Queensland Rail Chooses Open Destinations' Travel Studio System

The multi-million-dollar deal sees Queensland Rail enter into a long-term partnership with travel technology specialists Open Destinations, who have successfully implemented Travel Studio in over 30 countries worldwide. Open Destinations will be supplying a full SaaS solution to Queensland Rail.

London, United Kingdom, November 21, 2019



This latest partnership further strengthens Open Destinations’ credentials as the leading technology supplier for leisure rail companies worldwide. Queensland Rail joins a growing list of established rail operators including Great Southern Rail, Belmond, and Alaska Railroad currently powering their leisure rail businesses through Travel Studio.



Aside from rail operators, Travel Studio is the enterprise reservation system of choice for a network of tour operators, destination management companies and wholesalers around the world and offers rich functionality for a variety of travel providers.



Queensland Rail Executive General Manager Travel and Tourism Martin Ryan said the demonstrated rail functionality offered by Travel Studio and the experience offered by Open Destinations convinced Queensland Rail Travel to select them as their preferred supplier.



“We look forward to this new partnership with Open Destinations and trust that it will help Queensland Rail Travel provide a contemporary reservations experience for our customers through the new booking system.



“This includes a streamlined and more straight forward booking process and more timely communications with our customers when it is most important to them, including about any service alterations,” Mr Ryan said.



Kevin O’Sullivan, Open Destinations CEO, adds: “We’re delighted to welcome Queensland Rail as a new customer. We have invested heavily in our rail functionality over the last few years and being selected for this project ahead of our competitors, confirms our view that we have world leading technology for rail companies.



