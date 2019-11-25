NYU Shanghai Appoints IOSIGNITE to Manage Their India Recruitment Drive

Press Releases IOSIGNITE Press Release

Request a call back at: https://www.iosignite.com/get-in-touch/ Kolkata, India, November 25, 2019 --( PR.com )-- NYU Shanghai, China’s first Sino-US research university appointed IOSIGNITE, a multidisciplinary education marketing agency, for running social media campaigns targeted at Indian college students and working professionals to drive traffic to their India recruitment drive event.In its endeavor to cultivate globally-minded graduates from diverse backgrounds, NYU Shanghai collaborated with IOSIGNITE to run digital media campaigns aimed at reaching deserving candidates for its 1-year Master’s program in Data Analytics & Business Computing and Quantitative Finance.NYU Shanghai also seeked IOSIGNITE’s services in facilitating networking with leaders and senior management in top ranked colleges in India to open up possibilities of collaboration in the education ecosystem.About NYU ShanghaiNYU Shanghai is China’s first Sino-US research university and the third degree-granting campus of the NYU Global Network. NYU Shanghai was founded in 2012 by New York University and East China Normal University with the support of the city of Shanghai and the district of Pudong. NYU Shanghai seeks to cultivate globally-minded graduates through innovative teaching, world class research, and a commitment to public service.About IOSIGNITEIOSIGNITE is a multidisciplinary education marketing agency specialising in digital marketing for schools and colleges, building professional grade school and college websites, branding for schools and colleges and merchandising. IOSIGNITE enables schools and colleges to discover and communicate their core value proposition to the existing and prospective students along with their parents.Contact: Reach us at: talk@iosignite.comRequest a call back at: https://www.iosignite.com/get-in-touch/ Contact Information IOSIGNITE

