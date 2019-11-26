PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Executive Education Academy Charter...

Press Release

Receive press releases from Executive Education Academy Charter School: By Email RSS Feeds:

English as a Second Language Program Being Offered at Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown


ESL classes at Executive Education Academy Charter School will help students achieve English proficiency.

Allentown, PA, November 26, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown is currently offering an ESL, or English as a Second Language, program for students in grades K-12 whose dominant language is not English.

“Without support, these students are at a higher risk of missing out on educational opportunities like graduation or even college,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Allentown charter school.

The ESL program at EEACS gives students specialized instruction in the social and academic aspects of the English language. Working with trained professionals and their peers, they’ll gain proficiency in listening, speaking, reading, and writing.

“We’ve seen numerous students come out of this program and excel,” Lysek adds. “It is amazing to see their success and confidence.”

To learn more about the ESL program at the Lehigh Valley charter school, visit https://ee-schools.org/academics/esl/.

About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/.
Contact Information
Executive Education Academy Charter School
Bruce Johnson
610-841-7044, Ext. 2046
Contact
https://www.ee-schools.org

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Executive Education Academy Charter School
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help