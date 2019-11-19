BrightStar Care Honors Seven Caregiver of the Year Nominees

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BrightStar Care of Cherokee County Press Release

BrightStar Care of Marietta and Cherokee County is hosting an event to celebrate an unprecedented seven nominations for BrightStar’s 2019 Caregiver of the Year.

Marietta, GA, November 20, 2019 --



Caregiver of the Year Nominees are:



Jeannette Poinsette for work with her client in Marietta, Rogette Alexander for work with her client in Canton, Gail Jordan for work with her client in Kennesaw, Joyce Williams for work with her client in Kennesaw, Kenneth Smith for work with his client in Marietta, Angela Thomas for work with her client in Marietta, and Victoria Aurenty for work with her client in Marietta.



Some excerpts from the letters of nomination are:

Jeannette Poinsette: “We really are the luckiest people to receive the great care and thoughtfulness of our caregiver, Jeannette... I know beyond a doubt that I can count on Jeannette to help [client], which eases my mind when I’m working.



Rogette Alexander: “Rogette brought life back into my parent’s house again. Once she got there, everyone started to see a glimmer of hope in my mom’s eyes. Rogette came in and got right to work with my dad, helping him in and out of bed, helping him eat, changing dirty diapers, getting him to the restroom, getting him dressed, bathed, and teeth brushed... I believe without her, our family structure would have collapsed. I honestly don’t know what we would do without her.”



Gail Jordan: “Gail is always very patient, kind, and compassionate. She makes sure my mother is well taken care of. She isn’t just a caregiver that comes in/out to do her job, Gail has become a trusted friend of our family. Gail has such a good heart, and it’s clear that she loves helping others.”



Joyce Williams: “A very special bond has developed between Barb and Joyce. Joyce is very observant and puts Barb’s health and care first.”



Kenneth Smith: “We changed our days of service to have Kenny as a consistent companion. Kenny takes [client] to the YMCA for Parkinson therapy/exercise classes. He assists and makes [client] comfortable with attending the classes.”



Victoria Aurenty: “Vicky is a keen observer. When I am bathing, dressing, and grooming, she remains alert to my fall potential while allowing me space, yet is always ready to assist... She carefully listens to my healthcare providers and me when at appointments.”



Event Details:

Date: 19 Nov. 2019

Time: 4:30 pm

Location: KenMar Medical Building

833 Campbell Hill St NW

Conference Room

Marietta, GA 30060



BrightStar Care of Cherokee County and Marietta is Joint Commission Accredited and provides skilled and unskilled home care and medical staffing services in Cherokee, Cobb, Bartow, Paulding, Douglas, Pickens, and North Fulton counties. Every case has a personalized Plan of Care that is customized by a full-time RN/BSN, Director of Nursing. Care is provided by Certified Nursing Assistants, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Registered Nurses and backed by the ability to contact someone in the office 24-hours a day, 7-days a week.



For more information about BrightStar Care of Cherokee County and Marietta, call 770-704-0272 or visit www.brightstarcare.com/cherokee-county and www.brightstarcare.com/marietta.



