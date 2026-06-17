Senior Citizens News
Experience news related to the golden years with announcements about retirement, communities, pastimes, arts and culture pertaining to senior citizens. Find information, products and services aimed at the 65+ crowd.
Vivage-Beecan Invites Community to Art with a Heart Silent Auction and Artisan Market
Vivage-Beecan invites the community to Art with a Heart, a silent auction and artisan market celebrating resident creativity. The event will feature one-of-a-kind artwork created by residents across Vivage-Beecan communities, local artisan vendors, and proceeds benefiting the Resident Holiday Fund. - June 17, 2026 - Vivage-Beecan
myLifeSite Launches Dual Websites to Meet Growing Demand for Financial Clarity in Senior Living
myLifeSite's expanded digital footprint includes a dedicated B2B product site for senior living communities, as well as a consumer-facing site featuring an enhanced directory of life plan communities (CCRCs) for consumers. - June 11, 2026 - My LifeSite
“Aging Under The North Star” Podcast Surpasses 2,000 Viewers, Welcomes Renowned Dementia Educator Dr. Joshua Freitas
North Star Senior Advisors recently reached a milestone with its podcast, Aging Under The North Star, which has now surpassed 2,000 viewers and continues to grow its audience of families, caregivers, and senior care professionals across Central Florida and beyond. The podcast's latest episode, Color & Connection: Easing the Dementia Journey (Episode 10), features special guest Dr. Joshua Freitas, Chief Education Officer and Board Chair of the National Institute for Dementia Education (NIDE). - May 31, 2026 - North Star Senior Advisors
Carlton Senior Living Honors Best of the Best and Hero Award Recipients
Northern California senior living provider celebrates exceptional team members and recognizes six Carlton Heroes for life-saving actions. - May 27, 2026 - Carlton Senior Living
How a Gen X Son Inherited a $2.3 Million Orange County Home — and Never Had to Sell It
A 56 year old Orange County man inherited a $2.3 million home with a reverse mortgage on it — and never had to sell it. Mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity introduces the living inheritance — a strategy helping California Boomer parents and Gen X homeowners unlock home equity across two generations, while most families never even have the conversation. - May 16, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
LT Senior Services Continues Their Monthly Seminar Series for Seniors with a Presentation Entitled "Practical Tips on Aging in Place: Smart Changes for Safer Living"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance. On May 12, a panel of experts will share practical, easy-to-implement tips that help aging adults create a safer, more comfortable living environment without sacrificing independence or style. - May 15, 2026 - LT Senior Services
While Everyone Races Toward AI — This Orange County Mortgage CEO is Betting on Human Intelligence
As AI transforms financial services, Orange County mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity is deliberately moving in the opposite direction. With 26 years of experience and 15 years exclusively in reverse mortgages, Wetzell believes today's modern senior deserves human expertise — not an algorithm — when making the biggest financial decision of their retirement. - May 11, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
200 Rebuilding Together Boston Volunteers Come Together to Revitalize Boston Communities over 2 Weeks; On May 2nd, 100 Volunteers Rejuvenate Dorchester Community
Rebuilding Together Boston is providing no-cost nonprofit repairs to benefit a Dorchester public school and the Oasis on Ballou community garden on Saturday, May 2. Over the past 35 years, Rebuilding Together Boston has completed over 700 Rebuild projects for neighbors in need since its founding in 1991. In addition, the nonprofit is hosting its 35th anniversary at the Paint The Town! Gala on May 7. - May 01, 2026 - Rebuilding Together Boston
Aging in Place North Carolina Announces “Well Lived NC Expo” — A Family Event Blending Education, Community, and Fun
Aging in Place North Carolina is proud to announce the Well Lived NC Expo, a dynamic and engaging community event taking place on Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Netsports, located at 3717 Davis Dr., Morrisville, NC. Designed for seniors and their grown children, this free,... - April 03, 2026 - Aging in Place North Carolina
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Celebrates 12 Years and 4,000+ Patients Treated
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center celebrates 12 years of service and more than 4,000 patients treated nationwide. With locations in Manhattan and Leawood, Kansas, the center offers regenerative therapies using patients’ own cells, including stem cell procedures and PRP. Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center also provides a specialized neuropathy program, expanding non-surgical options to help patients improve function, reduce pain, and enhance quality of life. - April 01, 2026 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center
LT Senior Services 2026 Seminar Series Continues on April 14
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance for aging adults. On April 14, Dr. Sonia Penaroza of Golden Ears Audiology will answer important questions on the effects of hearing loss and how to protect against it. - March 29, 2026 - LT Senior Services
Seven Oaks Italy Announces August 26, 2026 Departure of 10-Day Small-Group Cultural Immersion Program, Featuring Rome, Pompeii, Amalfi Coast and Molise Villages
Seven Oaks Italy announces the August 26, 2026 departure of its 10-day small-group cultural immersion journey for North American travelers. Centered in Molise — one of Italy’s least visited regions — the experience blends Rome, Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast with authentic village encounters, artisan traditions and regional cuisine. Hosted by founder Lou Tortola, the program offers a thoughtful, unhurried way to experience Italy through culture, landscape and local life. - March 15, 2026 - Seven Oaks Italy
God Of Redemption: A Night of Worship and Reflection - Sat., April 25 - 7pm
Experience an uplifting evening of praise and worship with Nathaniel Chapman and BentBeat Productions on Saturday, April 25 at 7:00 PM at Mill Creek Foursquare. Admission is free, and attendees will have the chance to partner in launching Nathaniel’s next ministry-driven album with BentBeat matching every gift dollar for dollar. - March 09, 2026 - BentBeat Productions
Alzheimer’s Patient Fights Back
Diagnosed with early stage Alzheimer’s disease in September 2025, Greg Rowland refused to sit back and let the disease run its course. At 68 years old, he knew there were steps he could take to slow the progression of the disease and hopefully, add a few more years to his life. Greg and his... - March 01, 2026 - Rowjera Holdings Inc
PAWS NY Marks 3,000 Days of Foster Care Supporting Substance Use Recovery
Help us reach the next families in need — donations are matched dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000 through March 5, 2026. - February 20, 2026 - PAWS NY
Glesby Marks Supports Community Access Through Vehicle Donation to Alexander Jewish Family Service
Glesby Marks, an independent fleet leasing and fleet management company, has donated a fully accessible 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid to Alexander Jewish Family Service (JFS) as part of its Community Engagement initiative. The vehicle will support Celebration Company, a program of Alexander JFS that... - February 11, 2026 - Glesby Marks
From Woodstock to Wisdom: a Generation Raised on Protest Confronts a New Democratic Crossroads
"From Woodstock to Wisdom: A Boomer’s Journey to 80" launches as both a book and a bold call to action from author and purpose advocate Vicki Thomas. Once a generation that marched for change, Baby Boomers now face a culture that sidelines aging voices. With wit, wisdom, and urgency, Thomas reframes longevity as leadership, challenges ageism, and urges readers to age visibly, live purposefully, and keep shaping the future—because purpose doesn’t retire, and neither should impact. - February 10, 2026 - My Future Purpose, LLC
Vivage-Beecan Hosts Annual Holiday Celebration for Residents Across Its Network
Vivage-Beecan hosted its 16th Annual Resident Holiday Celebration, welcoming more than 200 residents from communities across its network. Held at the PPA Event Center in Denver, the pajama-themed event emphasized accessibility, participation, and connection through coordinated transportation, staff support, shared dining, and music. Comparable celebrations were also hosted locally for communities outside the Denver metro area. - January 28, 2026 - Vivage-Beecan
GayVeteransUS Inc. Proudly Announces Their New Web Community for LGBTQ Elder Veterans
Honor. Dignity. Community. A welcoming space where LGBTQ elder veterans and their allies can come together to share stories, build new friendships, and reconnect with the camaraderie of service. The Facebook group offers a relaxed, judgment‑free environment to socialize and connect over shared experiences across generations. - January 23, 2026 - William G. Kibler
LT Senior Services Continues Their Monthly Seminar Series for Seniors on February 10 with "Understanding Later-in-Life Moves: How to Prioritize What Matters Most"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance. On February 10, a panel of professionals will offer important guidance on considerations that aging adults should take when evaluating a “later-in-life” move. - January 16, 2026 - LT Senior Services
One Senior Care Names Craig Worland as Chief Executive Officer
One Senior Care – a leading PACE provider – today announced that Craig Worland has officially assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Worland, who previously served as interim CEO and Chief Operating Officer (COO), will oversee continued growth into new markets while... - January 07, 2026 - One Senior Care
Oscar Senior Launches New Customizable, AI-Powered Senior Care
Oscar Senior has launched a new website showcasing the platform’s evolution into a flexible, AI-enhanced digital care solution for senior care organizations. The redesigned website emphasizes customization, integrations, and AI-driven personalization—enabling providers to adapt the... - January 07, 2026 - Oscar Senior
Breaking the Chain: California Estate Planning Firm Launches Accessible, Flat-Fee Living Trust Service
Leeran S. Barzilai, A Prof. Law Corp., a California estate planning law firm, has launched a new flat-fee service to make living trusts more accessible. The service provides a complete legal package designed to help clients avoid the state's costly and time-consuming probate process, offering a predictable alternative to traditional legal fees. - December 30, 2025 - Leeran S. Barzilai, A Prof. Law Corp.
Survey Reveals What Singles Over 50 Really Want from Online Dating — and Why SeniorMatch is Redefining the Category
SeniorMatch, an online dating platform exclusively for singles aged 50 and over, has developed new user insights based on long-term aggregated feedback from its verified member community collected over more than a decade. These insights reveal a clear trend: adults over 50 are not looking more matches or faster interactions, but rather trust, clarity, and a more intentional dating experience. - December 29, 2025 - SeniorMatch
LT Senior Services Opens Its 2026 Seminar Series for Seniors with "Stronger Today, Safer Tomorrow: The Fall Prevention Benefits of Physical Therapy"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance. On January 13, Barker Keith of Lakeway Aquatic Physical Therapy will offer important guidance on how physical therapy can help prevent falls. - December 17, 2025 - LT Senior Services
Superaides to Launch in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties
SuperAides to Launch On-Demand, Non-Medical Companion Care to Meet Growing Senior Needs in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties- Jan - Feb 2026 - December 15, 2025 - Superaides IT Solutions
Cadre Hospice Welcomes Inspire Hospice & Palliative Care, Advancing the Vision for World-Class End-of-Life Care
Cadre Hospice welcomes Inspire Hospice & Palliative Care, uniting two mission-driven organizations to expand compassionate, high-touch end-of-life care across Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Texas. This partnership strengthens clinical excellence, enhances care delivery, and elevates the patient and family experience through shared values and a people-first approach. - December 09, 2025 - Cadre Hospice
OrthoAlliance Partners with Match Point Pickleball Club; Dr. Scott Smith Named Medical Director
OrthoAlliance is proud to announce a new partnership with Match Point Pickleball Club, Central Ohio's premier pickleball destination. Through this collaboration, Dr. Scott Smith, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist with OrthoNeuro, an OrthoAlliance partner practice, has been named Medical Director for the club. - November 03, 2025 - OrthoAlliance
Gold Harbor Insurance Launches National Awareness Campaign for Working and Retired Americans and Families Seeking Affordable Final Expense Life Insurance
Gold Harbor Insurance is a trusted provider of family-focused life insurance and has launched a national awareness campaign to educate working and retired Americans, including seniors, veterans, first responders, contractors, and other blue-collar professionals on affordable Final Expense coverage designed to protect families from rising funeral and medical costs. - October 26, 2025 - Gold Harbor Insurance LLC
Allison Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Allison Care Center in Lakewood, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Vivage-Beecan Communities Earn Bronze Quality Awards
Vivage Beecan proudly announces that nine of its senior living and post-acute care communities across Colorado have been recognized with the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), honoring their dedication to delivering compassionate, person-centered care. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Uptown Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Uptown Care Center in Denver, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Parkview Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Parkview Care Center in Denver, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Devonshire Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Devonshire Care Center in Sterling, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Denver North Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Denver North in Denver, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Crestmoor Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Crestmoor Care Center in Denver, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Colorow Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Colorow Care Center in Olathe, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Aviva at Fitzsimons Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Aviva at Fitzsimons in Aurora, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Holly Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Holly Care Center in Holly, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Lt Senior Services Concludes Its 2025 Seminar Series for Seniors on Tuesday, November 11 with "Bridging the Gap: Effective Communication with Adult Children"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance. On November 11, Cyndi Cummings of Turnkey Transitions will offer insightful guidance for aging adults and their families. - October 21, 2025 - LT Senior Services
CareYaya Named to LinkedIn’s 2025 Top Startups List
CareYaya, a mission-driven social enterprise reimagining eldercare, has been named to LinkedIn’s 2025 Top Startups List. The company connects families with compassionate college students to provide affordable, high-quality care while empowering future healthcare professionals. Founded in 2022, CareYaya is rapidly expanding nationwide and aims to facilitate over 1 million dignified care connections by 2030. - October 16, 2025 - CareYaya
Gen X REALTOR® John S. Pontillo Helps Families Navigate Life Transitions Between New York and Florida
As late-50s homeowners balance their own retirement goals with aging parents’ needs, REALTOR® John Pontillo brings New York & Florida dual-state expertise and personal insight to real-estate planning. - October 12, 2025 - John Pontillo - REALTOR® / SRES® Seniors Real Estate Specialist
Tamanda Chitalo Named Recipient of the Omicron Delta Kappa Emerging Advocate Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity
Omicron Delta Kappa proudly announces Tamanda Chitalo (Indiana State University, 2024) as a 2025 Emerging Advocate Award recipient for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity. Recognized for her leadership and commitment to equity, Chitalo exemplifies O∆K’s values of scholarship, service, integrity, and inclusivity. The award honors members under 40 advancing a more just and equitable world. - October 11, 2025 - Omicron Delta Kappa
LT Senior Services continues its 2025 seminar series for seniors on Tuesday, October 14 with “Medicare Part D & the Inflation Reduction Act: How Am I Impacted?”
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance. On October 14, guest speaker Victoria R. Trevino of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas will offer insightful guidance for aging adults and their families. - September 17, 2025 - LT Senior Services
Physical Therapy Leaders Submit Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Comment Letter Urging Equipment Price Updates
Warning direct practice expense inputs are outdated, APTQI encourages CMS to take steps to ensure physical therapy services and equipment are appropriately valued - September 16, 2025 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation
Passionate Sarasotans Add Their Voices to Local Non-Profit Board of Trustees
Aviva Senior Living welcomes four new members to its growing Board of Trustees. - September 12, 2025 - Aviva Senior Living
Local Family-Owned Caring Excellence Expands to Provide Caring Support for Seniors at Home
Caring Excellence, a family-owned provider of non-medical in-home care, has announced the opening of its newest office in Northern Kentucky. Located at 7310 Turfway Road, Suite 550, in Florence, the office will serve families across Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties. The Florence location marks... - September 10, 2025 - Caring Excellence Northern Kentucky
In Comment Letter to CMS on Proposed Competitive Bidding Program Rule, Supplemental Oxygen Leaders Emphasize Importance of Patient-Centered and Market-Based Policies
Supplemental oxygen advocates call on Congress to advance the bipartisan Supplemental Oxygen Access Reform (SOAR) Act (S. 1406/H.R. 2902) to permanently remove oxygen from any future rounds of competitive bidding - September 04, 2025 - CQRC
Heatherwood Senior Living Welcomes Jenny Brown as Director of Culinary Services
Heatherwood Senior Living is proud to announce the appointment of Jenny Brown as the community’s new Director of Culinary Services. - August 22, 2025 - Heatherwood Senior Living
LT Senior Services Hosts Annual Aging Well Expo on September 30, 2025
LT Senior Services will host their annual Aging Well Expo on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The event will be held 10 AM-2 PM at the Lakeway Activity Center, 105 Cross Creek Lakeway, TX 78734. - August 21, 2025 - LT Senior Services