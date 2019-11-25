Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "My God, How Great Thou Art" by Robert Sherriff

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "My God, How Great Thou Art," written words by Robert Sherriff.

Thame, United Kingdom, November 25, 2019



A collection of poetry, prayers and short writing in glorification of God’s name.



This work is available in multiple formats worldwide.

Paperback: 130 pages

ISBN-13: 978-1913289553

Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.9 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B07ZX8XHY6



Publisher: Michael Terence Publishing

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MGHG



About the Author

Robert Sherriff was born in Melbourne, Australia, 1954, the lucky country. One of twin boys, at birth they weighed just two pounds. Robert had a such a horror-filled, terrifying, fearful start where his father broke his arm and four ribs as a seven-years-old. Robert was from day one subjected to domestic abuse at the hands of his father.



Robert could not read or write as he only ever went to grade three, he is self-educated. He was damaged goods by the time his father committed suicide.



Robert then got married and had two boys by this first marriage. Then married Carol, his second wife, in 1981. They have four children.



Robert had his own company in telecommunication for over twenty years until he retired. His first book was a biography: Nobody’s Home. Robert then wrote a children’s book: "Dirkbell." This is his third published book.



Robert is also an actor, singer, model, photographer and historian who only wished he had started to write when he was a lot younger.



Robert beleives that when he is gone, he will leave upon the earth a great legacy.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



