics President Robert Miller to Host Annual Holiday Lunch Future Electronics President Robert Miller has invited employees to the company’s annual Holiday Lunch at Future’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada. - December 18, 2019 - Future Electronics

Future Electronics Offers Wellness Seminar to Montreal Employees on Healthy Work Habits Future Electronics held a wellness seminar on staying active at work for all Montreal employees on Wednesday November 20, 2019. - December 14, 2019 - Future Electronics

LED Expo Thailand: ASEAN’s Most Promising Show on LED Technology Being one of region’s emerging economies with huge business potential, Thailand is an obvious choice for hosting a show like the LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN. - December 13, 2019 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

New Yorker Electronics Releases Mallory Sonalert Alarms with Electronic Volume Control New Series of Alarms Allows End Users to Control Volumes Electronically Even While Alarm is Sounding - December 13, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Principled Technologies Study Finds a Dell EMC Server with Intel Technology Performed Image-Classification Models More Cost-Effectively Than the Same Server with a GPU A Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors achieved comparable training and better inference at a lower hardware cost than the same server equipped with an NVIDIA T4 GPU. - December 12, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Origin Wireless Enables First Launch of Motion Sensing Service Over Mesh WiFi Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Anti-Tarnish Packaging Paper and Film Protects Silver-Plated Parts Quality and cleanliness are critical in preserving silver-plated parts for the aerospace and electronics industries. Daubert Cromwell's anti-tarnish Silver-Guard™ film and Silver Saver® paper packaging products provide environmentally friendly, recyclable protection. - December 06, 2019 - Daubert Cromwell

New Exxelia Ultra-Broadband Capacitors Ensure Low Insertion Over Wide Bandwidth up to 40GHz Exxelia launches its three new Ultra-Broadband Capacitor Series during European Microwave Week in Paris. - December 06, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the Database Performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 Server With and Without Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory In hands-on testing, PT found that adding Intel Optane DC persistent memory to a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 server increased the number of database VMs the server could support. - December 05, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

New DoorBird IP Video Door Intercoms for Multi-Tenant Buildings Bird Home Automation, a global leader in IP door communication technology headquartered in Berlin, has added IP intercoms with up to 18 call buttons to its DoorBird product line. The new smart video door intercoms significantly expand the company’s product portfolio which includes models with displays... - December 05, 2019 - Bird Home Automation

Future Electronics Kicks Off Annual Spirit of the Holidays Charity Collection Future Electronics launched their annual Spirit of the Holidays charity campaign at the company’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada. - December 05, 2019 - Future Electronics

Lumex’s UV-C SMT LEDs for Medical Sterilization Featured in Latest FLS All in 1+ NPI Newsletter UV-C SMT LEDs for medical sterilization applications from Lumex are featured in this month’s FLS All in 1+ NPI newsletter from Future Electronics. - December 04, 2019 - Future Electronics

Future Electronics Opens New R3 Studio Lounge for Employees at Their Montreal Headquarters Future Electronics recently opened a new employee lounge at their headquarters in Montreal, Canada. - December 04, 2019 - Future Electronics

Littelfuse’s LED Performance Ensurance Featured in Latest FLS All in 1+ NPI Newsletter LED performance ensurance solutions from Littelfuse are featured in this month’s FLS All in 1+ NPI newsletter from Future Electronics. - December 01, 2019 - Future Electronics

LEDiL’s DAISY-8X1 Low Glare Optics Featured in Latest FLS All in 1+ NPI Newsletter DAISY-8X1 low glare optics for continuous row ceiling lighting from LEDiL are featured in this month’s FLS All in 1+ NPI newsletter from Future Electronics. - November 30, 2019 - Future Electronics

Electrocube RC Networks Absorb Spark Discharges and Induced Noise While Managing Surge Voltage and Oscillations New Yorker Electronics Distributes RC Series Designed to Support Relay and Switch Contacts while Delivering High "Voltage Withstand Strength." - November 29, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Robert Miller Congratulates Future Electronics Team for Successful Supplier Fair at AEU 2019 Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked his team for the success of the company’s annual Supplier Fair in Montreal, Canada. - November 27, 2019 - Future Electronics

Robert Miller Thanks Future Electronics Team for "Automating Transportation" Keynote Panel at AEU 2019 Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated his team on the success of their expert panel on embedded systems in transportation at Advanced Engineering University 2019. - November 24, 2019 - Future Electronics

THINKWARE Announces Black Friday and Cyber Monday Specials Thinkware is offering major promotional sales from November 25th through December 1st. - November 24, 2019 - THINKWARE

Perle Launches Enterprise-Class Edge Cellular LTE Routers & Gateways IRG5000 Routers are designed to provide primary or failover back-up connectivity for branch offices, temporary “pop-up” locations, and remote infrastructure assets. - November 23, 2019 - Perle Systems

CPU and GPU Coolers Launched Featuring 20% Better Performance Than Currently Available Products Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc., ATS, now provides a family of ultra-high performance heat sinks for cooling high powered CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs and AI processors. This ultra-cool family includes active heat sinks with integral blowers, and passive heat sinks that use available airflow to provide thermal management. Test data shows the active heat sinks provide a 20% improvement in cooling over current market available heat sinks. - November 21, 2019 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.

Just 2 Weeks to Go Until Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2019 SMi reports: Some of the world’s leading airlift operators and manufacturers are set to present at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference, which will convene in Lisbon, Portugal in two weeks’ time. - November 21, 2019 - SMi Group

Robert Miller Thanks Future Electronics Team for "Localized AI, Machine Learning" Panel at AEU 2019 Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated his team on the success of their expert panel on embedded intelligence at Advanced Engineering University 2019. - November 20, 2019 - Future Electronics

BrainCo Announces FDA Approval Process for a More Affordable Smart Prosthetic Hand The BrainCo prosthetic hand is an advanced and affordable smart prosthetic hand. It gives amputees the ability to intuitively control their prosthetic hand with unlimited gestures and grip patterns, making the prosthetic an innate extension of the user. - November 16, 2019 - BrainCo

Robert Miller Thanks Future Electronics Team for Success at Advanced Engineering University 2019 Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated his team on the success of the 2019 edition of the company’s Advanced Engineering University. - November 16, 2019 - Future Electronics

Future Electronics Continues to Support Electronic Components from CUI Devices After Their Recent Spin-Off from CUI Inc. Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, and CUI Devices are pleased to announce the signing of a new distribution agreement. - November 15, 2019 - Future Electronics

SunLED Announces New Ultra Low Current LED Series SunLED proudly announces a new series to support engineering demands for ultra-low current LEDs. A low current operation of IF=2mA paired with low forward voltages allows these LEDs to provide engineers with over 90% power reduction compared to traditional LEDs. We've carefully rated this series of 8... - November 13, 2019 - SunLED Company, LLC

New Coin Cell Style Electric Double-Layer Supercapacitors Provide Memory Backup in Circuits Up to 6.3WVDC Cornell Dubilier Device Generates Higher Power than Batteries and More Energy than Typical Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors - November 09, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Lithuania Office on Their 15th Anniversary Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the company’s Kaunas, Lithuania branch, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. - November 08, 2019 - Future Electronics

Saelig Introduces Versatile 120W Triple Output Programmable Power Supply for Automated Test Applications The ABI Programmable Power Supply (PPS) suits a wide variety of test and measurement scenarios and can be automated with ABI’s Ultimate sequencing software. - November 08, 2019 - Saelig Co. Inc.

Simplexity Product Development Receives ISO 13485:2016 Certification Simplexity Product Development has been awarded Quality Management System ISO 13485:2016 certification for Product Design and Development related to medical products. - November 06, 2019 - Simplexity

New Yorker Electronics Expands Portfolio of 12G Optimized Products to Include MCX Connectors Standard 12Gbps Performance Enables Transmission of High-Resolution, Uncompressed Video Signals; Provides 4K and Ultra-HD Quality Signals - November 02, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Saelig Debuts New 200MHz DS1202Z-E to RIGOL’s Popular DS1000Z Series Oscilloscopes 1GSa/sec sampling and 24Mpts memory depth make this economical 2-channel scope stand out from the crowd. - November 01, 2019 - Saelig Co. Inc.

Business Celebrates with Paid Vacations In celebration of a successful year of business, some of the New Age Marketing team jet sets to Cancun, Mexico. During their three-day retreat they attended an award ceremony and enjoyed fine dining as well as relaxation time on the breathtaking beaches of the Cancun Coast. Interests were sparked once... - October 31, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.

Molecular Glasses, Inc. Receives U.S. Patent 10,461,269 for Crosslinkable/Polymerizable Charge-Transporting and Luminescent Molecular Glass Mixtures The new patent filings cover the preparation of crosslinkable and non-crystallizable hole-transporting, electron-transporting, ambipolar, and luminescent compositions of matter, including procedures to ensure their purity. Also covered is a process of printing dopant image-wise on the surface of a host material plasticized with a very low-glass-transition-temperature (Tg) crosslinkable multifunctional material. - October 31, 2019 - Molecular Glasses

MITA Applauds Letter from Senators Warren, Cassidy to FDA Request Clarifying Distinction Between Medical Device Servicing and Remanufacturing in Upcoming Guidance - October 28, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

ComSec LLC to Exhibit at 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention ComSec LLC, a world-class Technical Surveillance Countermeasures Company, will be participating in the Association of Old Crows 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention in Washington, D.C. This three-day event will be held from October 28 to October 30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. - October 25, 2019 - ComSec LLC

Mantra Softech Was Honored with the InterCon Top 50 Innovator Awards 2019 Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd. won the Intercon Top50 Innovator's Award 2019 for bringing Innovation in the field of biometric technology in India to meet the new and evolving security demands of today & tomorrow through secure identity management services. - October 25, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

New Yorker Electronics Announces New ECE Terminal Block Soldering Process to Prevent Electrical Malfunction Reliable New Excel Cell Compact-Size Terminal Block is Valuable in HVAC, Security, Medical Industries and More - October 24, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Two Weeks Until Global MilSatCom’s Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus Day SMi Reports: Global MilSatCom will return to London in two weeks with a Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus Day. - October 22, 2019 - SMi Group

Future Electronics Hosts Successful Supplier Fair at Advanced Engineering University 2019 Future Electronics hosted their annual Supplier Fair as part of the 2019 edition of their Advanced Engineering University in Montreal, Canada on September 25, 2019. - October 20, 2019 - Future Electronics

Layerscape LS1028A Industrial Processor from NXP Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics Future Electronics is featuring NXP’s Layerscape LS1028A industrial applications processor in this month’s edition of THE EDGE. - October 19, 2019 - Future Electronics

Future Electronics Supply Chain Conference Addresses Global Challenges, New Opportunities Future Electronics’ supply chain conference on September 10-11, 2019 in Memphis, TN brought customers and industry heavyweights together to share updated logistics strategies. - October 19, 2019 - Future Electronics

Future Electronics Holds Expert Panel on Automating Transportation at AEU '19 Future Electronics hosted a keynote panel on embedded systems in transportation as part of the 2019 edition of Advanced Engineering University. - October 19, 2019 - Future Electronics

New Study Confirms TwitchView® Quantitative Monitor for Neuromuscular Blockade is Comparable to Gold Standard Mechanomyography Blink Device Company announced today that a study comparing the TwitchView® quantitative train-of-four (TOF) electromyography-based monitor to accelerometry and mechanomyography has been published in the journal Anaesthesia (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/anae.14872). The results demonstrate... - October 18, 2019 - Blink Device Company

Future Electronics Holds Expert Panel on Localized AI, Machine Learning at AEU ‘19 Future Electronics hosted a keynote panel on embedded intelligence as part of the 2019 edition of their Advanced Engineering University. - October 18, 2019 - Future Electronics