Histria Books Announces the Release of Lafayette: Courtier to Crown Fugitive, 1757-1777 by Bestselling Author S.P. Grogan

Las Vegas, NV, December 12, 2019 -- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Lafayette: Courtier to Crown Fugitive, 1757-1777 by bestselling author S.P. Grogan. The book is published by the Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.

More so than history, Lafayette: Courtier to Crown Fugitive, 1757 to 1777 delves into the mystery of how the character of Marquis de La Fayette rose to the occasion in his desire to fight for the underdog rebels in far-away America. This is a fictional account of the coming-of-age of one of France's most wealthy young bachelors. Author S.P. Grogan places the youth of Gilbert into the context of the world around him in late 1700s France and the scandalous court of Queen Marie Antoinette and her clique of which the young noble was an active participant.

Lafayette, Courtier to Crown Fugitive will open your eyes to everything that impacts young La Fayette's understanding of the world, and what fed his desire to seek glory and honors. Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, S.P. Grogan is a best-selling author specializing in historical fiction. His other books include Vegas Die: A Quest Mystery.

This beautiful hardcover edition is available at HistriaBooks.com and at all major book retailers: Lafayette: Courtier to Crown Fugitive, 370 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-031-5.

