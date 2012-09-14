PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Kathryn Speer Commissioned as Housing Administrator of United Methodist Communities at Wesley by the Bay Kathryn Speer was commissioned as the Housing Administrator of United Methodist Communities (UMC) at Wesley by the Bay. Wesley by the Bay is a townhouse-style senior housing community which is located in New Jersey. - December 20, 2019 - United Methodist Communities

Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Feeling Overwhelmed by Estate Planning & Elder Law? Scott Squillace, Esq. of Squillace & Associates, P.C. Shares Answers to Common Questions in His Latest Book Now available: "The Family Estate Planning & Elder Law Guide," featuring contributing author Scott E. Squillace, Esq. Anyone who is trying to navigate the complicated landscape of estate planning will find helpful answers to common questions in this book. You'll find information on estate planning basics, tax planning, planning for unmarried and same-sex couples, elder law, asset protection planning, charitable planning and everything in-between. - December 09, 2019 - Squillace & Associates, P.C.

Share the Love with Homebound Seniors This Holiday Season During the Subaru Share the Love Event, November 15 to January 2, Subaru of America will donate $250 for every new Subaru purchased or leased. The donation goes to the customer's choice of 4 national charities, including Meals on Wheels. Over the past 11 years, the Subaru Share the Love Event has helped... - December 02, 2019 - Meals on Wheels, Etc.

Vidapoint Takes Personal Emergency Response Worldwide Finally, a complete and comprehensive personal emergency service anywhere in the world. - December 01, 2019 - Global Wireless Health Limited

BrightStar Care Honors Seven Caregiver of the Year Nominees BrightStar Care of Marietta and Cherokee County is hosting an event to celebrate an unprecedented seven nominations for BrightStar’s 2019 Caregiver of the Year. - November 20, 2019 - BrightStar Care of Cherokee County

AMMI Managed Hotels Are Honoring Veterans Nov. 11 with Free Hotel Room Stay Our veterans are important to us! Five hotels with the American Motel Management Group are honoring our veterans this Nov 11. Each of their five (5) hotels are providing traveling veterans with a hotel guest room for one night, (50) fifty free hotel room nights total will be given to veterans that stop at AMMI hotels. Free freshly made breakfast buffet and more. First 10 Veterans to check-in November 11 get free guest room for one night. *American Motel Management Inc. - November 06, 2019 - American Motel Management

SCPC Praises Bipartisan House Passage of PBM Rebate Transparency Bills National LTC Pharmacy Advocacy Group Says Reps. Buddy Carter (R-GA), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) Sustain Increased PBM Data Disclosure - October 31, 2019 - Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition

LeadingAge Annual Meeting & Expo Gets New Startup Garage Exhibitor— Remote Home Check to Debut One Point for Senior Care Communities The annual LeadingAge Meeting & Expo is almost upon us and will be held in San Diego, CA. The show will bring new ideas, new innovations, and new technology to enhance the lives of many including senior citizens and their personal and professional caregivers. - October 25, 2019 - Remote Home Check

11 Year Old Breaks World Record – Finishes the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) 50 States Half Marathon Club member, Aiden Jaquez, of Montgomery, Illinois, has become the youngest ever to finish the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) at age 11 years old. - October 23, 2019 - 50 States Half Marathon Club

Remote Home Check Launches One Point - The Only Proactive Care Monitoring Solution for Senior Care Communities Remote Home Check launches B2B Solution: One Point by Remote Home Check. - October 23, 2019 - Remote Home Check

Partnership Applauds RCD Delay for Home Health Services Home health leaders stress importance of bipartisan legislation to ease transition as CMS plans largest home health payment overhaul in decades. - October 22, 2019 - Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare

New Video Details Long Term Care (LTC) Pharmacies’ Clinical Value to Seniors’ Care “Virtual Tour” Differentiates LTC Pharmacy, Explains Operational and Regulatory Requirements Compared to Retail, Other Pharmacies - October 21, 2019 - Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition

Retired Harlem Assistant Principal Dr. Michelle King-Huger Writes Inspirational Memoir "From D.I.V.A. to Disabled: A Determined Individual with a Victorious Attitude" Living with progressive multiple sclerosis, educator Dr. Michelle King-Huger kept a diary about her health crisis journey. In "From D.I.V.A to Disabled," she encourages people of all ages, races, rich or poor, and any gender who are living with a life-changing debilitating illness: multiple sclerosis, cancer, strokes, diabetes, chronic arthritis, accidents and understand their life is in transition. She redefines the meaning of DIVA and embraces determination and victorious attitude. - October 17, 2019 - Dr. Michelle King-Huger

HeartLegacy Celebrates Their New Partnership HeartLegacy is declared the best-of-the-best and inducted as Senior Living SMART Partner. - September 19, 2019 - Senior Living SMART

Caregivers to Get Answers; Fearless Caregiver Workshop Set for Oct. 15 in Ft. Lauderdale, All Invited Today's Caregiver magazine and Caregiver.com continues to educate and train family caregivers with its Fearless Caregiver Conference set for October 15 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Pompano Beach. This no charge event will answer family caregiver questions. - September 18, 2019 - Caregiver.com, Inc.

United Methodist Communities at Collingswood (UMC) and It's Never 2 Late (iN2L) Celebrate 20 Years of Senior Living Residents Having Fun with Innovative Technology United Methodist Communities at Collingswood participated in the iN2L 60/20 tour, a cross-country road trip both celebrating 20 years of senior living residents having fun with iN2L technology and the 60th birthday of iN2L President and Co-founder Jack York. - September 15, 2019 - United Methodist Communities

Interview Coaching Improves Communication Skills Charleston Career Coach, Margie Curry believes that interview coaching improves communication skills. This skilled career coach, life coach, and interview coach has seen the value of interview coaching for many of her clients during the past 14 years. "Good communication is an important Life Skill," says Ms. Curry. This coach recommends interview coaching for improving personal and professional relationships, negotiations, preparing for interviews, board meetings, and public speaking. - September 13, 2019 - Jumpstart Interview Coaching

First Time in Alaska: Life-Saving Fall Prevention Course for Healthcare Professionals, Injury Prevention Advocates and Caregivers In Fairbanks, AK on October 6 an innovative & effective course will be held to teach Occupational and Physical Therapists, other healthcare and injury prevention professionals, fitness instructors and caregivers a unique, simple and fun program to help older adults avoid falls. Continuing Education Units (8) are available. - September 07, 2019 - Fall Prevention Training Services, LLC

New At-Home Therapy for Arthritic Hand Pain Delivers Consistent Relief in Only Minutes Per Day Triumph LTD announces the release of a new at-home hand therapy device that finally delivers consistent, drug-free pain relief to those suffering from the discomfort of hand arthritis. The Triumph LTD red light therapy device is side-effect-free and drug-free and delivers effective pain relief when used just 15 minutes per day. Red light therapy, heat and vibration work together to rejuvenate cell growth, bring comfort, promote circulation and lubricate joints. - August 21, 2019 - Triumph LTD

ZTV Studio Opens with Citywide Support for Minority-Owned Business Owners In collaboration with the ReeWind Network, Zondra Evans opens up new media studio to support minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, while developing business opportunities for the entire town of Addison TX. - August 08, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

Advances in Medicine Cause New, Groundbreaking Drug by Quantum Genomics (QNNTF) to Help with Chronic Hypertension Quantum Genomics are the creators of Firibastat, a first-in-class brain aminopeptidase inhibitor (BAPAI) that could potentially treat treatment-resistant hypertension by acting in the brain to interfere with the renin-angiotensin system. It is estimated that there are around 150 million people worldwide... - August 05, 2019 - Quantum Genomics

Meals on Wheels San Francisco Breaks Ground on $41.5 Million Kitchen and Food Production Facility to Feed Homebound Seniors Meals on Wheels San Francisco is building a new, 37,000 square feet kitchen that will increase its capacity to provide home-delivered meals to the growing population of food-insecure seniors living in the City. - July 18, 2019 - Meals on Wheels San Francisco

New Employee-Centric Home Care Agency Opens in Montgomery County Bright Path Partners LLC, health care industry leader, is now offering non-medical home care services through its newest division, Loyal Staff Home Care located in Montgomery County, PA. - July 10, 2019 - Bright Path Partners LLC

Optimal Alliance Home Care Rolling Out Concierge Services Plans Optimal Alliance Home Care offers reliable senior home care services for the elderly and disabled individuals. - July 09, 2019 - Optimal Alliance Home Care LLC

Dementia Society of America Begins Accepting Five Cryptocurrencies Dementia Society of America is proud to announce a new blockchain partnership with The Giving Block, and is now accepting donations in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and USD Coin (USDC). - July 04, 2019 - Dementia Society of America

New Chesapeake Based Non-Profit, SilverTree Seniors, Launches with Christmas in July - A Drive to Benefit Seniors in Need A new non-profit, SilverTree Seniors, is set to launch their first initiative in Hampton Roads with a “Christmas in July” donation drive to benefit local Seniors in need. - June 25, 2019 - SilverTree Seniors

myLifeSite Launches Web-based Financial Tool for Life Plan Communities myLifeSite, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based company that develops online planning tools and resources to help seniors make informed choices about retirement living, has unveiled a new resource that will make it easier for life plan community prospects to examine the affordability of a community. MoneyGauge... - June 20, 2019 - My LifeSite

NAFA, the National Association for Fixed Annuities, Recognizes Legislators and Leaders for Commitment to Improving Retirement Landscape In an effort to highlight the tremendous work being done to protect and promote fixed annuity products and advocate for the value of annuities as part of a comprehensive retirement plan, NAFA, the National Association for Fixed Annuities, presented awards of recognition to two legislators and a number... - June 19, 2019 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities

Avendelle Dallas Homes Focus on Quality Service Avendelle Assisted Living Dallas has a dedication to service quality and resident care, the Dallas homes are uniquely positioned on the market to deliver premium service quality and work closely with families for an excellent experience. - June 17, 2019 - Avendelle Assisted Living

New Show in Myrtle Beach, SC - Dixie Family Comedy Variety Show - Redneck Style Appearing at GTS Theatre Join the Beaufort and Daniels Family Reunion as they kick it off in high gear. This family fun interactive comedy show includes music, dance, tons of laughs and family fun, magic and even an Elvis Impersonator; we heard cousin Clevis was comin' to the reunion. Plus, it’s always been a family tradition to pay tribute to the veterans and of course the creator. So spend an evening with your family laughing and having fun. After all...when you attend our family reunion ya’ll are kin - June 01, 2019 - GTS Theatre

Kari R. Wilson Recognized as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Kari R. Wilson of Pilot Rock, Oregon has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of healthcare. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent... - May 25, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Origin Wireless Delivers Unique LifeLog-as-a-Service “LaaS” Well-Being Monitoring Solution for Elderly Care Origin's TRM combines wireless and AI to provide 24/7 well-being monitoring with no cumbersome wearables or invasive cameras. - May 24, 2019 - Origin Wireless

JDGerdeman’s “Practical Gated Community Gate Process” Helps Owners Secure Property JDGerdeman developed this document to help gated community owners and committee members assess the security of their community. JDGerdeman understands that professional security and civilian owners can gain from using this tool. JDGerdeman thinks that civilian owners and their community committees need something to bridge the gap from daily jobs and part time security duties. JDGerdeman develops security concepts and security assessments tools using over eight years of experience. - May 22, 2019 - JDGerdeman

United Methodist Communities Participates in Senior Housing Now Rally The residents and associates of United Methodist Communities’ five senior housing campuses joined other advocates from around the country last week to attend the Senior Housing Now Rally on Capitol Hill. They urged Congress to increase the funding for affordable senior housing. - May 20, 2019 - United Methodist Communities

PONTE HEALTH Brings Vertical Medical City to Downtown Chicago at the Loop to Serve the City's Elders Vertical Medical City, LLC, a new Lean Mid Rise Development Project is coming to the core of Downtown Chicago in the Loop. The primary focus of the facility is to bring into the Urban Core the Next Level Assisted Living, Care, and Wellness for Residents and Outpatients 60 and over. Developer PONTE HEALTH PROPERTIES, LLC is securing a Closing of 424-434 S. Wabash Ave. - May 04, 2019 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.

Dr. Varkarakis, Board Certified Plastic and Craniofacial Surgeon Discusses New Technique to Address Aging in the Face Using the Browlift with an upper eyelid incision to address aging in the upper face With aging, the soft tissues of the face lose the support from the brow and the eye brow takes a lower position. Also with the excess skin of the eyelid, the goal is normally try to lift up our eye brows in order to... - April 12, 2019 - GV Plastic Surgery

Bergen County Paramus Elder Care Lawyer: Girolaw Offering Maximum Protection & Control of all Assets Guaranteed Ask a Bergen County Paramus Elder Care Lawyer to review your current long-term health care plan and make recommendations for changes or improvements that may benefit you and your family. - April 12, 2019 - Giro Elder Law

SCPC to Senate Finance Committee: In Wake of Drug Pricing Reform Efforts, Policymakers Must Protect LTC Pharmacies from PBM Cost-Shifting to Reduce Seniors’ Costs National LTC Pharmacy Advocacy Group Details Four Drug Pricing Reform Policy Recommendations. - April 09, 2019 - Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition

AALTCI Study Reports Ages When Long-Term Care Insurance Claims Begin A just-concluded study conducted by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance reveals ages when long-term care insurance claims begin. The AALTCI study reported data from the nation's largest long-term care insurance companies. - March 02, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Menlo Group Sells Mesa Land for $3.6M Menlo Group negotiated the sale of 7.8 acres of land, located at 1810 S. Crismon Rd., Mesa, Ariz. - February 26, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Washable Underwear for Leakage? Besties Apparel, LLC Seems to Believe so. New products are wonderful when they can provide something that really works to improve the lives of others. - February 23, 2019 - Besties Apparel, LLC

The American Osteopathic Society of Rheumatic Disease in Partnership with the Integrative Health Alliance 47th Annual Conference in Reno, Nevada March 8-10, 2019 Registration is open for The American Osteopathic Society of Rheumatic Disease in partnership with the Integrative Health Alliance 47th Annual Conference in Reno, Nevada March 8-10, 2019. AOSRD 2019 features cutting edge medical breakthroughs in the areas of Stem Cell Technology, Infertility, Traumatic... - February 11, 2019 - American Osteopathic Society of Rheumatic Disease

Central Island Healthcare Guide Residents Through VIRTU-WELL Reality VIRTU-WELL Reality will be visiting Central Island Healthcare. - February 08, 2019 - Central Island Healthcare

Home Helpers Secures Partnership with Promisor Residential New partnership works to help clients remain in the comfort of their home and fund the in-home care they need. - February 01, 2019 - Home Helpers - Evansville, IN

Free February Senior Wellness Events at The Gateway Family YMCA YMCA Announces Senior Open House in February. - February 01, 2019 - The Gateway Family YMCA

The Dementia Society Announces SingFit® Platform as Recipient of Dementia SMART® Award Illustrating Rise of Music as One of Best Interventions for People with Dementia Dementia Society of America is recognizing Musical Health Technologies (MHT) and their technology platform, SingFit, as a recipient of its Dementia SMART Award. The Dementia SMART Award recognizes excellence in programs that help transform the health and lives of people living with dementia and their... - January 30, 2019 - Dementia Society of America

National LTC Pharmacy Group: Senate, House Drug Pricing Hearings Kick-Off Vital 2019 Discussion on Transparency, Accountability, Reform SCPC Urges Sweeping Congressional Focus on PDP/PBM Abuses, Culpability in Market Manipulation. - January 29, 2019 - Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition