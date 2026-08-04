Electronics News
Stimulate your mind with news about the development, behavior and applications of electronic devices and circuits. Information includes company announcements, conferences, awards, partnerships and research.
Charge Home Solutions Launches the Fastest-Growing Electrician Network in America — Helping Licensed Electricians Get More High-Quality Electrical Jobs in All 50 States
Charge Home Solutions is expanding its nationwide electrician network, helping licensed electricians across all 50 states connect with homeowners seeking EV charger installations, panel upgrades, Tesla Wall Connector installations, Powerwall systems, and residential electrical services. Instead of spending thousands on advertising, electricians can join one of America's fastest-growing electrical contractor networks and receive more qualified installation opportunities. - August 04, 2026 - Charge Home Solutions
Omnitronics Launches Ecosystem Health Dashboard to Enable Proactive Monitoring Across Dispatch Environments
Centralized monitoring across consoles, servers, databases and radio gateways improves reliability and uptime, launching at APCO 2026 - August 01, 2026 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Tri-Star Design, Inc. Announces Completion of Innovative Brailler for Perkins School for the Blind
Tri-Star Design partnered with Perkins to modernize the iconic Perkins Brailler while preserving its trusted mechanical design. The new Perkins Brailler Bloom connects to smartphones, tablets, and computers, providing seamless braille-to-text translation for classrooms and remote learning. The project expands accessibility, independence, and digital literacy for people who are blind or visually impaired. - July 28, 2026 - Tri-Star Design, Inc.
Sundance Launches VCS³ Stack: A 70g AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC Platform for Vision, Robotics and Edge AI
Sundance has launched the VCS³ Stack, a compact embedded computing platform weighing just 70 grams. Combining AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC processing, FPGA acceleration, four MIPI camera interfaces and industrial connectivity, it is designed for robotics, machine vision, autonomous systems and edge AI applications. - July 28, 2026 - Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Ltd
Saelig Introduces 4th Generation AIM-TTi PSA2704RT 2.7GHz Spectrum Analyzers
The PSA Series 4 is designed for comfortable one-handed operation valued by field engineers. Engineered for RF work in harsh operating environments, the Series 4 delivers exceptional analytical precision in a compact and ultra-lightweight instrument. - July 17, 2026 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Strategic Partnership of P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. and Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V.
· P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. (“P.L. Light Systems” or the “Company”) is a leading manufacturer of horticultural lighting in North America systems for the past 45 years. · Partnership with Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V. (“Dutch Lighting... - July 14, 2026 - P.L. Light Systems
Future Electronics Launches Quarterly Digital Campaign Focused on Transportation Innovation
Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has unveiled its third-quarter digital campaign highlighting the rapidly evolving transportation market and the technologies shaping the future of mobility. - July 04, 2026 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Highlights TE Connectivity Street & Area Lighting Solutions
Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is highlighting Street & Area Lighting Solutions from TE Connectivity, helping engineers develop smarter, more reliable outdoor lighting infrastructure for connected cities. - July 03, 2026 - Future Electronics
Saelig Introduces Micsig MHO 6 Series 12-Bit 1GHz 8-ch Oscilloscopes
The MHO 6 sixth-generation high-resolution tablet oscilloscope features a 12-bit architecture, 4 5/6-digit integrated multimeter, and a slimmer, more powerful design. - July 03, 2026 - Saelig Co. Inc.
John Whitford Communications Becomes Authorized Reseller of DSI for Business Internet
John Whitford, founder of John Whitford Communications, is proud to announce that the company, in business since 1982, is now bringing Internet to business clients as an Authorized sub-agent of DSI. - June 26, 2026 - John Whitford Communications
Future Electronics Features Infineon CoolGaN™ Transistors & GaN-Based Solutions for Humanoid Robotics
Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is highlighting Infineon Technologies AG CoolGaN™ transistors and GaN-based solutions engineered to support the growing demands of humanoid robotics and advanced automation systems. - May 29, 2026 - Future Electronics
A New Chapter for Smart City - Meet The New President
Nick Lenoci steps into the President role, bringing six years of Smart City growth and three decades of telecom leadership to the work ahead. - May 28, 2026 - Smart City
Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Featuring ams OSRAM IR6 Next-Generation Low Power Infrared LEDs
Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic component distribution, is pleased to announce a new digital campaign highlighting the ams OSRAM IR:6 next-generation low power infrared LEDs, engineered to deliver exceptional efficiency, brightness, and reliability for advanced infrared applications. - May 22, 2026 - Future Electronics
1X Technologies Celebrates 11 Years of American Innovation on the Eve of the USA's 250th Anniversary
1X Technologies celebrates its 11th anniversary on May 15, 2026 — the eve of America’s 250th birthday. Founded in 2015 as a robotics and AI hardware company, 1X pioneered dexterous humanoid systems years ahead of competitors. Key milestones include the 2018 “Eye Opening” video, championing U.S. reindustrialization in 2019, the largest floating solar array in 2022, and full integrated robotics platforms in 2025. The company unveils a special America 250 logo and shares its full history. - May 15, 2026 - 1X Technologies
The Alliance for Gray Market and Counterfeit Abatement (AGMA) Announces 2026 Elected Officer Leadership and Strategic Initiatives to Expand Member Value and Community
New leadership at AGMA Global signals an ambitious new chapter focused on delivering greater member value, accelerating innovation, and strengthening the global fight against intellectual property abuse. - May 15, 2026 - AGMA Global
Embodied Intelligence Era Arrives, ROBOTECH ASIA Makes a Debut at NEPCON ASIA 2026
Booth bookings open for NEPCON ASIA 2026, Oct. 27–29 in Shenzhen. Expanding to 90,000 sqm, the show unites electronics manufacturing, spotlighting AI terminals, automotive electronics and semiconductors, with strong Asia and global buyer programs. - May 13, 2026 - RX
Saelig Launches Economical Harogic SGA-60 6GHz Vector Signal Generator
The SGA-60 is a vector signal generator for frequencies from 9kHz to 6GHz. It offers a standard instantaneous bandwidth of 100MHz and 50MHz of real-time streaming bandwidth. It can output CW, AM/FM, digital modulated signals, frequency/amplitude sweep, and chirp signals – all at a remarkable price. - May 03, 2026 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Saelig Launches Harogic PXN Series 4.5/6/9GHz Handheld Spectrum Analyzers
The new Harogic PXN Series is a line of compact handheld spectrum analyzers, offering the professional RF performance of remarkable phase noise, dynamic range and analysis speed, at a limited budget point. - April 17, 2026 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Pro‑Tek5™ Introduces 10Gigabit Ethernet Isolator, Delivering Robust High‑Speed Data Protection for Critical Equipment
Pro‑Tek5™ today announced the 10Gigabit Ethernet Isolator, a next‑generation signal isolation solution engineered to protect high‑speed Ethernet links while maintaining full 10G performance. “We are pleased to announce the expansion of the Pro‑Tek5 product line with the... - April 07, 2026 - HALO Electronics
Principle Power Solutions Launches Electrical Safety Evaluation for Maryland Homes & Businesses
Principle Power Solutions Inc., a premier licensed electrical services provider in Maryland, has officially launched a specialized Electrical Safety Evaluation (ESE) program. - April 06, 2026 - Principle Power Solutions
CP Communications Partners with Mark Roberts Motion Control to Bring Cutting-Edge Robotic Camera Systems to Florida
CP Communications, a leader in innovative live event production solutions, is proud to announce its new partnership with Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC), a Nikon company and world leader in camera robotics. Through this partnership, CP Communications will serve as an official A/V rental and... - April 03, 2026 - RHStv
Saelig Unveils DNA5000/6000 Series 26.5GHz Vector Network Analyzers
Rigol's DNA5000 and DNA6000 Series Vector Network Analyzers from Saelig deliver precision, performance, and flexibility for modern RF and microwave testing to 26.5GHz. - March 15, 2026 - Saelig Co. Inc.
mender Welcomes Matt Duncan as Lifecycles Solutions Director
mender, a leader in sustainable lifecycle solutions for electronics and IT assets, is excited to announce the appointment of Matt Duncan as Lifecycles Solutions Director. In this critical leadership role, Matt will drive the strategy and execution of mender’s lifecycle services, ensuring... - March 11, 2026 - mender
mender Appoints William Habekott as VP of Product Sales
mender is pleased to announce the appointment of William Habekott as Vice President of Product Sales, a strategic addition to the company’s leadership team as it continues to expand its market presence and product offerings. In this role, William will lead product sales strategy, support... - March 11, 2026 - mender
Silicon Signals Launches Camera Image Tuning Lab to Deliver Production-Ready Imaging Solutions
Silicon Signals, an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2022 certified product engineering company specializing in camera and embedded systems, has launched its Camera Image Tuning Lab to deliver production-ready image quality. The facility enhances ISP tuning, sensor and optics evaluation, and image validation for industrial, surveillance, healthcare, robotics, and smart device applications. With capabilities including a true 0% lux dark-room setup, a breakthrough in imaging engineering. - February 24, 2026 - Silicon Signals
Dyezz Surveillance & Security Announces Strategic Acquisition of Bestek Installs to Expand Security Footprint & Service Capabilities
Dyezz Surveillance & Security, a leader in residential and commercial security systems with over two decades of trusted service, is proud to announce its official acquisition of Bestek Installs, a respected name in custom surveillance and installation services. This strategic acquisition unites... - February 21, 2026 - Dyezz Surveillance and Security
Flemingoo Introduces Premium Electric Cookers from Leading Brands Across Bangladesh
Flemingoo, a rapidly growing Bangladeshi e-commerce platform specializing in electronics and electrical appliances, is excited to announce the launch of its latest collection of top-brand electric cookers. Customers nationwide can now conveniently browse, compare, and order high-quality electric... - February 21, 2026 - Flemingoo
Bevco and IEWC Hiring 40 to Support Control Panel Growth, Offering Career Paths in Skilled Trades
Bevco, part of the Controls division of IEWC, is hiring 40 new employees to support rapid business growth and an expanding backlog of custom-built electrical control panels. The new positions—based in Sussex and New Berlin, Wisconsin—represent a significant opportunity for individuals... - February 12, 2026 - IEWC
Model 6320 with Front-Panel Keylock and RS232 Remote Control Provides 12-Position LC Duplex Fiber Switching plus Secure Offline State
Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) announces the Model 6320 LC Duplex 12-to-1 Fiber Optic Switch, designed for secure multimode fiber network control. Featuring a true offline/disconnect state, front-panel keylock, and RS232 ASCII remote control, the Model 6320 enables flexible local and remote switching while preserving data isolation in enterprise, data center, and test environments. - January 17, 2026 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Model 6250 Delivers Secure, Reliable 4-Channel SC Duplex SMF Fiber Switching Among 2 Devices/Networks for Each Channel
Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) designs and manufactures high-reliability switching, monitoring, and control solutions for data and fiber optic networks. Known for rugged construction and secure, user-friendly designs, ESL supports mission-critical communications in telecommunications, data centers, government, and enterprise environments worldwide. - January 16, 2026 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Mission Microwave Inks Deal with Telesat for Telesat Lightspeed Terrestrial Infrastructure
Leading manufacturer of Solid-State Power Amplifiers announces their selection as a supplier to the Telesat Lightspeed LEO Network. Compact Gallium Nitride (GaN) amplifiers will be integrated into Telesat’s Landing Station Infrastructure at Gateway sites around the world. - January 05, 2026 - Mission Microwave
Reliant Labs Expands HALT Testing Services with New Headquarters in Santa Clara, California
Reliant Labs, a longstanding specialist in Highly Accelerated Life Testing (HALT) and Highly Accelerated Stress Screening (HASS), has relocated its corporate headquarters and primary testing laboratory to a purpose-built facility in Santa Clara. The new site triples the company's HALT capacity and... - December 17, 2025 - Reliant Labs
Principle Power Solutions Announces Festive-Season Lighting Services to Make Christmas 2025
Maryland's trusted Licensed Electrician and 24/7 Electrician service provider, proudly announces its Exclusive Christmas Decoration & Festive Lighting Services for Homes & Businesses across the MD & DC region. - December 12, 2025 - Principle Power Solutions
Rand Technology Appoints Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales
Rand Technology has appointed Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales. Delgado brings deep global sales experience from Fusion Worldwide and across the EMEA region. She will lead Rand’s global sales strategy, drive market expansion, and strengthen customer partnerships. - December 04, 2025 - Rand Technology
Colossal Productions & 99.1 The Sports Animal Launch Music City Madness Giveaway
Colossal Productions and 99.1 The Sports Animal have teamed up for a massive fan experience giveaway including on location displays of Colossal Productions LED Trailer. - November 20, 2025 - Colossal Productions LLC
Hashgraph Online Unveils “HOL Hashnet MCP” - Enabling Universal AI Identity, Search, Discovery, Commerce, and Cross-Protocol Communications (with x402 & ERC-8004 Support)
Hashgraph Online announces the launch of HOL Hashnet MCP, a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that serves as a central gateway to the emerging agentic internet. HOL Hashnet MCP enables identity, discovery, and connection for autonomous agents and services across Web2 and Web3. - November 19, 2025 - Hashgraph Online
Ranch Systems, Inc. Introduces RS10 Bluetooth® Transmitter & Data Logger, the Next Generation in Data Logger Solutions
Ranch Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of wireless telemetry solutions, is introducing a new set of solutions under the brand RanchDL™. The new brand is focused on a new version of the RS10 Transmitter & Data Logger Unit utilizing Bluetooth® Wireless Long-Range technology. - October 30, 2025 - Ranch Systems Inc.
We Can Square the Circle. John Manimas Says He Found the Solution to the Pythagorean Riddle.
John Manimas describes and shows his discovery of the positive solution to the ancient Pythagorean Riddle. - October 30, 2025 - John Manimas Publishing
A.W. Chesterton Named as 2025 Manufacturer of the Year
A.W. Chesterton has been selected as one of 2025 Manufacturers of the Year by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Legislative Manufacturing Caucus. - October 30, 2025 - A.W. Chesterton
NTX Embedded Launches Octolux® Industrial HMI Platform
NTX Embedded has built its reputation on a foundation of technical excellence, customer-centric innovation, and deep expertise in the industrial electronics sector. With the launch of its new industrial touch HMI platform and the Octolux Architecture further cements its commitment to providing world-class solutions across diverse applications, from industrial automation and energy to transportation, medical and IoT markets. - October 28, 2025 - NTX Embedded
Saelig Launches Rigol MHO900 Series 1GHz Ultra-Portable High-Resolution Oscilloscopes
The Rigol MHO900 Series of 4-channel high-resolution digital oscilloscopes feature up to 1 GHz analog bandwidth (MHO98 only), 4GSa/s real-time sampling, and up to 500Mpts memory depth. Beyond its powerful specifications, the MHO900 Series integrates a wealth of functions into a compact, portable design, delivering engineers a versatile testing experience. - October 26, 2025 - Saelig Co. Inc.
InkProducts Inc Introduces Reusable Ink Bottles for Canon MegaTank and TC Series Printers
InkProducts Inc proudly introduces reusable ink bottles for Canon MegaTank and TC printers. Designed for use with third-party ink, these eco-friendly bottles help reduce waste and printing costs. Built for durability and easy refilling, they provide a clean, reliable alternative to Canon’s single-use bottles. Compatible with InkProducts’ premium USA-made inks for vibrant, long-lasting prints. - October 17, 2025 - Inkproducts Inc
Future Electronics Launches Lead Generation Campaign Featuring Infineon Whitepaper on High-SNR MEMS Devices for AI Emotion Detection
Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, has launched a new lead generation campaign featuring Infineon’s latest whitepaper: Enabling Emotion Detection in AI using High-SNR MEMS Devices. - October 05, 2025 - Future Electronics
Saelig Announces the Cambrionix ThunderSync5-C16 PD - the World’s Fastest Enterprise USB Hub
Thunderbolt 5 technology powers this next-generation hub for software testing, device refurbishment, and mobile device management in education, enterprise and retail, cutting mobile device testing time from hours to minutes. Up to 7x faster data processing and 8x faster charging than alternatives and 25% faster than ThunderSync3. - October 03, 2025 - Saelig Co. Inc.
RevGen Networks Announces Rebrand to MergeWiFi
RevGen Networks has rebranded as MergeWiFi, reflecting its mission to simplify connectivity by unifying internet and wireless services. The new brand underscores its commitment to innovation, affordability, and closing the digital divide, helping families, businesses, and communities find the right plans through one reliable solution. - October 01, 2025 - MergeWiFi
Geekland Unveils the GKWF1039T: A Versatile 10.1-inch Android 14 Wall Mount Tablet PC for Modern Applications
Geekland, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its newest product, the GKWF1039T. This robust 10.1-inch Android 14 Wall Mount Tablet PC is designed to meet the demanding needs of various professional and commercial environments, including home automation, access control, and industrial applications. - September 20, 2025 - Geekland USA, LLC
Saelig Introduces Rigol DS80000 Series 13GHz Real-Time Digital Oscilloscopes
DS8000 Oscillscopes provide 13GHz analog bandwidth, 40GSa/s real-time sample rate, 4Gpts memory depth to support compliance analysis and high-speed design challenges. - September 17, 2025 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Saelig Introduces Rigol RSA6000 26.5GHz Real-Time Spectrum Analyzer Series
Rigol RSA6000 Series Spectrum Analyzers provide a comprehensive signal test solution to meet advanced design, debugging, and test demands at an attractive price. - September 17, 2025 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Microtrace Advances Product Authentication: Protect Revenue, Strengthen Brand Trust, and Enhance Operational Efficiency
Proprietary solutions secure device-consumable ecosystems, protect revenue streams, and deliver measurable business impact for global manufacturers. - September 16, 2025 - Microtrace LLC
Hashgraph Online Launches HCS‑14: Universal Agent IDs That Bridge Web2 and Web3
Hashgraph Online today launched HCS‑14: Universal Agent Identifier (UAID), an open standard and SDK that gives AI agents a single, portable identity that works consistently across web2 APIs, web3 networks, and hybrid systems. HCS‑14 introduces a dual‑method DID scheme that preserves self‑sovereign identity where it exists and provides deterministic IDs where it doesn’t. This enables reliable discovery, routing, and interoperability across protocols. - September 11, 2025 - Hashgraph Online