Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Sell Self Storage Property

Frost Weaver and Josh Koerner are located in Jacksonville, Florida and are the Argus Self Storage Sales Network broker affiliates for North, Central and South Florida. They can be reached at 904-591-0140. Based in Denver, Colorado, the Argus Self Storage Sales Network (ASSSN) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the ASSSN has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Jacksonville, FL, November 25, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Pan Am Mini Storage is located in Atlantic Beach, FL in close proximity to Naval Station Mayport, the 3rd largest Naval Facility in the U.S. Pan Am Mini Storage is a 4.43 Acre, 552 Unit facility with a mix of climate and non-climate controlled units, with 66,400 rentable square feet, and an occupancy rate of 85%. The property has frontage on A1A, with gated access, below market rents and growth in the surrounding area. The sale of the facility closed on October 24, 2019.Weaver Realty has been the Argus Self Storage Network Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida (except the panhandle). During that time, they have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes.Frost Weaver and Josh Koerner are located in Jacksonville, Florida and are the Argus Self Storage Sales Network broker affiliates for North, Central and South Florida. They can be reached at 904-591-0140. Based in Denver, Colorado, the Argus Self Storage Sales Network (ASSSN) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the ASSSN has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Sales Network

