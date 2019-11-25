Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "My God, How Great Thou Art" by Robert Sherriff

Thame, United Kingdom, November 25, 2019 --(PR.com
)-- About "My God, How Great Thou Art"
A collection of poetry, prayers and short writing in glorification of God’s name.
This work is available in multiple formats worldwide.
About the Author
Robert Sherriff was born in Melbourne, Australia, 1954, the lucky country. One of twin boys, at birth they weighed just two pounds. Robert had a such a horror-filled, terrifying, fearful start where his father broke his arm and four ribs as a seven-years-old. Robert was from day one subjected to domestic abuse at the hands of his father.
Robert could not read or write as he only ever went to grade three, he is self-educated. He was damaged goods by the time his father committed suicide.
Robert then got married and had two boys by this first marriage. Then married Carol, his second wife, in 1981. They have four children.
Robert had his own company in telecommunication for over twenty years until he retired. His first book was a biography: Nobody’s Home. Robert then wrote a children’s book: "Dirkbell." This is his third published book.
Robert is also an actor, singer, model, photographer and historian who only wished he had started to write when he was a lot younger.
Robert beleives that when he is gone, he will leave upon the earth a great legacy.
