Educator Greg Mullen is Exploring the Core of Education with New Book and Podcast Greg Mullen's new book, "Creating a Self-Directed Learning Environment: Standards-Based and Social-Emotional Learning," redefines education introducing a flexible, three-tiered, visual framework designed for school-wide collaboration. - December 20, 2019 - Greg Mullen

A Bestselling New Release in Neuroscience on Amazon.com Explaining the Origin of Consciousness Receives Praise and Push-Back Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, “Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved,” reveals what he believes is the origin of consciousness and is both praised and ridiculed as a result. - December 18, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

How Does the Brain Create Consciousness? Or Does It? Research Revealed in a New Book Points to an Answer That is Difficult to Refute Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," reveals what the findings of that research clearly indicate, in the aggregate, to be the origin of consciousness. - December 10, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

CEQ Italia and QvExtra! International Join Forces to Raise the Quality and Awareness of Fine European Olive Oil Most Americans already love extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) for its flavor and versatility. But not all of them are aware of the range of flavors and quality that extra virgin olive oils can possess, based on how its produced and stored, the varietal of olives or where it originates. They may not know... - December 05, 2019 - CEQ Italia

M. Davis and Sons, Inc. Honored with Excellence In Construction Award M. Davis and Sons has been building, installing and servicing corporate facilities for five generations. The company has received recognition throughout the years and recently received an award due to their state-of-the-art innovations and engineering excellence. The business was praised for its hard... - December 04, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

Stanbridge University Raises Over $28K at Inaugural Orange County Celiac Disease Foundation Turkey Trot Stanbridge University Hosts 5K to Aid Celiac Disease Awareness and Research. - December 04, 2019 - Stanbridge University

Scientology Information Center Delivers Talk on Scientology and Tour of the Fort Harrison to Local College Students On Saturday November 23rd, students and guests from a religious studies class at St. Pete College’s Clearwater Campus visited the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater for a talk about Scientology and tour of the Fort Harrison. Their purpose was to learn more about Scientology, the world’s youngest major religion of the 20th Century. - November 30, 2019 - Church of Scientology

NYU Shanghai Appoints IOSIGNITE to Manage Their India Recruitment Drive NYU Shanghai, China’s first Sino-US research university appointed IOSIGNITE, a multidisciplinary education marketing agency, for running social media campaigns targeted at Indian college students and working professionals to drive traffic to their India recruitment drive event. In its endeavor... - November 25, 2019 - IOSIGNITE

Lenovo, Intel Announce 3rd Annual University AI Innovation Challenge Lenovo and Intel announce the 3rd annual University AI Innovation Challenge. Researchers working in a wide variety of fields have been selected by Lenovo to present their findings in the Lenovo booth at SC19 in Denver. - November 21, 2019 - Lenovo

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Female, the World’s First High-Fidelity Simulator for Female Trauma Patients TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control. - November 21, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

Carlex Installs a Piece of Luxembourg in the State-of-the-Art Car of the Future For about two years, Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. has been participating in the proTRon project, a futuristic automobile project being conducted at Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier). As a Luxembourg based company, developing and manufacturing automotive products for the global market,... - November 20, 2019 - Carlex

NACCE Chooses North Carolina for New National Headquarters NACCE, the nation’s leading organization focused on promoting entrepreneurship through community colleges, has announced it is opening its headquarters to Cary, North Carolina. - November 20, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

At-Risk First-Year College Students Benefit from New Student Success Game Higher Education officials are successfully reducing dropout rates through gamification that incorporates human elements and emotional intelligence. - November 19, 2019 - E.I. Games

iGrad and Wellable 2020 Employee Financial Wellness Report Reveals Older Workers and Millennials Struggling Most The financial wellness of U.S. employees is precarious, especially among millennials and those nearing retirement age, according to the new 2020 Employee Financial Wellness Report by iGrad and Wellable. - November 13, 2019 - iGrad

HPU Welcomed 1,200 for Annual Veterans Day Celebration Last week, High Point University honored hundreds of men and women who served the nation during its annual Veterans Day Celebration. The event was held in the James H. and Jesse E. Millis Athletic and Convocation Center on campus and included a complimentary breakfast, a patriotic salute and recognized... - November 13, 2019 - High Point University

KDG Wins Silver Davey Award for Drexel University Crowdfunding Design KDG has helped design, develop, and support Drexel’s day of giving for over four years. - November 12, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

Houston Nonprofit Finding Ways to Give Back More Houston-based nonprofit organization, Persistence is The Key, is in the middle of promoting its laptop giveaway campaign and finding ways to giveaway more faster in addition to celebrating their 2-year anniversary this past October. “We are trying to find ways to do more and give back faster, Persistence... - November 11, 2019 - Persistence is The Key!

World Affairs Forum and UCONN Join to Help Residents Make Sense of the World The Undergraduate Political Science Association at the University of Connecticut has partnered with the World Affairs Forum to further the mission of both organizations. World Affairs Forum is a local non-partisan, non-profit bringing change makers and residents together to discuss... - November 08, 2019 - World Affairs Forum

The College Diabetes Network Announces a National Advocacy Initiative in Higher Education Reducing Physical and Mental Health Risks for Students on Campus The College Diabetes Network Announces a National Advocacy Initiative in Higher Education Reducing Physical and Mental Health Risks for Students on Campus - November 08, 2019 - The College Diabetes Network

HPU to Host Annual Veterans Day Celebration The university will continue its yearly tradition, pledging American flags to local nonprofits, schools and government buildings. - November 02, 2019 - High Point University

Southern Utah University Adds New Accelerated Online Master’s Degree Programs Southern Utah University now offers four new affordable, accelerated masters degrees that are 100% online. - October 30, 2019 - Southern Utah University

Auto Industry Conference Highlights New Magnesium Technology from China At an international conference in Atlanta, new Chinese technology for advanced, fuel-efficient automobiles is being highlighted. Many major auto manufacturers are attending; there is a special presentation, sponsored by Galaxy Trade and Technology, through the Institute of Metal Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences, featuring engineer Yuan Yansheng. This is an example of a new, reciprocal approach to Chinese science and industry. - October 28, 2019 - Asia-Pacific Group

The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Foundation Announces a Research Arm to Continue Its Advancement of Post-Quantum Cryptographic Standards The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Foundation, creator of the world’s leading quantum-secure blockchain network and digital asset platform, is continuing to pioneer in the field by seeking up to 4 post-quantum cryptographers for research grants as part of its newly formed research initiative. This announcement comes on the tail of Google’s quantum supremacy achievement, which further confirms the need for a transition towards quantum-secure cryptography in many technological domains. - October 25, 2019 - The QRL Foundation

Patrick Henry College Receives Prestigious Recognition from International Association for Intelligence Educators Patrick Henry College's Strategic Intelligence in National Security program is only the second undergraduate program to obtain certification from the prestigious International Association for Intelligence Education. - October 24, 2019 - Patrick Henry College

iGrad Partners with Dot Foods to Provide Financial Wellness Education to 2,500 Employees Dot Foods rolled out Enrich's white label financial wellness platform in June, calling it “Money Matters” and promoting it to 2,500 headquarter employees via social media, company intranet, emails, direct mail and more. More than 300 employees have already started participating. - October 22, 2019 - iGrad

GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute, Jamaica Energy Partners and UWI Mona Guild of Students Presents the Inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Summit in Kingston, Jamaica GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute will join forces with Jamaica Energy Partners and UWI Mona Guild of Students to present the Inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Summit on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at JEP headquarters, located at Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston, Jamaica WI. The Summit is aimed at fostering the entrepreneurial spirit in young adults, encourage global citizenship and provide tools that enable young adults to make real global impact from their front door. - October 21, 2019 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute

Fan Health Network Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Fan Health Network to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies. - October 18, 2019 - Fan Health Network

New Podcast by InGenius Prep Takes You Inside College Admissions Offices Admissions counseling company InGenius Prep released the first three episodes of their new podcast “Inside the Admissions Office: Advice from Former Admissions Officers.” Every other Monday, an episode featuring interviews with Former Admissions Officers, graduates of elite universities,... - October 18, 2019 - InGenius Prep

NACCE Names Entrepreneurial College & President of the Year NACCE has named San Diego Continuing Education (SDCE) as the 2019 Heather Van Sickle Entrepreneurial College of the Year. Paul Dale, Ed.D., president of Paradise Valley Community College (PVCC), has been named Entrepreneurial President of the Year. - October 16, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Xometry Announces the Launch of XometryU The campus ambassador program aims to educate future engineers about the benefits of manufacturing on-demand. - October 16, 2019 - Xometry

NACCE Awards San Diego Community College District Chancellor Constance Carroll Lifetime Achievement Award The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), the nation’s leading organization focused on promoting entrepreneurship through community colleges, has awarded Constance Carroll, Ph.D., its 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award winner during its annual conference in Newport Beach,... - October 15, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

The YARD Tour with Vulcan Materials Returns to TSU to Host Its THINK BIG NOW Pitch Competition, Ulta Beauty Executive Joins The YARD, in partnership with Vulcan Materials, is returning to the Tennessee State University campus for its THINK BIG NOW Pitch Competition on October 18. - October 11, 2019 - HBCU's The YARD

RESEARCHconnect Releases New Research Funding Tools for Institutions Worldwide Idox’s RESEARCHconnect has launched a range of new product features, designed to provide research institutions with a streamlined way of focusing their research funding support where it matters most. Having signed a partnership agreement with Dutch-based grant proposal experts Impacter in July... - October 11, 2019 - IDOX

Sausser Summers, PC Awards Intellectual Property Scholarship to Chicago-Kent College of Law Student Sausser Summers, PC, one of the leading trademark filing law firms in the United States, is pleased to announce that Bridget Murphy of Chicago-Kent College of Law has been selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship as she pursues a career in Intellectual Property Law. College students submitted applications... - October 10, 2019 - Sausser Summers PC - Online Trademark Attorneys

Americans and the Holocaust Traveling Exhibition Coming to Scott County Public Library The Scott County Public Library has been chosen to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association. The exhibit dates will be February 24 through April 7, 2021. The Scott County Public Library is honored to be the only library in Kentucky to have been chosen to host this exhibition. - October 10, 2019 - Scott County Public Library

Javed Ahmed Ghamidi to Inaugurate His Institute in Dallas, Texas Grand Opening of the Ghamidi Center of Islamic Learning on Oct. 12, 2019; Commencement of weekly lectures by Mr. Javed Ahmed Ghamidi; Register at: https://bit.ly/gcil-grand-opening - October 09, 2019 - Al-Mawrid US

Nationally Recognized Procurement Leader Jason Soza Joins Government Sourcing Solutions as Vice President, West Government Sourcing Solutions announced that it has hired the highly accomplished former Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) of the State of Alaska, Jason Soza, as Vice President, West. Soza joins GSS with 20 years of experience in public procurement, starting as a frontline buyer for Alaska and ascending... - October 05, 2019 - Government Sourcing Solutions

Patrick Henry College Begins New Season as Premier Forensics Program in the Nation Patrick Henry College has earned an unmatched record in collegiate forensics competition by winning 12 of the past 15 American Moot Court Association (AMCA) National Tournament Championships, and consistently finishing in the top 1% of the nation in the American Mock Trial Association (AMTA). - October 04, 2019 - Patrick Henry College

Justin Bamberg to Speak at Remington College Columbia Campus Graduation Ceremony October 18 High-profile attorney, state legislator to deliver commencement address. - October 03, 2019 - Remington College

Bill Haley Presents on Personalized Video at IABC Conference Allied Pixel’s Bill Haley presented “Using Personalized Video to Enhance Recruiting” at the International Association of Business Communicators annual conference in Detroit on September 23. - October 03, 2019 - Allied Pixel LLC

U.S. News & World Report Ranks Southern Utah University Among Top 10 for Lowest Student Debt According to U.S. News & World Report, Southern Utah University is one of the top universities in the country in ensuring its students aren’t loaded down with debt when they graduate. - October 02, 2019 - Southern Utah University

Rose State Hosts Annual Oklahoma Water and Pollution Conference Rose State College is pleased to host the 2019 Oklahoma Water and Pollution Control Annual Conference (OWPCC). Sponsored by Automatic Engineering, this three-day event takes place October 1 – 3 in the Rose State College Professional Training Center. The OWPCC brings water control specialists together... - October 02, 2019 - Rose State College

Southern Utah University’s Aviation Program Spreads Its Wings with Renaming of College Southern Utah University has created the College of Aerospace Sciences and Technology. The move renames an existing school and demonstrates the increased emphasis SUU has placed on the university’s aviation program. - October 01, 2019 - Southern Utah University

Tom E. Edwards Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Tom E. Edwards of Frisco, Texas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 20 years in the field of marketing and Emerging technology. About Tom E. Edwards Tom E. Edwards is the... - October 01, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

VoDaVi Technologies Celebrates 10 Years in Business Business Technology Solution Provider Marks a Major Milestone - September 30, 2019 - VoDaVi Technologies LLC